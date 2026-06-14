2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Monday, June 15 - Spain Set to Feast

Monday features a few heavier favorites including one of the favored teams to win it all. Four games, four favorites, and not a single line that screams upset, which means the value is not in who wins. It is in how they win. Spain should batter Cape Verde, so the play is backing who scores rather than laying a price nobody can use. Belgium are a class above Egypt everywhere Mohamed Salah is not standing. Uruguay grind a lot more than people remember, and that points toward an under, with Saudi Arabia scrapping for corners on a night they probably do not score. Iran vs New Zealand gets a pass, and the explanation is below.

Seven bets I like across the slate. Confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted World Cup lineups and injury report before kickoff, shop every number on the RotoWire soccer betting page, and dig into the full group context in our 2026 World Cup group previews.

Spain vs Cape Verde Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

The reigning European champions open against one of the smallest nations in the entire field, and the market has priced it exactly like that: Spain are -1000, with their team total set at 3.5 goals. Cape Verde will sit deep, defend their box in numbers and hope to keep the score respectable. Spain will have 70 percent of the ball, a steady diet of corners with Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena over them, and wave after wave of chances. The only real question is the final margin, so the smart way in is backing the players who finish the job, plus the team number itself.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer -148

Spain at -1000 is a price you cannot do anything with, so go down a level. Oyarzabal takes the penalties and plays on the last shoulder of the back line, and against a defense this overmatched he will see more than one clean chance, plus the live possibility of a spot kick. Yes, -148 is short. But in a 4-0, a scorer prop on the penalty man is close to free money, and he is the safest goal on the board.

Ferran Torres Anytime Goalscorer -107

Ferran Torres is the same bet at a friendlier price. He's worked his way back into the starting line and he scores differently than Oyarzabal, ghosting in late and finishing first time inside the box. At -107 in a game Spain could win by four, I'm happy to run him next to Oyarzabal. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are game-time calls with hamstring tightness, but with an attack this deep, who cares: Spain's bench would walk into most teams in this tournament.

Spain Over 3.5 Team Goals +138

The team-level version of the same idea at plus money. Spain are built to pour it on against a low block, and openers against minnows are exactly when the goals pile up before the favorite eases off. Four feels closer to the floor than the ceiling here, and getting +138 on it is the kind of number to take over laying the moneyline.

Belgium vs Egypt Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - Lumen Field, Seattle

Egypt have Salah, and Salah makes people nervous. Fair enough. But strip him out and Belgium are a level above everywhere else on the grass. This is still a deep, dangerous Belgium side, and Egypt are a one-and-a-half-man attack that leans almost entirely on Salah and Omar Marmoush to create. In an opener Belgium will want to control from the front, that talent gap should tell.

Belgium to win -163

Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and a bench that actually scares people, that is too much for Egypt to handle over 90 minutes. -163 is no steal, and the number has already crept up from -149 earlier in the week, so grab it before it climbs further. It is the one anchor on a chalky Monday not worth overthinking, and it leads the card.

Jeremy Doku Anytime Goalscorer +330

Now the dart. Doku is Belgium's most direct runner, all bursts and beaten full-backs, and against an Egypt side that'll be stretched thin chasing the game he'll find the box. He's a winger, so the price reflects that he doesn't score every week, but +330 is a lot for a player who'll touch the ball this often in dangerous areas. Small stake, full value.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Uruguay are -225 and they will win, but if you are expecting goals you have not watched them lately. They grind. A 1-0 they can sit on suits them just fine, especially in a tournament opener where the priority is not losing. Saudi Arabia are not about to throw bodies forward and turn this into a track meet against a back line this experienced. It sets up as a controlled, low-event night.

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Under 2.5 Goals -117

Take out Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who is nursing a calf, and there is even less here to crack the game open from Uruguay's side. They will create, they will probably score once or twice, but a blowout is not their style and Saudi Arabia will not open up to chase it. Three goals feels like a lot to ask in a match both teams will be content to keep tight. The under at -117 is the play.

Saudi Arabia Over 3.5 Team Corners +108

Here's where Saudi Arabia actually show up. They won't trouble Uruguay's goal much, but they'll have spells of territory, and a side pushing for a way back against opponents happy to drop off tends to rack up corners doing it: balls into the box, blocks, deflections back out for another set piece. Three or four feels like the floor. At +108 I'm getting an even-money number on them clearing 3.5, and it sits nicely beside the under, because corners are how Saudi Arabia spend a night they don't find the net.

Iran vs New Zealand: The One to Pass

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Iran are slight favorites around -120 with Mehdi Taremi leading the line. New Zealand counter on Chris Wood, and the total sits low because both sides figure to keep it tight. The under is tempting but already baked in at -165, and neither attack inspires enough confidence to lay a price on a winner. When two teams without a strong read meet in a low-total game, the disciplined move is to pass and put the money on spots that actually stand out. If Taremi's status or the lineups shift the number closer to kickoff, it is worth revisiting, but for now this one is a watch.

Monday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Belgium to win -163 Best bet Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer -148 Strong lean Ferran Torres anytime goalscorer -107 Lean Spain over 3.5 team goals +138 Lean Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia under 2.5 goals -117 Lean Saudi Arabia over 3.5 team corners +108 Lean Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer +330 Value dart

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