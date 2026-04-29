2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup introduces the most dramatic format change in tournament history, expanding to 48 teams and creating a brand-new bracket structure that reshapes how every round unfolds. With more nations, an added knockout round, and third-place teams advancing, predicting the full tournament path is more complex, and more intriguing, than ever.

RotoWire's Pick: Portugal to win the 2026 World Cup (+1100)

Our full round-by-round breakdown below: group stage through the Final.

At a glance

Winner: Portugal (+1100)

Runner-up: France

Dark horse: Morocco

Biggest upset pick: Croatia over England (Group L)

USMNT: Advances from groups, exits Round of 16 vs. Argentina

In this 2026 World Cup bracket prediction, we break down every stage of the competition, from the group winners and best third-place qualifiers to the full knockout path through the Round of 32, Round of 16, semi-finals and final. While powerhouse nations like France, Argentina and Spain remain favorites, the expanded format creates more room for upsets, dark horses and unexpected runs that can completely reshape the bracket.

Building a perfect bracket may be unrealistic, but identifying where chaos is most likely, and where elite teams will hold firm, is the key to getting ahead. Below, you'll find a full round-by-round projection, blending safe picks with calculated risks to map out how the 2026 World Cup could unfold.

2026 World Cup Format Explained (48 Teams, Knockout Path)

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams, expanding from the traditional 32-team format used from 1998 through 2022. This change significantly alters both the group stage and the knockout bracket.

Group Stage Structure

48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four

Each team plays three group-stage matches

The top two teams from each group automatically advance (24 teams)

(24 teams) The eight best third-place teams also advance

Total teams advancing to knockouts: 32

This means finishing third is no longer the end. Teams can survive the group stage without being dominant, adding a new level of strategy and scoreboard-watching.

Group A: Czechia vs Mexico Battle, South Korea Eyeing Third-Place Path

Group A is a difficult group, with three teams capable of advancing. Czechia holds a narrow edge thanks to their combination of veterans like Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick, as well as somewhat newcomers in Ladislav Krejci and Pavel Sulc. Mexico's consistency makes them a reliable choice, as well as playing at home, while South Korea's speed can be dangerous on the counterattack. South Africa faces the steepest challenge in this group and seems unlikely to get past their first three games.

I'm taking Czechia and Mexico to advance, with South Korea finishing as one of the best third‑place teams behind Son Heung-Min.

Czechia Mexico South Korea South Africa

Group B: Bosnia Leads Competitive Group with Switzerland and Canada in the Mix

Bosnia enter confidently after knocking out Italy and looks talented enough to win this group as long as Edin Dzeko can stay on the pitch at 40 years old. The Bosnian legend didn't miss a minute in the playoffs against Wales and Italy despite injuring his shoulder. Switzerland's experience and defensive structure should see them through comfortably, as well. Despite being co‑hosts, Canada remain difficult to trust due to inconsistency in group play, and a lack of high-end talent to get them past better teams. Even at home in the 2022 World Cup, Qatar still couldn't get a point and they'll likely struggle to do so again.

I like Bosnia to top the group, with Switzerland following and Canada advancing as a top third‑place finisher.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Switzerland Canada Qatar

Group C: Morocco vs Brazil for Top Spot as Scotland Targets Upset Route

This group appears straightforward, with Brazil and Morocco standing out as the strongest sides. Brazil has elite talent, though their depth remains a concern following long-term injuries to Estevao and Rodrygo months before the tournament starts. I'm giving Morocco the edge to win the group due to their cohesion and leadership from Achraf Hakimi, as well as difference‑makers like Ez Abde. Scotland could pose a threat with players like Scott McTominay and John McGinn, but they're still at a disadvantage against better teams. They still should have enough to advance as one of the best third‑place teams ahead of Haiti.

Morocco Brazil Scotland Haiti

Group D: Turkey vs USA Headline Group with Knockout Stakes

Group D centers on the battle between Turkiye and the United States. The recent form and questions on formation under Mauricio Pochettino for the U.S. raises concern, while Turkiye's balance and presence of Hakan Calhanoglu give them the slight edge to win the group. Australia and Paraguay are organized enough to earn draws but remain long shots to advance ahead of the two favorites.

Turkiye United States Australia Paraguay

Group E: Germany Clear Favorite as Ivory Coast and Ecuador Battle for Second

This group belongs to Germany without question. The real debate surrounds who claims the second spot. Ivory Coast's success will rely on Amad Diallo's influence in attack, while Ecuador's defensive solidity is anchored by Moises Caicedo in midfield.

I'll take Ivory Coast's finishing to narrowly edge Ecuador for second, though I still expect Ecuador to advance as one of the best third‑place teams.

Germany Ivory Coast Ecuador Curacao

Group F: Netherlands in Control, Japan and Sweden Fighting to Advance

The Netherlands enter as a world‑class side looking to make a statement. The production of Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen should be enough to see them top the group. Japan and Sweden are well organized but lack the elite experience needed to challenge the Dutch. I like Japan's technical depth to edge Sweden for second, but they can still qualify to the next round as a top third-place team, with Tunisia finishing at the bottom.

Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia

Group G: Belgium Favored While Egypt and Salah Push for Knockout Spot

Belgium should control this group, but the remaining positions are harder to predict. Mohamed Salah will be motivated to prove he remains world class as Egypt's leader, though after a season full of diminishing returns and muscle injuries, it's a tall ask. If he carries them past Iran and New Zealand, advancement is realistic. Iran and New Zealand lack the elite finishing required to truly threaten Belgium at the top.

Belgium Egypt Iran New Zealand

Group H: Spain and Uruguay Set for Tight Race in Experienced Group

Spain enter as a major tournament favorite, led by superstar Lamine Yamal. However, the group won't be straightforward against an experienced Uruguay side that only allowed 12 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualification games. The top spot could come down to goal difference, with both teams likely taking advantage of Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia remain the wildcard, but I'm sticking with the two heavyweights to advance.

Spain Uruguay Saudi Arabia Cape Verde

Group I: The 2026 World Cup Group of Death: France, Senegal and Norway

France appear primed for another title push, led by the world's top goal scorer Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele. Throw in guys like William Saliba and Michael Olise, among others, and it's hard not to like this group.

Senegal remain a dangerous dark horse, while Norway and Erling Haaland could disrupt the group. Senegal's clash with Norway may determine second place. I'm taking Senegal to secure the needed points, though Norway could still advance as a top third‑place team if they score multiple goals against Iraq.

France Senegal Norway Iraq

Group J: Argentina's Path Opens as Jordan and Algeria Look to Surprise

The main challenge in Group J is identifying who finishes behind Argentina, as Lionel Messi's final World Cup campaign makes them clear favorites. Jordan's Moussa Al Tamari is a player to watch and capable of driving a surprise run. While Algeria and Austria bring veteran leadership, Al‑Tamari's pace and creativity could tilt the balance.

I'm taking a risk on Jordan to claim a knockout place and Algeria edging out Austria in an upset as one of the top third-place teams to advance to the Round of 32.

Argentina Jordan Algeria Austria

Group K: Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo Target First in Two-Team Race

This World Cup is Cristiano Ronaldo's final opportunity (probably) to lift the trophy with yet another veteran-led group alongside him. Bruno Fernandes is having one of his best seasons, while it could easily be the last World Cup for Bernardo Silva, as well.

Colombia remain a threat thanks to Luis Diaz playing some of the best football of his career. Congo DR and Uzbekistan are unlikely to factor heavily, making this a high‑stakes, two‑team race.

Portugal Colombia Congo DR Uzbekistan

Group L: Croatia vs England Clash Tops Competitive Final Group

England's talent makes them a serious contender, but I'm backing Croatia to finish first based on their recent World Cup success under Luka Modric. England's game control and defense will be hard to beat, but scoring on bigger stages has always been iffy. Then again, Harry Kane has been scoring freely in Bundesliga this season.

Ghana cannot be overlooked, as Antoine Semenyo provides genuine danger, but I expect the European sides to control this group with Ghana likely finishing as one of the best third-place teams.

Croatia England Ghana Panama

2026 World Cup Round of 32 Predictions

Mexico vs. Switzerland

Mexico failed to reach the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup, having previously seen a Round of 16 exit every tournament from 1994 to 2018. History is not on their side in this matchup, as Switzerland arrive with a full-strength side built on midfield physicality and an elite attacking presence in Breel Embolo and Fabian Rieder. Mexico will need an all‑around effort to advance under the new knockout format, relying on far more than home support to reach the next round.

Netherlands vs. Brazil

Brazil have struggled to define a clear identity in recent tournaments, raising doubts about their ability to make a legitimate World Cup run. Vinicius Junior has battled inconsistency, while Raphinha's form has been disrupted by injuries. That places significant responsibility on Joao Pedro, who has impressed at Chelsea, but it remains uncertain whether that will be enough, or even if he's locked into the XI. Against a hungry and well‑organized Netherlands side, Brazil appear vulnerable, with this matchup favoring the Dutch.

Morocco vs. Japan

This knockout matchup is a close one, but Morocco hold the edge. Their continued success on the international stage has carried momentum into this tournament, supported by a young and exciting group of players. Japan, meanwhile, have not displayed the same level of dominance even within their confederation. Still, they should not be overlooked, as Takefusa Kubo's creativity and their speed on the counter could make this a difficult contest.

Ivory Coast vs. Senegal

I personally love this matchup, with two of Africa's strongest sides potentially meeting in the knockout round. Ivory Coast return to the World Cup after a 12‑year absence, built around a core of prime‑age players. While their physicality and attacking threat stand out, their defense is arguably their greatest strength, led by Roma's Evan N'Dicka. That said, Senegal appear the more complete side, with greater star power likely to make the difference. This contest may be decided in extra time or penalties, favoring Senegal.

2026 World Cup Round of 16 Predictions

Germany vs. France

Germany's recent World Cup campaigns have fallen short since their 2014 triumph. While they showed promise at UEFA EURO 2024, France enter with superior depth and balance. Having reached the latter stages repeatedly, this feels like an opportunity France cannot let slip, and their overall quality should see them through.

Colombia vs. Spain

Spain's track record in major international competitions gives them the clear edge in this scenario. They've consistently found ways to advance deep into tournaments, and that experience matters. Colombia have a resilient group capable of making things uncomfortable for their opponents, but it's going to take a massive defensive performance to overtake Spain, something that Colombia don't have unless Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez and James Rodriguez can provide even more magic.

Argentina vs. United States

Should the United States advance to the Round of 16, it's going to take some of their best performances of the past decade, maybe ever. Despite the promise shown by their young core, the Americans still seem a step behind the world's true elite. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have had moments at the club level, but that's never been extended to the national team. Argentina, meanwhile, remain built for high-pressure knockout matches and possess an edge in composure and quality. That difference should be enough to see them through.

Bosnia vs. Portugal

Portugal enter the tournament as legitimate title contenders for good reason. Their roster is stacked with talent from back to front, and the possibility of Ronaldo's final World Cup only sharpens the focus. Bosnia's effort and organization should not be overlooked, but overcoming a Portuguese side featuring players like Rafael Leao, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes would require something exceptional. If Portugal click, this matchup favors them comfortably.

2026 World Cup Semifinal Predictions: Our Picks

France vs. Spain

Two of the most talented squads, if not the top two, meet in the tournament semi-final. Spain will draw heavy support, but France's experience in semi-finals and finals gives them an edge in pressure moments. I expect a tight match, possibly decided in extra time or penalties, with France finding a way through to a third straight final.

Portugal vs. Argentina

This matchup delivers a final showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Argentina enter as defending champion, but without Angel Di Maria, one of the anchors of their last run, they lack the same spark. Portugal's depth and momentum give them the edge, and I see them pulling off the upset to reach their first World Cup final.

Who Will Win the 2026 World Cup? Our Final Prediction

Most people will have France here, but far fewer will have Portugal penciled in. Between their mix of Ronaldo, Fernandes and Silva, combined with the youth movement in Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha, Portugal have the versatility to disrupt in this tournament.

Meanwhile, France bring Championship pedigree, combining 2018 winners Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud with a new generation led by Michael Olise, William Saliba and Desire Doue.

This final comes down to France's athleticism, depth and physical dominance against Portugal's control of possession and tempo. France have stumbled before, most notably conceding three goals in the 2022 final. With history on the line, I see France growing complacent, allowing Portugal to seize the moment with a historic 1–0 victory, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career with ultimate glory.

More 2026 World Cup Coverage