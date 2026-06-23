Seven best bets for Wednesday's decisive 2026 World Cup matchday. Over 2.5 goals, the Mexico-Czechia draw and Bosnia to win to nil headline the card across six games.

2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Wednesday, June 24

The final group matchday is all about who needs what, and that drives this card more than the names do. In Group A, Mexico are already through and field a rotated side while Czechia must win, and South Korea need only a result while South Africa have to chase. Over in Group B, Switzerland and Canada are both basically qualified but playing for first, while the winner of Bosnia and Qatar would advance.

The approach is betting the motivations rather than the badges: draws where teams are content, goals where everyone has to attack, and a clean low-scoring win where a side is going through the motions. The marquee game, Scotland vs Brazil, gets its own full card elsewhere. Here are seven bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

South Korea vs South Africa Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Over 2.5 Goals +110

This is the favored bet, and the qualification picture sets it up. South Africa sit a point behind South Korea and have to win to advance, so they cannot sit in, while South Korea carry the attacking talent of Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-in and are happy to play. Two sides that both need to push tend to trade chances, and the projection here is something close to a 3-1. Plus money on three or more goals, on a game neither team can afford to keep tight, is the value.

South Korea and South Africa Both Teams to Score +105

That same forced-attack dynamic pays again here. A 3-1 has South Africa getting on the board through their press, and South Korea should score comfortably against a side chasing the game. At +105, both teams to score backs the open, end-to-end shape that a must-win situation produces, and it stacks cleanly with the over.

Mexico vs Czechia Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Draw +290

This is the value play of the night. Mexico have already qualified and top the group, and their projected XI is a rotated one built around Santiago Gimenez and younger names, which is why the market has them at a flat -105 rather than the short price a full-strength Mexico would carry. Czechia must win, and they start both Adam Hlozek and Patrik Schick to chase it. A motivated underdog against a coasting, rotated favorite is exactly how a level game happens. At +290, the draw is a generous number for the projected 1-1. For backing the desperate side outright instead, Czechia at +275 is the alternative.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - Lumen Field, Seattle

Bosnia to Win to Nil (Qatar Under 0.5 Team Goals +124)

Both teams are all but eliminated, but Bosnia have more to play for and more to play with, starting Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic up top against a Qatar side that has shipped seven goals in two games. The projection here is a tidy 1-0 to Bosnia, and backing them to keep Qatar off the board pays +124. Qatar offer very little going forward, so the clean sheet is live, and this is plus money on the lower-scoring version of a Bosnia win.

Switzerland vs Canada Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - BC Place, Vancouver

Draw +210

Switzerland and Canada are both on four points with healthy goal difference, and a draw sends both through, with Canada topping the group on its plus-six. When two qualified sides meet with a level result suiting everyone, the game tends to settle into a controlled, low-risk rhythm. Call it 1-1. At +210, the draw is plus money on the outcome both dugouts can live with.

Morocco vs Haiti Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Morocco Over 2.5 Team Goals -113

Morocco are level with Brazil on points but behind on goal difference, so they have a real incentive to run up the score against a Haiti side that is eliminated on zero points. That combination, a motivated favorite chasing goals against a team with nothing left, is how a rout happens. A 3-0 is the expectation here. At -113, backing Morocco to score three or more is close to even money on the lopsided result the table is pushing them toward.

Scotland vs Brazil Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Under 2.5 Goals +100

Scotland vs Brazil has its own full card in the Scotland vs Brazil best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. Brazil are through and only need a point to top the group, so they have no reason to chase, and the projection here is a controlled 2-0. Even money on the under fits a favorite managing the game rather than romping. The scorer and the rest of the card live in the standalone.

Wednesday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 goals (South Korea vs South Africa) +110 Best bet Draw (Mexico vs Czechia) +290 Value Both teams to score (South Korea vs South Africa) +105 Strong lean Bosnia to win to nil (Qatar under 0.5 team goals) +124 Lean Draw (Switzerland vs Canada) +210 Lean Morocco over 2.5 team goals -113 Strong lean Under 2.5 goals (Scotland vs Brazil) +100 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our Scotland vs Brazil best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.