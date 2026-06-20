2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Sunday, June 21

Sunday is another favorites' card, and laying the short prices on Egypt, Belgium and Spain is a fast way to make no money at all. The search instead was for the angles that match how each game is likely to play out rather than the chalk the market wants you to pay. Most of the card is plus money. The one exception is a low total worth laying a little juice on, and every pick lines up with the scoreline expected here. The marquee game, Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, gets its own full card elsewhere. Here are seven bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Egypt vs New Zealand Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - BC Place, Vancouver

Over 2.5 Goals +122

This is the best bet, and the part that makes it easy is that the market is pricing this read as the underdog. Egypt are projected to win 2-1, which clears the total on its own, yet the over is sitting at +122. A low-event game does not match this matchup. Egypt carry real quality through Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, New Zealand have to come out and play rather than park the bus, and a game between a favorite chasing goals and a side that needs a result tends to open up. Getting plus money on three or more, on the exact way this is projected to go, is the best value on the board.

Mohamed Salah Anytime Goalscorer +150

Mohamed Salah is Egypt's talisman, their penalty taker and the focal point of everything they create. In a game projected for an Egypt win, he is the obvious man to be involved. Against a New Zealand defense that will be stretched, +150 on Salah is plus money on one of the safer-feeling scorer plays on the whole slate, and he ties the Egypt read together with the over.

Belgium vs Iran Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Both Teams to Score +105

This is the pick worth the most attention after the Egypt over. With this projected 2-1 Belgium, that means Iran get on the board, and +105 is a generous price for it. Iran are organized and carry a real threat through Mehdi Taremi, while Belgium will commit numbers forward and leave gaps at the back, the way they always do. Both teams to score at plus money backs the exact shape of the game expected here, and it is the better play over laying the short Belgium moneyline every time.

Jeremy Doku Anytime Goalscorer +290

For a longer dart, Jeremy Doku is the Belgian most likely to spring a tight game open. He runs at defenders relentlessly and will get Iran's deep block turned and scrambling, and at +290 the price more than covers the risk on a player who can produce a goal from nothing. In a game projected for a Belgium win, he is worth a small play.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Under 2.5 Goals -138

Uruguay putting this away the way the market expects is not the most trusted read here. They are the better side, but they have a habit of laboring through games they are supposed to win, and Cape Verde will sit in and make them work. Rather than lay the favorite or back a margin that does not inspire confidence, betting the game stays low is the better route. The under is short at -138, the one number on this card carrying real juice, but a 1-0 or 2-0 type game is the expectation. For plus money, the under 2.0 was +115, though it pushes on a 2-0.

Uruguay Over 6.5 Team Corners +115

Even without full trust that Uruguay puts the game to bed, dominating territory against a Cape Verde side that will sit deep is the expectation, and that control turns into corners. Uruguay will spend the night working the flanks and forcing blocks, and over 6.5 of their corners at plus money is the better way to bet their edge than backing a margin that is harder to trust. For the bigger swing, the 9-plus number (over 8.5) is available at a much longer price, though that one should be built into the slip and confirmed. For a scorer, Federico Vinas at +190 is the better play over a corner-focused number, since he leads the line and carries a set-piece threat with Nunez not expected to start.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Spain -2.5 (Asian Handicap) +100

This game has its own full card in our Spain vs Saudi Arabia best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. Spain are -900 to win, which pays nothing, so backing the margin instead is the play. A win by three or more against an overmatched Saudi side is the expectation, and +100 on the -2.5 handicap is even money on the projected rout. The rest, including a scorer and the clean-sheet parlay, lives in the standalone.

Sunday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 goals (Egypt vs New Zealand) +122 Best bet Both teams to score (Belgium vs Iran) +105 Strong lean Mohamed Salah anytime scorer +150 Value scorer Uruguay vs Cape Verde under 2.5 goals -138 Lean Uruguay over 6.5 team corners +115 Lean Jeremy Doku anytime scorer +290 Value dart Spain -2.5 (Asian handicap) +100 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our Spain vs Saudi Arabia best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.