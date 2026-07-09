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2026 World Cup Fantasy Quarterfinals: Best Differentials

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals are here, and with only eight teams remaining the Fantasy World Cup game enters its most decisive phase. The premium names are already heavily owned, which means the differentials carry more weight than ever. Picking the right low-owned player from a team that advances deep could be the difference between finishing in the prizes and finishing mid-table.

This guide covers the best Fantasy World Cup differentials for the quarterfinals.

For the premium names and essential holds heading into the quarterfinals, see the full Fantasy World Cup quarterfinal rankings guide.

Before you finalise your squad, check the latest World Cup player news and predicted lineups, and lean on the World Cup depth charts to confirm who is starting.

Best Fantasy World Cup Differentials to Own for the Quarterfinals

Finding genuine differentials at this stage of the tournament is getting harder, but there are still a handful of names flying under the radar who could make a real difference this round.

Anthony Gordon ($7m, England, 3.7%) had a slow start to the tournament but has grown into a genuinely important player for manager Tuchel's side, contributing two assists in the dramatic win over DR Congo before winning a penalty against Mexico. There is a rotation risk attached, but the signs increasingly point toward him being the preferred option on the left, making it a risk worth taking.

Alex Baena ($6m, Spain, 4.7%) is not the most glamorous pick in the Spain attack, but he is affordable, carries scouting bonus potential, and has registered two attacking returns across his last three appearances. With premium midfielders in short supply, particularly if Manzambi and Saibari remain sidelined, his budget-friendly price point becomes even more appealing.

Lucas Digne ($5m, France, 4.7%) continues to be one of the smartest routes into the French defense. France have kept three clean sheets in five matches so far, and Digne played the full 90 minutes against Paraguay in the last round, rewarding his owners with a nine-point haul courtesy of the clean sheet and scouting bonus combined. Morocco await in the quarterfinal, which is by no means a straightforward fixture, but France carry the second-best clean sheet odds of any side this week and Digne remains one of the few French starters still hovering near the scouting bonus threshold.

Martin Odegaard ($7.7m, Norway, 5.3%) offers a different kind of appeal. England's back line has looked shaky at times, conceding in three of their five matches, which only adds to the attraction of targeting Norway's creative hub from the other end. Three assists in four appearances is a strong return, and he sits right on the edge of scouting bonus eligibility.

Bradley Barcola ($8m, France, 5.3%) rounds out the list as arguably the most exciting name here. Manager Deschamps' first choice on the left wing after working his way back into the starting eleven, Barcola is an elite attacker playing for the best attacking side in the competition. He is cheaper and more of a differential than both Olise and Dembele, and with France likely to go deep into this tournament, the points potential is significant.

Final Thoughts on the Quarterfinal Differentials

With only four games on the board and the premium names already heavily owned, the differentials carry more weight this round than at any previous stage of the tournament. The teams most likely to advance, Argentina, England and France in particular, still have low-owned options worth targeting, and that is where the separation gets made.

Anchor your differential picks in fixtures where there is a genuine clean sheet case or a reliable attacking return route. Digne and Barcola give you both in the same game. Gordon and Odegaard offer the same from the England vs Norway tie, where both teams carry a real goal threat and the back line exposure on both sides creates attacking return potential. Baena is the name to hold if Spain control Belgium the way their defensive record suggests they should.

Check the World Cup injury table and predicted lineups before deadline. With only four games remaining before the semifinals, every transfer and every differential decision carries more consequence than it did at any earlier stage of this tournament.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub