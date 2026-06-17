Looking for the best Fantasy World Cup captain picks? Here are the top captaincy options for every day of Round 2, including Vinicius Junior and Bruno Fernandes.

2026 World Cup Fantasy Captain Picks: Best Captains for Round 2

World Cup Fantasy Round 1 is in the books, and if your squad is already chasing the pack, the armband is where you make up ground fastest. The nice part about World Cup Fantasy is that you don't have to commit early. You can switch your captain at any point during the round, so there's no cost to waiting and seeing how the first Matchday 2 games play out.

These are my best World Cup Fantasy captain picks for Round 2, one for every day of the slate from June 18 to 23. I'm weighing the things that actually swing captaincy points: who has the softest fixture, who's nailed on to start, and who's standing over the penalties and set pieces when a favorite is parked in the opponent's half all night. Whether you're holding the Maximum Captain booster or just want the safest option for the day, start here.

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Patrik Schick (Czechia vs South Africa)

Czechia opened with a defeat to South Korea in Group A and will need to take advantage of playing South Africa, who played defensive and lost 2-0 to hosts Mexico. In the loss, they suffered two red cards and will undoubtedly have a new-look XI against Czechia.

Schick scored five goals in the eight qualifying games before this tournament. He's not a stranger to scoring multiple goals in a game and finished the Bundesliga season with a hat-trick and brace within the final four games.

Vinicius Junior (Brazil vs Haiti)

Vinicius scored Brazil's lone goal as they drew 1-1 with Morocco in their opening game of the tournament. They take on Haiti in Round 2 and will be looking to get a win in order to try and book their place in the knockout stage.

Vinicius scored from his only shot but also created two chances. Brazil struggled to find their feet in the game, and it took until a few changes in the second half before they were able to get more from the attack. While there are questions about who will start, there's no question about his role in the side, as he'll continue to feature prominently on the left wing.

Florian Wirtz (Germany vs Ivory Coast)

Germany were one of the sides that got off to one of the best starts as they won 7-1 against Curacao. They face the Ivory Coast in the second round, a much different matchup. They're defensively solid, having kept a clean sheet in their opener against Ecuador, while also going through qualification without conceding.

This is where Wirtz will be tactically important for Germany, as his creativity could be the key to unlocking a disciplined Ivory Coast defense. It's the star quality needed to break down a resilient defence, and that is something Wirtz has repeatedly shown in a Germany shirt. Many managers will be tempted by someone like Kai Havertz as he scored in the opener, but the Arsenal forward could find himself double-marked by this defence.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt vs New Zealand)

Salah started the World Cup strong with an assist in Egypt's opening game against Belgium. Finishing in a 1-1 draw, this was, on paper, their most difficult game in the group stage. Egypt will look to now progress out of the group stages, playing New Zealand in the next round, who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. If Egypt are to advance, it'll likely be because of what Salah can do up front.

Michael Olise (France vs Iraq)

France will have major learning points from the first game of the World Cup after a disappointing first half against Senegal. In the second half, Didier Deschamps changed the role of Olise tactically, and it allowed him to find space on the ball that he was unable to before.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed the headlines with his two goals, but Olise showed the most potential in my opinion for future major hauls. He's crucial to everything that France do in attack, and while he only produced one assist, he created four chances, two of which were considered big chances created. He took two shots in the opening game and put both on target, but he was unable to get the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal vs Uzbekistan)

Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic captaincy option in Fantasy World Cup. While Cristiano Ronaldo will take many of the headlines in this Portuguese team, Fernandes will be the player who gets the team running to its full potential. He broke the record for most assists in a single season in Premier League history this past season and scored three goals in five matches in qualifying.

World Cup Fantasy Captaincy Strategy for Round 2

Captaincy strategy can be just as important as transfers during the World Cup, especially with the ability to switch captains throughout the round. Managers should prioritize players with strong goal involvement, penalty duties and favorable fixtures while remaining flexible enough to move the armband if an earlier captain disappoints.

Be sure to monitor team news and predicted lineups before each matchday begins, and check out RotoWire's World Cup Fantasy Rankings, Predicted Lineups, Player News and Set-Piece Takers guides for the latest updates ahead of Round 2.

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