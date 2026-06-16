Every manager at the 2026 World Cup traces back to one coaching tree. From Rinus Michels to Arrigo Sacchi, the mentors and influences behind all 48 managers explained.

2026 World Cup Coaches: All 48 Managers and Their Coaching Trees

The 48 managers at the 2026 World Cup did not arrive at the touchline in a vacuum. Behind every one of them is a chain of influence, a mentor, a philosophy, a moment that changed how they understood football. That chain traces back, in almost every case, to a handful of visionaries who rewired the game entirely. Out of the 48 nations competing this summer, more than half of the countries have chosen foreign head coaches, the clearest proof yet that football's greatest ideas now cross borders and generations without friction.

This is where every major coaching line at the 2026 World Cup comes from.

2026 World Cup: All 48 Coaches and Their Influences Group Nation Coach Nationality Key Influence / Mentor A Mexico Javier Aguirre Mexican Rinus Michels influence South Africa Hugo Broos Belgian Belgian coaching tradition (Raymond Goethals era) South Korea Hong Myung-bo South Korean Guus Hiddink school Czechia Miroslav Koubek Czech Jiri Rubas school B Canada Jesse Marsch American Ralf Rangnick school Bosnia and Herzegovina Sergej Barbarez Bosnian Karl-Heinz Feldkamp school Qatar Julen Lopetegui Spanish Johan Cruyff influence Switzerland Murat Yakin Swiss Christian Gross influence C Brazil Carlo Ancelotti Italian Arrigo Sacchi (direct mentor, AC Milan) Morocco Mohamed Ouahbi Moroccan Belgian coaching tradition through Hugo Broos Haiti Sebastien Migne French French coaching tradition by Jean-Pierre Papin Scotland Steve Clarke Scottish Jose Mourinho influence D USA Mauricio Pochettino Argentine Marcelo Bielsa (played under him at Newell's) Paraguay Gustavo Alfaro Argentine Timoteo Griguol influence Australia Tony Popovic Australian Guus Hiddink school Turkiye Vincenzo Montella Italian Fabio Capello / Italian school E Germany Julian Nagelsmann German Ralf Rangnick (direct mentor, RB Leipzig) Curacao Dick Advocaat Dutch Rinus Michels influence Ivory Coast Emerse Fae Ivorian Didier Deschamps influence Ecuador Sebastian Beccacece Argentine Jorge Sampaoli / Bielsa school F Netherlands Ronald Koeman Dutch Johan Cruyff (direct mentor, Barcelona Dream Team) Japan Hajime Moriyasu Japanese Rinus Michels influence via Hans Ooft Sweden Graham Potter English Don Revie influence Tunisia Herve Renard French Claude Le Roy influence G Belgium Rudi Garcia French Raymond Goethals influence Egypt Hossam Hassan Egyptian Karl-Heinz Feldkamp school Iran Amir Ghalenoei Iranian Miroslav Blazevic influence New Zealand Darren Bazeley English Graham Taylor school H Spain Luis de la Fuente Spanish Inaki Saez / Spanish FA coaching tradition Cape Verde Bubista Cape Verdean Self-taught (autodidact) Saudi Arabia Georgios Donis Greek Influence of Lionel Scaloni via Jorge Griffa Uruguay Marcelo Bielsa Argentine Self-developed (original school) I France Didier Deschamps French Marcello Lippi (played under him at Juventus) Senegal Pape Thiaw Senegalese Raymond Goethals influence via Jean Fernandez Iraq Graham Arnold Australian Guus Hiddink school Norway Stale Solbakken Norwegian Roy Hodgson influence J Argentina Lionel Scaloni Argentine Jose Pekerman / Jorge Sampaoli school Algeria Vladimir Petkovic Swiss-Bosnian Self-taught (autodidact) Austria Ralf Rangnick German Original school — mentor to Nagelsmann, Tuchel, Klopp Jordan Jamal Sellami Tunisian Karl-Heinz Feldkamp school K Portugal Roberto Martinez Spanish Graham Taylor influence DR Congo Sebastien Desabre French French coaching tradition by Jean-Pierre Papin Uzbekistan Fabio Cannavaro Italian Marcello Lippi (played under him, 2006 World Cup) Colombia Nestor Lorenzo Argentine Jose Pekerman (direct assistant for 7 years) L England Thomas Tuchel German Ralf Rangnick school Croatia Zlatko Dalic Croatian Miroslav Blazevic influence Ghana Carlos Queiroz Portuguese Self-developed (5th consecutive World Cup) Panama Thomas Christiansen Danish-Spanish Ralf Rangnick school

Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff: The Coaching Tree Behind Netherlands, Mexico, Australia and Japan

Start here, because almost everything else flows from this point.

Rinus Michels is the architect of Total Football, a revolutionary playing style built on fluidity, any outfield player could occupy any position, keeping opponents permanently disorganized. FIFA named him coach of the century in 1999, and the title was not sentimental. His philosophy did not just win trophies. It produced a generation of coaches who went on to produce another generation, and that chain is still unbroken today.

Johan Cruyff, Michels' greatest player, took that philosophy and built his own coaching legacy at Barcelona, creating what became known as the Dream Team. Ronald Koeman, who now leads the Netherlands at this World Cup, has said in his own words: "Both were fantastic coaches, but Cruyff was undoubtedly the biggest influence on me. He was the coach in my career." Koeman played under both men, under Michels he won the 1988 European Championship with the Netherlands, under Cruyff he won four La Liga titles with Barcelona's Dream Team.

The Michels-Cruyff line is the longest and deepest at this tournament. Guus Hiddink, who played under Cruyff's Dutch contemporaries, has his own coaching tree that branches to Javier Aguirre (Mexico) and Tony Popovic (Australia). One original idea, planted in Amsterdam in the 1960s, still bearing fruit in North America in 2026.

Ralf Rangnick Coaching Tree: Germany, England, Canada and Austria at the 2026 World Cup

On the other side of the tactical spectrum from Total Football sits the German pressing revolution, and its godfather is Ralf Rangnick, who is here at this tournament not just as an influence but as a coach, leading Austria.

When Jurgen Klopp calls Rangnick "one of the best, if not the best German coach," that endorsement says everything. At one point, seven of the 18 Bundesliga clubs were managed by coaches who had spent time under him. His idea was simple and relentless: win the ball back immediately, press in organized waves, and suffocate opponents before they can breathe.

Julian Nagelsmann, who leads Germany at this World Cup, worked inside the RB Leipzig structure shaped by Rangnick. He confirmed the influence in his own words: "Ralf is also a reason why I went to Leipzig. I am really looking forward to working with him." Thomas Tuchel, coaching England, comes from the same school. So does Jesse Marsch, who leads Canada. The Rangnick line alone accounts for four teams at this tournament. That is a coaching school, not a coincidence.

Arrigo Sacchi and Marcello Lippi: The Italian Coaching Line Behind Brazil, France and Uzbekistan

Italy produced two of the most influential coaching schools in football history, and both have direct descendants at this World Cup.

Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan won back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990 and changed the game in the process. His 4-4-2 with zonal marking, a high defensive line and relentless collective pressing was unlike anything Serie A had seen. Carlo Ancelotti was one of the founding figures of that project, then became Sacchi's assistant at the 1994 World Cup. Ancelotti has said directly: "Arrigo completely changed Italian football, the philosophy, training methods, intensity, tactics. Italian teams used to focus on defending but our team defended by attacking and pressing." He now leads Brazil in what is his first World Cup as a head coach, carrying those ideas to the Selecao.

Marcello Lippi's line runs just as deep. Didier Deschamps played under Lippi at Juventus, winning the Serie A title and the UEFA Champions League. He now leads France for one last World Cup and already won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fabio Cannavaro captained Italy's 2006 World Cup winners under the same man and is now here coaching Uzbekistan. Two players from the same great Juventus dynasty, now on the same touchlines, separated by decades.

Marcelo Bielsa Coaching Influence: Uruguay, USA and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

No single figure in South American football has influenced more coaches at this World Cup than Marcelo Bielsa, who is also here himself, managing Uruguay, which is perhaps the most fitting thing about the entire tournament.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have both called him the best coach in the world. Sampaoli, Martino and Pochettino are among the coaches most often linked to Bielsa, while Simeone also played under him with Argentina. The connection to Pochettino, leading the United States as a host nation, is particularly direct. Pochettino played under Bielsa at Newell's Old Boys and with the Argentina national team, and carried Bielsa's high-intensity, high-press identity into everything he has built as a manager. He has said: "He is one of the best managers in the world. There is no doubt that he had an effect on me. He helped me to mature when I was starting my career at Newell's, he helped me in the national team, and he has continued to help me in my coaching career."

If Uruguay play the United States at this World Cup, it is the original versus the disciple, on football's biggest stage.

Jose Pekerman's Legacy: Argentina, Colombia and the 2026 World Cup

Jose Pekerman shaped a generation of Argentine coaches without ever becoming the most famous name in football. His most direct descendant at this tournament is Nestor Lorenzo, who coaches Colombia after spending seven years as Pekerman's assistant with the Colombian national team. Lorenzo has said: "I spent seven years with Jose in this beautiful national team in this beautiful country." He now faces the side he grew up with as Colombia's head coach, one of the more quietly fascinating storylines running under the surface of this tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's connection to that same coaching culture is different but real. He played under Pekerman at the 2006 World Cup, was described as someone who was "always one to watch and ask a lot of questions," and went on to win the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup as Argentina's manager. The student of the student, carrying the lineage forward.

Raymond Goethals to Hugo Broos: The Belgian Coaching Tradition at the 2026 World Cup

Raymond Goethals was Belgium's most decorated coach, the man who led Marseille to the 1993 UEFA Champions League, the first coach to win a European trophy with a French club. His influence on Belgian coaching culture runs so deep that Belgium's annual coaching award is named after him. After retiring from management, he returned home and supervised coaching courses for aspiring managers, passing on four decades of knowledge to the next generation.

Hugo Broos, who leads South Africa at this tournament, belongs to that tradition. He spent his playing career at Anderlecht and Club Brugge, the same elite clubs Goethals shaped, before building his own career that culminated in winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. This World Cup completes a circle that started 40 years ago, in 1986, Broos played at the Estadio Azteca for Belgium in a World Cup. In 2026, he returned to that same stadium to lead South Africa in the tournament opener.

Why No Country Has Ever Won the World Cup With a Foreign Coach

No country has ever won the men's World Cup with a manager from outside the nation he is coaching. Every winner in tournament history has been led by one of its own, and that pattern runs directly through the favorites at this tournament. France have Deschamps. Argentina have Scaloni. Germany have Nagelsmann. Netherlands have Koeman. Spain have Luis de la Fuente. All of them coach their own nation.

England under Tuchel, Brazil under Ancelotti and Portugal under Roberto Martinez are the highest-profile exceptions. The coaching trees at this tournament suggest the favorites already know which side of history they want to be on.

Which Coaching School Has the Best Chance to Win the 2026 World Cup?

The ideas Rinus Michels put into practice in the 1970s, that Arrigo Sacchi refined in the 1980s, that Lippi and Bielsa evolved through the 1990s and 2000s, they are all present on these touchlines right now. When Koeman's Netherlands face Nagelsmann's Germany, it is Cruyff's disciples against Rangnick's. When Scaloni's Argentina meet Pochettino's USA, it is Pekerman's legacy against Bielsa's. When Ancelotti's Brazil face Deschamps' France, it is Sacchi versus Lippi, refracted through time.

Total Football and positional play, the idea that all players act both offensively and defensively, that positions are fluid and space is everything, was born with Michels and Cruyff. At the 2026 World Cup, that idea is still alive. Just wearing different shirts.

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