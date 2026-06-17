2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Thursday, June 18

Thursday is a favorites' card, but the play is to get off the obvious chalk and into the angles that actually carry value. Canada and Switzerland should win comfortably, so the focus is on the margin and the corners rather than the short moneylines. There is a genuine value scorer in the Czechia game, and the marquee tight one, Mexico vs South Korea, gets its own full card elsewhere. Here are seven bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Qatar vs Canada Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - BC Place, Vancouver

Canada -1.5 -120

Canada are -350 to win, a price that cannot be used profitably, so the play is backing them to win by the margin their quality suggests. Qatar are the weakest side in this group and will struggle to live with Canada's pace in transition, which makes a two-goal Canadian win the most likely outcome on the board. The -1.5 pays -120, close to even money, and that is a far better use of the matchup than laying a -350 moneyline for a result it already expects.

Jonathan David Anytime Goalscorer +115

If Canada win this comfortably, Jonathan David is the player most likely to lead the way. He is the focal point of the attack and the penalty taker, and against a Qatar defense that will spend long stretches under pressure, he should get more than one good look. A striker of his level at plus money in a game his team should control is exactly the kind of scorer prop worth taking, and it pairs naturally with the -1.5.

Bosnia vs Switzerland Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Switzerland Moneyline -170

Switzerland are the better and deeper team, and Bosnia, even with Edin Dzeko back, are a level below across the pitch. This is a Swiss side that controls games and grinds out results, and in a matchday-two fixture they will want to take command early. The price is short at -170, but Switzerland winning this outright is the most trusted read on this game, and the rest of the Swiss card is built on that.

Switzerland Over 5.5 Team Corners -150

The corners are the more interesting Swiss angle. Switzerland will dominate the ball against a Bosnia team that drops into a block, and that territorial control turns into a steady stream of corners through their wide play and the set-piece delivery of Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder. The over 5.5 at -150 is the line to settle on, though the bolder play is over 6.5 at close to even money. Whether the goals come or not, the corner count is where Switzerland's control of this game shows up most reliably.

Czechia vs South Africa Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tomas Soucek Anytime Goalscorer +410

The best value play on the slate. Tomas Soucek is a midfielder, so the market prices him like one, but he is also a genuine aerial weapon who arrives in the box on set pieces and takes penalties for Czechia. That profile scores far more often than +410 implies. South Africa can be got at from dead balls, which makes Soucek a live threat to find the net, and at that number he is well worth a play.

SGP: Czechia to Win and Both Teams to Score (build in slip)

Czechia should win this, but South Africa are also likely to get on the board, so rather than choosing between the result and the goals, combining them makes sense. Czechia are the stronger side and should edge it, while South Africa carry enough through Lyle Foster and their wide runners to threaten at least once. Stacking the Czechia win with both teams to score pays a far better number than the short moneyline alone, and a 2-1 Czechia win, which is the most likely scoreline, cashes the ticket.

Mexico vs South Korea Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara

Mexico vs South Korea Under 2.5 Goals -163

The marquee game of the day has its own full card in our Mexico vs South Korea best bets, so I will flag just the headline read here. These are two cautious, evenly matched sides, and I expect a low-event 1-1. The under is the simplest way in. The draw and a 1-1 parlay are layered on top in the standalone.

Thursday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Canada -1.5 -120 Best bet Switzerland moneyline -170 Strong lean Switzerland over 5.5 team corners -150 Lean Jonathan David anytime goalscorer +115 Value scorer Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer +410 Value dart SGP: Czechia win and both teams to score TK Value Mexico vs South Korea under 2.5 goals -163 Lean

For the marquee game, see our Mexico vs South Korea best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.