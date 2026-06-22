2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Tuesday, June 23

Tuesday is a board full of favorites, and the approach stays the same: skip the laid juice and take the plus money. Portugal should grind out a low-scoring win, Colombia and Croatia both look like goals games, and the marquee fixture, England vs Ghana, gets its own full card elsewhere. Every pick below pays plus money or close to it, and each one lines up with the expected scoreline rather than the chalk the market wants you to lay. Here are seven bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Best Bets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET. - NRG Stadium, Houston

Under 2.5 Goals +142

This is one of the better bets of the day, and it pays plus money on a read the market disagrees with. Portugal are the better side and should win, but they have labored for goals, and this projects as a controlled 2-0 rather than a rout. Uzbekistan are organized and will sit deep, exactly the kind of opponent Portugal tend to break down slowly instead of blow away. So why is the over the favorite at -165 while the under sits out at +142? That looks backwards for a cagey Portugal win. The plus money on the low total is the better play.

Colombia vs DR Congo Best Bets

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. ET. - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Over 2.5 Goals +132

Colombia winning 2-1 is the projection here, which clears the total, and the over is plus money at +132. James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz give Colombia real quality going forward, while DR Congo are dangerous enough on the break through Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu to get on the board themselves. A favorite pressing the game against a side built to counter is how three goals happen. At +132 the over is the value, not the short Colombia moneyline.

Both Teams to Score +146

That same 2-1 has DR Congo finding the net, and this leg pays even better at +146. That is a generous price for a side with Wissa and Bakambu up top against a Colombia team that commits numbers forward. Both teams to score at plus money is the better play over laying the short Colombian price, and it backs the exact shape of the game expected here.

Panama vs Croatia Best Bets

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET. - BMO Field, Toronto

Both Teams to Score +105

A 2-1 Croatia win is the projection here, which means Panama get on the board, and +105 is plus money on it. Croatia will control the game and score through their veteran core, but they do not shut the door at the back. Panama carry enough through Cecilio Waterman and their set pieces to nick one. Both teams to score at even money fits that cleanly.

Croatia vs Panama Over 2.5 Goals -104

The same 2-1 clears this total too, and the matchup supports it. Croatia should score a couple against a Panama side that will have to open up to chase the game, and Panama's goal at the other end pushes this toward three. At -104 the price is essentially even, and it pairs naturally with the both-teams-to-score leg above.

Petar Musa Anytime Goalscorer +165

Croatia's projected XI has Petar Musa leading the line, and he is the value scorer in a game they should win. With Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric feeding him and a Panama defense that has to push up, Musa should get his looks, and +165 is plus money on the striker in a side projected to win 2-1. It is a cleaner number than laying the short Croatia moneyline and backs the same read.

England vs Ghana Best Bets

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET. - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

England Over 2.5 Team Goals +114

England vs Ghana has its own full card in the England vs Ghana best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. England are -450 to win, which pays nothing, so the play is to back how many they score. A 3-0 win against an overmatched Ghana side is the projection, and +114 on England scoring three or more is where the value sits. The margin play and a scorer prop both live in the standalone.

Tuesday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Under 2.5 goals (Portugal vs Uzbekistan) +142 Best bet Over 2.5 goals (Colombia vs DR Congo) +132 Strong lean Both teams to score (Colombia vs DR Congo) +146 Value Both teams to score (Panama vs Croatia) +105 Strong lean Over 2.5 goals (Panama vs Croatia) -104 Lean Petar Musa anytime scorer +165 Value scorer England over 2.5 team goals +114 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our England vs Ghana best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.