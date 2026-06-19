2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 8 Picks for Saturday, June 20

Saturday is stacked with favorites, and the easy move is to lay a pile of juice on teams that should win. That is not the play here. The short prices on Japan, Ecuador and Germany do not pay, so the search was for the plus-money angles that match how these games are likely to unfold. In a couple of spots the market is leaning under where the goals are expected to come. That is where the value sits. The marquee swing game, Netherlands vs Sweden, gets its own full card elsewhere. Here are eight bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Japan vs Tunisia Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 a.m. ET (early Sunday). - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Over 2.5 Goals +115

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the result already expected: Japan winning 2-1. The market disagrees on the goals, hanging the under at -134 and treating the over as the underdog play. A tight, low-event game does not match the matchup here. Japan are the better side and will push, while Tunisia have to chase the result that keeps them alive after a 5-1 hammering by Sweden. Chasing teams concede. A side that needs to attack against a Japan team happy to counter is how an open game happens, and +115 on three or more goals is worth taking.

Both Teams to Score +129

The projected 2-1 has Tunisia getting on the board, and +129 is a generous price for a side that has to throw numbers forward out of necessity. Japan should score in a game they control. A desperate Tunisia opening up at the other end gives their attack the space it has not had all tournament. Both teams to score at plus money is the better play than laying the short Japan moneyline, and it stacks cleanly with the over.

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer +178

Ayase Ueda is Japan's central striker and a penalty option, so in a game projected for a Japan win, he is the likeliest man to find the net. A Tunisia defense that just conceded five should hand him clear looks, and +178 is plus money on a starting forward whose team should control the run of play. He is the Japan scorer worth taking at a real price.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Best Bets

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET. - BMO Field, Toronto

Amad Diallo Anytime Goalscorer +410

Here is the value that matches the read on this game. With Germany projected to win 2-1, that means Ivory Coast score, and Amad Diallo is the man most likely to provide it after he struck the winner over Ecuador last time out. He drifts inside to shoot, he takes corners, and he carries the Ivorian attack in the moments that decide games. At +410 the market is pricing him like a long shot in a game it expects Germany to run away with. If the Ivorians manage one goal, he is exactly the kind of number worth chasing.

Kai Havertz Anytime Goalscorer +155

On the other end, Kai Havertz is Germany's central striker and a set-piece option, the natural source of one of the two projected goals. He feeds off the service from Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich, and an Ivory Coast defense under steady pressure should leak him a look or two. For a focal-point striker at plus money, +155 is a price worth paying.

SGP: Germany to Win and Both Teams to Score +208

Rather than laying the short Germany moneyline or the inflated handicap, this bets the exact shape of the game. Germany should win, Ivory Coast should nick one on the break, and 2-1 is the scoreline that keeps coming up. Stacking the Germany win with both teams to score returns a far better number than the -175 moneyline alone, and it backs the read instead of the comfortable margin the market wants you to pay for.

Ecuador vs Curacao Best Bets

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET. - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Anthony Valencia Anytime Goalscorer +200

Ecuador are a massive favorite against a Curacao side that shipped seven to Germany, and most of this game is unbettable juice. Enner Valencia at -138 to score is no way to make money. The value sits one rung down the team sheet with a winger who should feast on a defense this overmatched. At +200 to get on the scoresheet in a game Ecuador win comfortably, that is the one number in this matchup worth taking.

Netherlands vs Sweden Best Bets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET. - NRG Stadium, Houston

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer +260

Netherlands vs Sweden has its own full card in the Netherlands vs Sweden best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. With the Dutch projected to win 2-1 and Sweden nicking one, Viktor Gyokeres is the pick to supply it. He leads the attack that just put five past Tunisia, and against a Dutch back line that conceded twice to Japan, +260 looks generous. The full breakdown, result and goals included, lives in the standalone.

Saturday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 goals (Japan vs Tunisia) +115 Best bet Both teams to score (Japan vs Tunisia) +129 Strong lean Ayase Ueda anytime scorer +178 Value scorer Amad Diallo anytime scorer +410 Value dart Kai Havertz anytime scorer +155 Value scorer SGP: Germany win and both teams to score +208 Value Anthony Valencia anytime scorer +200 Value scorer Viktor Gyokeres anytime scorer +260 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our Netherlands vs Sweden best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.