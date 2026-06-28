2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks

RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for the Round of 32. Captains, value picks and the best knockout-round options built on form, set-piece roles and fixtures.
Updated on June 28, 2026 1:01PM EST
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
Updated on June 28, 2026 1:01PM EST
World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Round of 32

Whether you're chasing rank, planning your knockout-round transfers or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks for the Round of 32.

These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups, injuries and team news change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

The Round of 32 flips the script from the group stage. There's no rotation to worry about now, every side names its strongest XI because a loss ends the tournament, so our rankings lean on form built up over three group games, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality. One knockout wrinkle to keep in mind: games can go to extra time, which means extra minutes and extra scoring chances for the players who stay on the pitch. Rankings update as confirmed lineups and injuries are released ahead of kickoff.

Top Captain Picks for the Round of 32

Lionel Messi ($10.0m, Argentina v Cabo Verde)

The highest projected scorer in the Round of 32. Argentina are heavy favorites against Cabo Verde, and Messi takes their penalties and free kicks, so he's involved in every dangerous moment. This is knockout football, so there's no rotation question hanging over him the way there was on Matchday 3. The ceiling captain.

James Rodriguez ($6.5m, Colombia v Ghana)

The best value on the captaincy board, full stop. James projects second overall at just $6.5m, he's on Colombia's penalties and corners, and Colombia are favored against Ghana. Captaining him instead of a $10m name frees up real budget for the rest of your XI, and at 4.3 percent ownership he's a genuine leverage play if he delivers.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, France v Sweden)

Mbappe is the first name on France's penalty list and the highest-owned player on the slate. France v Sweden is a tougher matchup than the other two captaincy spots, which caps the floor a little, but the ceiling is as high as anyone's. If you trust France to control the game, he's the safest premium armband.

OverallFWMIDDEFGKPlayerTeamMatchupTact PosFIFA PosPriceOwn%Pts
11   Lionel MessiArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeFWFWD$10.0m18.4%8.79
2 1  James RodriguezColombiaColombia v GhanaFWRMID$6.5m4.3%8.42
32   Kylian MbappeFranceFrance v SwedenFWFWD$10.5m50.9%8.06
4 2  Lamine YamalSpainSpain v AustriaFWRMID$10.0m44.3%7.60
5 3  Ousmane DembeleFranceFrance v SwedenAMRMID$10.0m20.3%7.23
63   Jonathan DavidCanadaCanada v South AfricaFWFWD$7.0m1.3%7.21
74   Mikel OyarzabalSpainSpain v AustriaFWFWD$8.1m16.5%7.07
85   Harry KaneEnglandEngland v DR CongoFWFWD$10.5m37.9%7.04
9 4  Michael OliseFranceFrance v SwedenAMCMID$9.5m23.8%6.99
10  1 Nahuel MolinaArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeDRDEF$4.4m3.7%6.86
11  2 Nathaniel BrownGermanyGermany v ParaguayDLDEF$4.7m0.3%6.79
12  3 Nicolas TagliaficoArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeDLDEF$4.3m1.0%6.70
13 5  Luis DiazColombiaColombia v GhanaFWLMID$8.1m18.8%6.67
14  4 Djed SpenceEnglandEngland v DR CongoDRDEF$4.5m0.2%6.61
15  5 Nicolas OtamendiArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeDCDEF$4.4m2.0%6.59
16 6  Malik TillmanUSAUSA v BosniaDMCMID$6.1m0.3%6.55
176   Lautaro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeFWFWD$8.8m4.0%6.54
18 7  Ruben VargasSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaAMLMID$6.8m0.5%6.54
19 8  Marcus RashfordEnglandEngland v DR CongoAMLMID$7.5m2.0%6.50
20 9  Christian PulisicUSAUSA v BosniaAMLMID$7.0m5.2%6.39
21  6 Sergino DestUSAUSA v BosniaAMRDEF$4.3m1.5%6.38
22 10  Johan ManzambiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaAMCMID$5.6m0.1%6.36
23  7 Ezri KonsaEnglandEngland v DR CongoDCDEF$4.8m1.1%6.29
24 11  Jhon AriasColombiaColombia v GhanaMCMID$6.3m0.2%6.25
257   Matheus CunhaBrazilBrazil v JapanFWFWD$7.3m3.6%6.24
268   Folarin BalogunUSAUSA v BosniaFWFWD$6.0m1.0%6.14
27  8 Theo HernandezFranceFrance v SwedenDRDEF$5.0m3.3%6.14
28 12  Rodrigo De PaulArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeMRMID$5.9m0.9%6.11
299   Erling HaalandNorwayNorway v Ivory CoastFWFWD$10.5m33.2%6.11
30 13  Declan RiceEnglandEngland v DR CongoDMCMID$7.0m6.7%6.10
31  9 Lisandro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeDCDEF$4.6m2.2%6.08
32  10 Alex FreemanUSAUSA v BosniaDCDEF$4.0m0.4%6.07
33 14  Thiago AlmadaArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeMLMID$6.5m0.2%6.05
34 15  Jude BellinghamEnglandEngland v DR CongoAMCMID$8.3m9.6%6.02
35 16  Nilson AnguloEcuadorEcuador v MexicoMLMID$6.0m0.2%6.00
36 17  Bruno FernandesPortugalPortugal v CroatiaAMCMID$8.5m48.8%5.99
37 18  Vinicius JuniorBrazilBrazil v JapanFWLMID$10.0m14.3%5.98
38 19  Sadio ManeSenegalSenegal v BelgiumFWLMID$7.6m2.0%5.97
39  11 Alistair JohnstonCanadaCanada v South AfricaDRDEF$4.0m0.6%5.88
40   1Maxime CrepeauCanadaCanada v South AfricaGKGK$4.0m0.5%5.86
41 20  Aurelien TchouameniFranceFrance v SwedenDMCMID$6.5m0.9%5.86
42 21  Martin OdegaardNorwayNorway v Ivory CoastMCMID$7.7m4.3%5.84
43  12 Joshua KimmichGermanyGermany v ParaguayDRDEF$5.5m27.8%5.82
44 22  Mohamed SalahEgyptEgypt v AustraliaAMCMID$10.0m6.4%5.81
45  13 Antonee RobinsonUSAUSA v BosniaDLDEF$5.0m2.8%5.75
46 23  Kevin De BruyneBelgiumBelgium v SenegalAMCMID$7.5m5.3%5.71
47 24  Felix NmechaGermanyGermany v ParaguayDMCMID$5.6m0.1%5.71
4810   Raul JimenezMexicoMexico v EcuadorFWFWD$7.0m2.2%5.71
49 25  Conor MetcalfeAustraliaAustralia v EgyptAMCMID$5.3m0.0%5.69
50  14 Pedro PorroSpainSpain v AustriaDRDEF$5.5m8.5%5.68
51   2Matt FreeseUSAUSA v BosniaGKGK$4.2m0.5%5.67
5211   Ismaila SarrSenegalSenegal v BelgiumFWFWD$6.2m0.5%5.67
5312   Breel EmboloSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaFWFWD$7.5m2.2%5.65
5413   Brian BrobbeyNetherlandsNetherlands v MoroccoFWFWD$5.7m0.3%5.64
55  15 Daniel MunozColombiaColombia v GhanaDRDEF$4.6m9.9%5.64
56  16 Jonathan TahGermanyGermany v ParaguayDCDEF$5.3m4.7%5.63
57 26  Emam AshourEgyptEgypt v AustraliaAMLMID$4.6m0.6%5.61
58 27  Alex BaenaSpainSpain v AustriaFWLMID$6.0m0.2%5.61
59  17 Jules KoundeFranceFrance v SwedenDRDEF$5.4m7.4%5.61
60 28  Joao NevesPortugalPortugal v CroatiaDMCMID$6.5m3.8%5.59
61 29  Ismael SaibariMoroccoMorocco v NetherlandsFWMID$6.8m0.4%5.58
62  18 Marc GuehiEnglandEngland v DR CongoDCDEF$5.1m8.1%5.57
63 30  Joao FelixPortugalPortugal v CroatiaAMLMID  4.44
64   3Camilo VargasColombiaColombia v GhanaGKGK$4.3m4.4%5.52
65   4Jordan PickfordEnglandEngland v DR CongoGKGK$4.8m14.4%5.51
6614   Ayase UedaJapanJapan v BrazilFWFWD$7.0m0.7%5.51
67  19 Johan MojicaColombiaColombia v GhanaDLDEF$3.9m3.3%5.50
68   5Jose RangelMexicoMexico v EcuadorGKGK$3.9m3.8%5.48
69 31  Alexis Mac AllisterArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeMCMID$6.6m3.2%5.47
70  20 Marc CucurellaSpainSpain v AustriaDLDEF$5.1m22.4%5.43
71  21 Richie LaryeaCanadaCanada v South AfricaDLDEF$3.9m0.1%5.42
72 32  Elliot AndersonEnglandEngland v DR CongoDMCMID$6.5m1.0%5.40
73 33  Stephen EustaquioCanadaCanada v South AfricaMCMID$5.0m0.9%5.40
74  22 Chris RichardsUSAUSA v BosniaDCDEF$4.1m0.7%5.39
75   6Emiliano MartinezArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeGKGK$5.0m22.3%5.36
76 34  Pedro NetoPortugalPortugal v CroatiaAMRMID$6.4m0.5%5.35
77 35  Enzo FernandezArgentinaArgentina v Cabo VerdeMCMID$7.5m3.6%5.34
78 36  Junya ItoJapanJapan v BrazilAMCMID$5.0m1.3%5.28
7915   Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal v CroatiaFWFWD$10.0m13.2%5.26
80 37  Riyad MahrezAlgeriaAlgeria v SwitzerlandAMRMID$6.5m0.7%5.26
81 38  Cristian VolpatoAustraliaAustralia v EgyptAMCMID$6.0m0.1%5.25
82   7Mike MaignanFranceFrance v SwedenGKGK$5.0m10.4%5.25
83  23 Jhon LucumiColombiaColombia v GhanaDCDEF$4.3m0.2%5.24
84  24 Tim ReamUSAUSA v BosniaDCDEF$3.9m0.2%5.23
85  25 Davinson SanchezColombiaColombia v GhanaDCDEF$4.3m0.8%5.22
86 39  Leroy SaneGermanyGermany v ParaguayAMRMID$7.4m0.9%5.22
87   8Unai SimonSpainSpain v AustriaGKGK$5.0m6.9%5.18
8816   Petar MusaCroatiaCroatia v PortugalFWFWD$5.1m0.1%5.17
89  26 William SalibaFranceFrance v SwedenDCDEF$5.3m15.8%5.15
90  27 Luc De FougerollesCanadaCanada v South AfricaDCDEF$3.5m0.2%5.15
91  28 Nico O'ReillyEnglandEngland v DR CongoDLDEF$4.7m13.3%5.14
92   9Manuel NeuerGermanyGermany v ParaguayGKGK$5.0m13.3%5.12
93   10Mostafa ShobeirEgyptEgypt v AustraliaGKGK$3.5m1.5%5.12
94 40  Azzedine OunahiMoroccoMorocco v NetherlandsAMCMID$6.2m0.1%5.11
95 41  Mostafa ZikoEgyptEgypt v AustraliaAMRMID$4.2m0.2%5.10
96   11Patrick BeachAustraliaAustralia v EgyptGKGK$3.5m0.9%5.10
97 42  Tyler AdamsUSAUSA v BosniaDMCMID$5.3m0.3%5.09
98  29 Luca JaquezSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDRDEF$3.5m0.1%5.08
99  30 Aymeric LaporteSpainSpain v AustriaDCDEF$5.5m5.0%5.05
100   12Orjan NylandNorwayNorway v Ivory CoastGKGK$4.2m2.8%5.02
101  31 Dayot UpamecanoFranceFrance v SwedenDCDEF$5.3m5.0%5.00
102 43  Charles De KetelaereBelgiumBelgium v SenegalFWMID$5.6m0.5%4.99
103 44  Krepin DiattaSenegalSenegal v BelgiumDRMID$6.1m0.0%4.98
104 45  Nathan SalibaCanadaCanada v South AfricaMCMID$5.1m0.1%4.98
105  32 Antonio RudigerGermanyGermany v ParaguayDCDEF  4.97
106 46  Brahim DiazMoroccoMorocco v NetherlandsAMRMID$6.4m1.5%4.97
107  33 Jordan BosAustraliaAustralia v EgyptMRDEF$4.0m0.5%4.95
108  34 Pau CubarsiSpainSpain v AustriaDCDEF$5.0m5.9%4.94
109 47  Florian WirtzGermanyGermany v ParaguayAMLMID$7.5m22.3%4.93
110 48  Antonio NusaNorwayNorway v Ivory CoastFWLMID$6.1m3.1%4.92
11117   Nestory IrankundaAustraliaAustralia v EgyptFWFWD$5.1m0.4%4.92
112 49  Keito NakamuraJapanJapan v BrazilMLMID$5.5m0.2%4.89
113 50  Daichi KamadaJapanJapan v BrazilAMCMID$5.8m0.3%4.88
11418   Julian QuinonesMexicoMexico v EcuadorFWLFWD$5.6m0.3%4.87
115 51  Granit XhakaSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDMCMID$6.2m5.3%4.86
11619   Jhon CordobaColombiaColombia v GhanaFWFWD$6.1m0.1%4.85
117  35 Joao CanceloPortugalPortugal v CroatiaDRDEF$5.3m7.1%4.82
11820   Cyle LarinCanadaCanada v South AfricaFWFWD$6.2m0.1%4.82
119 52  Bukayo SakaEnglandEngland v DR CongoAMRMID$9.5m6.3%4.81
120 53  Remo FreulerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDMCMID$5.9m0.0%4.81
121  36 DaniloBrazilBrazil v JapanDRDEF$4.3m0.5%4.80
12221   Kai HavertzGermanyGermany v ParaguayFWFWD$7.8m8.3%4.80
123  37 Aziz BehichAustraliaAustralia v EgyptMLDEF$3.8m0.0%4.80
124  38 Derek CorneliusCanadaCanada v South AfricaDCDEF$4.0m0.4%4.79
125 54  Jefferson LermaColombiaColombia v GhanaMCMID$4.9m0.2%4.78
126  39 Jorge Eduardo SanchezMexicoMexico v EcuadorDRDEF$4.0m0.8%4.77
127 55  Ayyoub BouaddiMoroccoMorocco v NetherlandsDMCMID$5.5m0.1%4.76
128 56  Jamal MusialaGermanyGermany v ParaguayAMCMID$8.0m12.2%4.75
129 57  Youri TielemansBelgiumBelgium v SenegalDMCMID$6.1m1.1%4.75
13022   Cody GakpoNetherlandsNetherlands v MoroccoFWLFWD$7.7m3.2%4.75
131   13Gregor KobelSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaGKGK$4.7m6.7%4.75
132 58  Bruno GuimaraesBrazilBrazil v JapanMCMID$6.8m1.7%4.73
133  40 Ricardo RodriguezSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDLDEF$4.5m2.1%4.72
134   14Diogo CostaPortugalPortugal v CroatiaGKGK$4.9m9.7%4.68
135   15Bart VerbruggenNetherlandsNetherlands v MoroccoGKGK$4.7m3.6%4.67
136 59  Dani OlmoSpainSpain v AustriaMCMID$7.7m2.9%4.65
137  41 Nuno MendesPortugalPortugal v CroatiaDLDEF$5.8m43.5%4.60
138 60  Tijjani ReijndersNetherlandsNetherlands v MoroccoMCMID$6.5m1.7%4.57
139  42 Manuel AkanjiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDCDEF$5.0m4.8%4.56
140 61  Neil El AynaouiMoroccoMorocco v NetherlandsDMCMID$5.6m0.1%4.55
141 62  Gustavo PuertaColombiaColombia v GhanaMCMID$5.3m0.0%4.55
142   16Yahia FofanaIvory CoastIvory Coast v NorwayGKGK$4.2m0.2%4.54
143 63  Brian GutierrezMexicoMexico v EcuadorMCMID$5.0m1.2%4.54
144 64  Luis RomoMexicoMexico v EcuadorMCMID$5.5m0.0%4.51
145 65  Ali AhmedCanadaCanada v South AfricaMLMID$4.9m0.1%4.50
146  43 DouglasBrazilBrazil v JapanDLDEF$4.3m0.1%4.50
147 66  Ibrahim SangareIvory CoastIvory Coast v NorwayDMCMID$5.8m0.1%4.49
148  44 David Moller WolfeNorwayNorway v Ivory CoastDLDEF$4.0m0.6%4.45
149 67  Weston McKennieUSAUSA v BosniaAMCMID$6.1m0.5%4.45
150  45 Nico ElvediSwitzerlandSwitzerland v AlgeriaDCDEF$4.3m2.1%4.44

Final Thoughts on the Round of 32

The knockout stage rewards conviction. Everyone plays their best team, so the edge comes from fixture quality and finding goal involvement at a price that lets you stack two or three premiums. Argentina v Cabo Verde, Colombia v Ghana and Spain v Austria are the friendliest spots for the favorites, and the projections reflect it.

If you're setting your team, build around a heavy favorite's attack, captain Messi for the ceiling or James Rodriguez if you want the value play that frees your budget, and remember that a tie after 90 minutes means extra time, so the secure starters on the better side carry a little more upside than usual.

Best Premium Picks ($8m+)

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe headline the tier as your captain options, but the value names matter more here. Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) projects fourth overall against Austria, and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) gives you a second France angle if you're buying into the Sweden matchup. The smart-money premium is Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), the cheapest of the bracket and seventh overall in a friendly Spain v Austria spot. Harry Kane ($10.5m) has the softest fixture of any premium against DR Congo. Just be careful triple-stacking France, since Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise are all priced up for the same single game.

Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)

This is the most efficient tier on the board. James Rodriguez ($6.5m) doubles as the top value captain, and Jonathan David ($7.0m) is the standout pure mid-price play, projecting sixth overall in a soft Canada v South Africa tie at low ownership. Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) and Folarin Balogun ($6.0m) are the cheap routes into USA v Bosnia, Jhon Arias ($6.3m) and Thiago Almada ($6.5m) give you Colombia and Argentina exposure for next to nothing, and Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) is the better-priced way into the Brazil attack than Vinicius Junior. Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) meet in Senegal v Belgium, so you're picking a side there rather than stacking both.

Best Budget Picks (under $5m)

Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) is the headline enabler, the highest-projected defender in the round as an attacking fullback for an Argentina side that should dominate Cabo Verde and keep a clean sheet. Nicolas Tagliafico ($4.3m) and Nicolas Otamendi ($4.4m) let you double up on that Argentina defense for almost nothing. Djed Spence ($4.5m) is the England equivalent against DR Congo, Sergino Dest ($4.3m) covers USA v Bosnia, and Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) is the cheap goalkeeper with clean-sheet upside if you want to punt the position and spend up top.

Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)

  • Jonathan David ($7.0m, 1.3% owned) projects sixth overall and is owned by almost nobody, the best blend of floor and leverage outside the captain picks.
  • Djed Spence ($4.5m, 0.2% owned) is a cheap, low-owned England defender with clean-sheet and attacking upside against DR Congo.
  • Jhon Arias ($6.3m, 0.2% owned) takes Colombia corners and is a leverage play in a winnable game against Ghana.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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