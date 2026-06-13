2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 8 Picks for Sunday, June 14

Sunday runs from a Germany mismatch in the afternoon to a Sweden nightcap, and there's value in all of it. Germany should bury Curacao. Ivory Coast vs Ecuador is a proper grind. Sweden have the best strike pair on the card. Eight bets I like, top to bottom.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Germany vs Curacao Best Bets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET.

Germany Over 4.5 Goals +120

Germany are -1685 to win this. Nobody's laying that, so the play is getting paid for the blowout instead. The total's at 4.5 and Germany's team total alone is over 3.5, so the market's already calling this a rout, and I'm not about to argue. Curacao are the smallest nation in the field, and a front line of Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz should pour it on.

At +120 I'm getting plus money on a -1685 favorite doing exactly what -1685 favorites are supposed to do. I'll take that over laying a mortgage payment on the moneyline.

Germany vs Curacao Over 9.5 Corners -120

The corners are the second way to cash the rout. Pin a team this overmatched in its own box for 90 minutes and the count climbs fast, and Germany have the bodies to keep winning them back, with Joshua Kimmich, David Raum and Wirtz all on set-piece duty. Over 9.5 at -120 isn't pretty, but it usually clears well before the final whistle while Curacao are still defending their line.

Netherlands vs Japan Best Bets

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET.

Netherlands vs Japan Under 2.5 Goals -111

We break this one down in full in our Netherlands vs Japan best bets; the number I'll flag for the slate is the under. Netherlands are only a slight favorite at +105, and Japan are sharp enough to keep this measured. Two technical sides in an opener rarely turn into a shootout. At -111 the under is where I'm putting it. Japan double chance was the other angle, but at -125? Not enough there to bother. The full card's in the standalone.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Best Bets

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Draw +185

If there's a soft number on the board Sunday, it's this one. The total's down at 1.5 goals and all three results pay plus money, which is the books admitting they've got no read on who wins. So why is the draw the forgotten option when the line is screaming stalemate? Ecuador are disciplined and well-organized behind Moises Caicedo, and Ivory Coast are without Evan N'Dicka (thigh) at the back, so neither side is built to blow this open. At +185, give me the draw.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Under 1.5 Goals +140

How often do you see a 1.5 total at a World Cup? Almost never. These two cancel each other out, and a 0-0 or a 1-0 is the likeliest way it goes. At +140 I'm getting paid to agree with a total this short. It stacks with the draw, too: a scoreless or one-goal result lands both.

Sweden vs Tunisia Best Bets

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. ET.

Sweden Over 1.5 Team Goals +122

Sweden are barely favored at -110 in a game the market leans under, but the one thing I trust them to do is score. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are the best strike pair on the slate, both fit, and Tunisia are going to spend the night defending. At +122 for Sweden to get two? That's value, given what those two carry up top, and it backs them without laying a price on a coin-flip result.

Sweden Moneyline -110

This is my best bet on the slate. Sweden are the better team with the better attack, and a near-even number on the side that should control the game is exactly the anchor I want. Get Isak and Gyokeres on the board, nick it 2-0 or 2-1, collect. At -110, that's as confident as I get all day.

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer +170

If I'm taking one scorer Sunday, it's him. Gyokeres scores for a living, he's Sweden's focal point and on penalties, and he'll get his looks against a defense camped this deep. At +170 to find one in a game Sweden should boss, that's a generous price on a striker this good. Prefer the longer number on the other half of the pair? Alexander Isak is +190.

Sunday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Sweden moneyline -110 Best bet Germany over 4.5 goals +120 Strong lean Germany vs Curacao over 9.5 corners -120 Lean Netherlands vs Japan under 2.5 goals -111 Lean Ivory Coast vs Ecuador draw +185 Value Ivory Coast vs Ecuador under 1.5 goals +140 Value Sweden over 1.5 team goals +122 Strong lean Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer +170 Value scorer

For the marquee game, see our Netherlands vs Japan best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.