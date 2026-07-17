Our best 2026 World Cup Fantasy squad for the final matchday, covering the final and third-place playoff with captain, defense and value picks.

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2026 World Cup Fantasy: Best Squad for the Final Matchday

Spain arrive at the final round as tournament favorites, and their defensive record has been remarkable: six clean sheets in seven matches. That makes Spain's players the cornerstone of this build. Here is the best 2026 World Cup Fantasy squad for the final matchday, spanning both the final and the third-place playoff.

Goalkeeper

Unai Simon gets the nod in goal ahead of Emiliano Martinez, purely because Spain's defense has been the most reliable unit left in the competition. Mike Maignan is the preferred option on the first day of the matchday, given France carry stronger clean-sheet odds early in the round.

Defense

The Spain defensive triple-up is built around Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro. Both have delivered consistently throughout the tournament, combining defensive solidity with attacking involvement, which makes them two of the standout picks at the back regardless of fixture.

Nicolas Tagliafico comes in as the most affordable Argentine defensive option, spreading funds more generously across the rest of the squad while keeping some Argentina coverage.

Maxence Lacroix is an intriguing addition, with the injury to William Saliba potentially handing him a start, and he sits within scouting-bonus range for an extra layer of upside. Ibrahima Konate is another French defender expected to feature and carries similar scouting-bonus potential if he performs.

Midfield

Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki give strong French representation. Barcola is expected to retain his spot over Desire Doue and is remarkable value at $6m for a player in one of the best attacks in world football. Cherki barely featured earlier in the tournament but is expected to start and could cause real damage, with the scouting bonus potentially in play too.

Lamine Yamal is the standout Spanish attacking option, while Alex Baena remains useful despite losing his scouting bonus purely on price grounds.

Forwards

Mikel Oyarzabal rounds out the forward line as a relatively affordable option on penalties for the tournament favorites. Lionel Messi picks himself.

Captain

Kylian Mbappe gets the captaincy on day one. With the Golden Boot still within reach, motivation should not be a problem.

Best Squad for the Final Matchday, Pictured

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub