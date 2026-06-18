2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Friday, June 19

Friday is a card built on favorites, but the prices are not all telling the same story. Turkiye are only +105 to beat Paraguay, and that number looks wrong, which is where the slate starts. Morocco and Brazil should both win comfortably, so the play is the clean sheets and the scorers rather than laying the short moneylines. The marquee game, USA vs Australia, gets its own full card elsewhere. Seven bets across the slate below.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Paraguay vs Turkey Best Bets

Kickoff: 11:00 p.m. ET. - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Turkey Moneyline +105

This is the best bet on the card, and the one number that genuinely stands out. Turkiye at +105 means the market sees this as close to a coin flip, which does not match the matchup at all. Turkiye are the deeper, more talented side, with a settled spine through Hakan Calhanoglu and Arda Guler. Paraguay come in without Julio Enciso, who is out and takes a chunk of their creativity with him. A side expected to win outright, and comfortably, should not be paying plus money, so the value is worth grabbing before it gets bet down.

Turkey Over 4.5 Team Corners -136

The corners follow naturally from backing Turkiye to control this game. A side that dominates possession against a Paraguay team likely to sit deep wins corners in bunches, and Turkiye have the wide delivery from Kerem Akturkoglu and the set-piece quality of Calhanoglu to keep earning them. Over 4.5 at -136 is the line to settle on. The more adventurous can reach down to over 3.5 at plus money. Either way, the corner count is where Turkiye's territorial edge shows up most reliably, goals or no goals.

Morocco vs Scotland Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Morocco to Win to Nil (Scotland Under 0.5 Team Goals +110)

Morocco are -135 to win, and a clean sheet is the expectation, so backing that outcome at a better number than laying the moneyline price makes sense. Scotland are organized and will make Morocco work, but they carry very little going forward against a back line marshaled by Achraf Hakimi. A shutout is the read here. Scotland under 0.5 team goals pays +110, which is plus money on a tidy 1-0 Morocco win. Pair it with the Morocco moneyline in the slip for the full win-to-nil ticket.

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer +210

If Morocco are going to win a low-scoring game, Ismael Saibari is the player most likely to settle it. He is the focal point of the attack and the kind of penalty-box striker who needs one good look to score. Against a Scotland side that will spend long stretches defending, he should get it. The +210 reflects how few goals the market expects here rather than any doubt about his role. At that number, a starting striker for the favorite is worth a dart, even knowing it will not land every time.

Haiti vs Brazil Best Bets

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET. - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer +105

The market wants Brazil to win by three or more, with the main handicap sitting at -2.5. Chasing that blowout margin against a Haiti side that will park everyone behind the ball is not the play. A Brazil goalscorer at plus money is the better route. Raphinha is central to everything Brazil do in the final third, he takes the corners and free kicks, and he carries a penalty threat too. At +105 for him to find the net in a game Brazil should control from the first whistle, that is even money on one of the most likely scorers on the entire slate.

SGP: Brazil to Win to Nil and Raphinha to Score +240

This is how to package the actual read on the game: a controlled 2-0 Brazil win rather than the goal-fest the handicap is pricing. Haiti are the weakest side on the card and should struggle to create anything against Brazil's quality, so a clean sheet is very much in play. Raphinha is the pick to be on the scoresheet. Stacking the win-to-nil with the Raphinha goal gets a far better number than laying the inflated -2.5, and it backs the exact shape of the game rather than a margin that is harder to trust.

USA vs Australia Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - Lumen Field, Seattle

USA -1.5 +170

USA vs Australia has its own full card in the USA vs Australia best bets standalone, so just one leg gets flagged here. The USA have too much for an Australia side that should sit deep, and a two-goal win is the expectation. Laying the -1.5 at +170 is plus money on exactly that result. The full breakdown lives in the standalone.

Friday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Turkey moneyline +105 Best bet Turkey over 4.5 team corners -136 Lean Morocco to win to nil (Scotland under 0.5 team goals) +110 Strong lean Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer +210 Value scorer Raphinha anytime goalscorer +105 Value scorer SGP: Brazil to win to nil and Raphinha to score +240 Value USA -1.5 +170 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our USA vs Australia best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.