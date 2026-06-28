2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Round of 32
Whether you're chasing rank, planning your knockout-round transfers or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks for the Round of 32.
These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups, injuries and team news change.
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More 2026 World Cup Content
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How These Rankings Are Built
The Round of 32 flips the script from the group stage. There's no rotation to worry about now, every side names its strongest XI because a loss ends the tournament, so our rankings lean on form built up over three group games, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality. One knockout wrinkle to keep in mind: games can go to extra time, which means extra minutes and extra scoring chances for the players who stay on the pitch. Rankings update as confirmed lineups and injuries are released ahead of kickoff.
Top Captain Picks for the Round of 32
Lionel Messi ($10.0m, Argentina v Cabo Verde)
The highest projected scorer in the Round of 32. Argentina are heavy favorites against Cabo Verde, and Messi takes their penalties and free kicks, so he's involved in every dangerous moment. This is knockout football, so there's no rotation question hanging over him the way there was on Matchday 3. The ceiling captain.
James Rodriguez ($6.5m, Colombia v Ghana)
The best value on the captaincy board, full stop. James projects second overall at just $6.5m, he's on Colombia's penalties and corners, and Colombia are favored against Ghana. Captaining him instead of a $10m name frees up real budget for the rest of your XI, and at 4.3 percent ownership he's a genuine leverage play if he delivers.
Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, France v Sweden)
Mbappe is the first name on France's penalty list and the highest-owned player on the slate. France v Sweden is a tougher matchup than the other two captaincy spots, which caps the floor a little, but the ceiling is as high as anyone's. If you trust France to control the game, he's the safest premium armband.
|Overall
|FW
|MID
|DEF
|GK
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Tact Pos
|FIFA Pos
|Price
|Own%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|FW
|FWD
|$10.0m
|18.4%
|8.79
|2
|1
|James Rodriguez
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|FWR
|MID
|$6.5m
|4.3%
|8.42
|3
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|France v Sweden
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|50.9%
|8.06
|4
|2
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|FWR
|MID
|$10.0m
|44.3%
|7.60
|5
|3
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|France v Sweden
|AMR
|MID
|$10.0m
|20.3%
|7.23
|6
|3
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|FW
|FWD
|$7.0m
|1.3%
|7.21
|7
|4
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|FW
|FWD
|$8.1m
|16.5%
|7.07
|8
|5
|Harry Kane
|England
|England v DR Congo
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|37.9%
|7.04
|9
|4
|Michael Olise
|France
|France v Sweden
|AMC
|MID
|$9.5m
|23.8%
|6.99
|10
|1
|Nahuel Molina
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|DR
|DEF
|$4.4m
|3.7%
|6.86
|11
|2
|Nathaniel Brown
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|DL
|DEF
|$4.7m
|0.3%
|6.79
|12
|3
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|DL
|DEF
|$4.3m
|1.0%
|6.70
|13
|5
|Luis Diaz
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|FWL
|MID
|$8.1m
|18.8%
|6.67
|14
|4
|Djed Spence
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DR
|DEF
|$4.5m
|0.2%
|6.61
|15
|5
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|DC
|DEF
|$4.4m
|2.0%
|6.59
|16
|6
|Malik Tillman
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.3%
|6.55
|17
|6
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|FW
|FWD
|$8.8m
|4.0%
|6.54
|18
|7
|Ruben Vargas
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|AML
|MID
|$6.8m
|0.5%
|6.54
|19
|8
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|England v DR Congo
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|2.0%
|6.50
|20
|9
|Christian Pulisic
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|AML
|MID
|$7.0m
|5.2%
|6.39
|21
|6
|Sergino Dest
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|AMR
|DEF
|$4.3m
|1.5%
|6.38
|22
|10
|Johan Manzambi
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|AMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.1%
|6.36
|23
|7
|Ezri Konsa
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DC
|DEF
|$4.8m
|1.1%
|6.29
|24
|11
|Jhon Arias
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|MC
|MID
|$6.3m
|0.2%
|6.25
|25
|7
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|Brazil v Japan
|FW
|FWD
|$7.3m
|3.6%
|6.24
|26
|8
|Folarin Balogun
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|FW
|FWD
|$6.0m
|1.0%
|6.14
|27
|8
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|France v Sweden
|DR
|DEF
|$5.0m
|3.3%
|6.14
|28
|12
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|MR
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.9%
|6.11
|29
|9
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Norway v Ivory Coast
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|33.2%
|6.11
|30
|13
|Declan Rice
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DMC
|MID
|$7.0m
|6.7%
|6.10
|31
|9
|Lisandro Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|DC
|DEF
|$4.6m
|2.2%
|6.08
|32
|10
|Alex Freeman
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DC
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.4%
|6.07
|33
|14
|Thiago Almada
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|ML
|MID
|$6.5m
|0.2%
|6.05
|34
|15
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|England v DR Congo
|AMC
|MID
|$8.3m
|9.6%
|6.02
|35
|16
|Nilson Angulo
|Ecuador
|Ecuador v Mexico
|ML
|MID
|$6.0m
|0.2%
|6.00
|36
|17
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|AMC
|MID
|$8.5m
|48.8%
|5.99
|37
|18
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|Brazil v Japan
|FWL
|MID
|$10.0m
|14.3%
|5.98
|38
|19
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|Senegal v Belgium
|FWL
|MID
|$7.6m
|2.0%
|5.97
|39
|11
|Alistair Johnston
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|DR
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.6%
|5.88
|40
|1
|Maxime Crepeau
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|GK
|GK
|$4.0m
|0.5%
|5.86
|41
|20
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|France
|France v Sweden
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|0.9%
|5.86
|42
|21
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Norway v Ivory Coast
|MC
|MID
|$7.7m
|4.3%
|5.84
|43
|12
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|DR
|DEF
|$5.5m
|27.8%
|5.82
|44
|22
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Egypt v Australia
|AMC
|MID
|$10.0m
|6.4%
|5.81
|45
|13
|Antonee Robinson
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DL
|DEF
|$5.0m
|2.8%
|5.75
|46
|23
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Belgium v Senegal
|AMC
|MID
|$7.5m
|5.3%
|5.71
|47
|24
|Felix Nmecha
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|DMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.1%
|5.71
|48
|10
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|FW
|FWD
|$7.0m
|2.2%
|5.71
|49
|25
|Conor Metcalfe
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|AMC
|MID
|$5.3m
|0.0%
|5.69
|50
|14
|Pedro Porro
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|DR
|DEF
|$5.5m
|8.5%
|5.68
|51
|2
|Matt Freese
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|0.5%
|5.67
|52
|11
|Ismaila Sarr
|Senegal
|Senegal v Belgium
|FW
|FWD
|$6.2m
|0.5%
|5.67
|53
|12
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|FW
|FWD
|$7.5m
|2.2%
|5.65
|54
|13
|Brian Brobbey
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Morocco
|FW
|FWD
|$5.7m
|0.3%
|5.64
|55
|15
|Daniel Munoz
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|DR
|DEF
|$4.6m
|9.9%
|5.64
|56
|16
|Jonathan Tah
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|4.7%
|5.63
|57
|26
|Emam Ashour
|Egypt
|Egypt v Australia
|AML
|MID
|$4.6m
|0.6%
|5.61
|58
|27
|Alex Baena
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|FWL
|MID
|$6.0m
|0.2%
|5.61
|59
|17
|Jules Kounde
|France
|France v Sweden
|DR
|DEF
|$5.4m
|7.4%
|5.61
|60
|28
|Joao Neves
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|3.8%
|5.59
|61
|29
|Ismael Saibari
|Morocco
|Morocco v Netherlands
|FW
|MID
|$6.8m
|0.4%
|5.58
|62
|18
|Marc Guehi
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DC
|DEF
|$5.1m
|8.1%
|5.57
|63
|30
|Joao Felix
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|AML
|MID
|4.44
|64
|3
|Camilo Vargas
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|GK
|GK
|$4.3m
|4.4%
|5.52
|65
|4
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|England v DR Congo
|GK
|GK
|$4.8m
|14.4%
|5.51
|66
|14
|Ayase Ueda
|Japan
|Japan v Brazil
|FW
|FWD
|$7.0m
|0.7%
|5.51
|67
|19
|Johan Mojica
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|DL
|DEF
|$3.9m
|3.3%
|5.50
|68
|5
|Jose Rangel
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|GK
|GK
|$3.9m
|3.8%
|5.48
|69
|31
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|MC
|MID
|$6.6m
|3.2%
|5.47
|70
|20
|Marc Cucurella
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|DL
|DEF
|$5.1m
|22.4%
|5.43
|71
|21
|Richie Laryea
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|DL
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.1%
|5.42
|72
|32
|Elliot Anderson
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|1.0%
|5.40
|73
|33
|Stephen Eustaquio
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|MC
|MID
|$5.0m
|0.9%
|5.40
|74
|22
|Chris Richards
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DC
|DEF
|$4.1m
|0.7%
|5.39
|75
|6
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|22.3%
|5.36
|76
|34
|Pedro Neto
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|AMR
|MID
|$6.4m
|0.5%
|5.35
|77
|35
|Enzo Fernandez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Cabo Verde
|MC
|MID
|$7.5m
|3.6%
|5.34
|78
|36
|Junya Ito
|Japan
|Japan v Brazil
|AMC
|MID
|$5.0m
|1.3%
|5.28
|79
|15
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|FW
|FWD
|$10.0m
|13.2%
|5.26
|80
|37
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|Algeria v Switzerland
|AMR
|MID
|$6.5m
|0.7%
|5.26
|81
|38
|Cristian Volpato
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|AMC
|MID
|$6.0m
|0.1%
|5.25
|82
|7
|Mike Maignan
|France
|France v Sweden
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|10.4%
|5.25
|83
|23
|Jhon Lucumi
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.2%
|5.24
|84
|24
|Tim Ream
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DC
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.2%
|5.23
|85
|25
|Davinson Sanchez
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.8%
|5.22
|86
|39
|Leroy Sane
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|AMR
|MID
|$7.4m
|0.9%
|5.22
|87
|8
|Unai Simon
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|6.9%
|5.18
|88
|16
|Petar Musa
|Croatia
|Croatia v Portugal
|FW
|FWD
|$5.1m
|0.1%
|5.17
|89
|26
|William Saliba
|France
|France v Sweden
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|15.8%
|5.15
|90
|27
|Luc De Fougerolles
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|DC
|DEF
|$3.5m
|0.2%
|5.15
|91
|28
|Nico O'Reilly
|England
|England v DR Congo
|DL
|DEF
|$4.7m
|13.3%
|5.14
|92
|9
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|13.3%
|5.12
|93
|10
|Mostafa Shobeir
|Egypt
|Egypt v Australia
|GK
|GK
|$3.5m
|1.5%
|5.12
|94
|40
|Azzedine Ounahi
|Morocco
|Morocco v Netherlands
|AMC
|MID
|$6.2m
|0.1%
|5.11
|95
|41
|Mostafa Ziko
|Egypt
|Egypt v Australia
|AMR
|MID
|$4.2m
|0.2%
|5.10
|96
|11
|Patrick Beach
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|GK
|GK
|$3.5m
|0.9%
|5.10
|97
|42
|Tyler Adams
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|DMC
|MID
|$5.3m
|0.3%
|5.09
|98
|29
|Luca Jaquez
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DR
|DEF
|$3.5m
|0.1%
|5.08
|99
|30
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|DC
|DEF
|$5.5m
|5.0%
|5.05
|100
|12
|Orjan Nyland
|Norway
|Norway v Ivory Coast
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|2.8%
|5.02
|101
|31
|Dayot Upamecano
|France
|France v Sweden
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|5.0%
|5.00
|102
|43
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Belgium
|Belgium v Senegal
|FW
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.5%
|4.99
|103
|44
|Krepin Diatta
|Senegal
|Senegal v Belgium
|DR
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.0%
|4.98
|104
|45
|Nathan Saliba
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|MC
|MID
|$5.1m
|0.1%
|4.98
|105
|32
|Antonio Rudiger
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|DC
|DEF
|4.97
|106
|46
|Brahim Diaz
|Morocco
|Morocco v Netherlands
|AMR
|MID
|$6.4m
|1.5%
|4.97
|107
|33
|Jordan Bos
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|MR
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.5%
|4.95
|108
|34
|Pau Cubarsi
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|5.9%
|4.94
|109
|47
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|22.3%
|4.93
|110
|48
|Antonio Nusa
|Norway
|Norway v Ivory Coast
|FWL
|MID
|$6.1m
|3.1%
|4.92
|111
|17
|Nestory Irankunda
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|FW
|FWD
|$5.1m
|0.4%
|4.92
|112
|49
|Keito Nakamura
|Japan
|Japan v Brazil
|ML
|MID
|$5.5m
|0.2%
|4.89
|113
|50
|Daichi Kamada
|Japan
|Japan v Brazil
|AMC
|MID
|$5.8m
|0.3%
|4.88
|114
|18
|Julian Quinones
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|FWL
|FWD
|$5.6m
|0.3%
|4.87
|115
|51
|Granit Xhaka
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DMC
|MID
|$6.2m
|5.3%
|4.86
|116
|19
|Jhon Cordoba
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|FW
|FWD
|$6.1m
|0.1%
|4.85
|117
|35
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|DR
|DEF
|$5.3m
|7.1%
|4.82
|118
|20
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|FW
|FWD
|$6.2m
|0.1%
|4.82
|119
|52
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|England v DR Congo
|AMR
|MID
|$9.5m
|6.3%
|4.81
|120
|53
|Remo Freuler
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DMC
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.0%
|4.81
|121
|36
|Danilo
|Brazil
|Brazil v Japan
|DR
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.5%
|4.80
|122
|21
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|FW
|FWD
|$7.8m
|8.3%
|4.80
|123
|37
|Aziz Behich
|Australia
|Australia v Egypt
|ML
|DEF
|$3.8m
|0.0%
|4.80
|124
|38
|Derek Cornelius
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|DC
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.4%
|4.79
|125
|54
|Jefferson Lerma
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|MC
|MID
|$4.9m
|0.2%
|4.78
|126
|39
|Jorge Eduardo Sanchez
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|DR
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.8%
|4.77
|127
|55
|Ayyoub Bouaddi
|Morocco
|Morocco v Netherlands
|DMC
|MID
|$5.5m
|0.1%
|4.76
|128
|56
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Germany v Paraguay
|AMC
|MID
|$8.0m
|12.2%
|4.75
|129
|57
|Youri Tielemans
|Belgium
|Belgium v Senegal
|DMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|1.1%
|4.75
|130
|22
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Morocco
|FWL
|FWD
|$7.7m
|3.2%
|4.75
|131
|13
|Gregor Kobel
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|GK
|GK
|$4.7m
|6.7%
|4.75
|132
|58
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Brazil
|Brazil v Japan
|MC
|MID
|$6.8m
|1.7%
|4.73
|133
|40
|Ricardo Rodriguez
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DL
|DEF
|$4.5m
|2.1%
|4.72
|134
|14
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|GK
|GK
|$4.9m
|9.7%
|4.68
|135
|15
|Bart Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Morocco
|GK
|GK
|$4.7m
|3.6%
|4.67
|136
|59
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|Spain v Austria
|MC
|MID
|$7.7m
|2.9%
|4.65
|137
|41
|Nuno Mendes
|Portugal
|Portugal v Croatia
|DL
|DEF
|$5.8m
|43.5%
|4.60
|138
|60
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Morocco
|MC
|MID
|$6.5m
|1.7%
|4.57
|139
|42
|Manuel Akanji
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|4.8%
|4.56
|140
|61
|Neil El Aynaoui
|Morocco
|Morocco v Netherlands
|DMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.1%
|4.55
|141
|62
|Gustavo Puerta
|Colombia
|Colombia v Ghana
|MC
|MID
|$5.3m
|0.0%
|4.55
|142
|16
|Yahia Fofana
|Ivory Coast
|Ivory Coast v Norway
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|0.2%
|4.54
|143
|63
|Brian Gutierrez
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|MC
|MID
|$5.0m
|1.2%
|4.54
|144
|64
|Luis Romo
|Mexico
|Mexico v Ecuador
|MC
|MID
|$5.5m
|0.0%
|4.51
|145
|65
|Ali Ahmed
|Canada
|Canada v South Africa
|ML
|MID
|$4.9m
|0.1%
|4.50
|146
|43
|Douglas
|Brazil
|Brazil v Japan
|DL
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.1%
|4.50
|147
|66
|Ibrahim Sangare
|Ivory Coast
|Ivory Coast v Norway
|DMC
|MID
|$5.8m
|0.1%
|4.49
|148
|44
|David Moller Wolfe
|Norway
|Norway v Ivory Coast
|DL
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.6%
|4.45
|149
|67
|Weston McKennie
|USA
|USA v Bosnia
|AMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.5%
|4.45
|150
|45
|Nico Elvedi
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Algeria
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|2.1%
|4.44
Final Thoughts on the Round of 32
The knockout stage rewards conviction. Everyone plays their best team, so the edge comes from fixture quality and finding goal involvement at a price that lets you stack two or three premiums. Argentina v Cabo Verde, Colombia v Ghana and Spain v Austria are the friendliest spots for the favorites, and the projections reflect it.
If you're setting your team, build around a heavy favorite's attack, captain Messi for the ceiling or James Rodriguez if you want the value play that frees your budget, and remember that a tie after 90 minutes means extra time, so the secure starters on the better side carry a little more upside than usual.
Best Premium Picks ($8m+)
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe headline the tier as your captain options, but the value names matter more here. Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) projects fourth overall against Austria, and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) gives you a second France angle if you're buying into the Sweden matchup. The smart-money premium is Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), the cheapest of the bracket and seventh overall in a friendly Spain v Austria spot. Harry Kane ($10.5m) has the softest fixture of any premium against DR Congo. Just be careful triple-stacking France, since Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise are all priced up for the same single game.
Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)
This is the most efficient tier on the board. James Rodriguez ($6.5m) doubles as the top value captain, and Jonathan David ($7.0m) is the standout pure mid-price play, projecting sixth overall in a soft Canada v South Africa tie at low ownership. Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) and Folarin Balogun ($6.0m) are the cheap routes into USA v Bosnia, Jhon Arias ($6.3m) and Thiago Almada ($6.5m) give you Colombia and Argentina exposure for next to nothing, and Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) is the better-priced way into the Brazil attack than Vinicius Junior. Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) meet in Senegal v Belgium, so you're picking a side there rather than stacking both.
Best Budget Picks (under $5m)
Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) is the headline enabler, the highest-projected defender in the round as an attacking fullback for an Argentina side that should dominate Cabo Verde and keep a clean sheet. Nicolas Tagliafico ($4.3m) and Nicolas Otamendi ($4.4m) let you double up on that Argentina defense for almost nothing. Djed Spence ($4.5m) is the England equivalent against DR Congo, Sergino Dest ($4.3m) covers USA v Bosnia, and Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) is the cheap goalkeeper with clean-sheet upside if you want to punt the position and spend up top.
Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)
- Jonathan David ($7.0m, 1.3% owned) projects sixth overall and is owned by almost nobody, the best blend of floor and leverage outside the captain picks.
- Djed Spence ($4.5m, 0.2% owned) is a cheap, low-owned England defender with clean-sheet and attacking upside against DR Congo.
- Jhon Arias ($6.3m, 0.2% owned) takes Colombia corners and is a leverage play in a winnable game against Ghana.