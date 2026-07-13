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2026 World Cup Fantasy Semifinals: How to Build Your Squad

The 2026 World Cup is down to the final four, and the Fantasy World Cup game narrows to two heavyweight semi-finals: France against Spain and England against Argentina. With only four squads left to pick from, the semi-finals are less about digging for obscure differentials and more about nailing the balance between the tournament's best attackers and its meanest defences.

This guide runs through the best Fantasy World Cup players for the semi-finals by position, from the goalkeepers carrying the strongest clean sheet odds to the forwards who pick themselves. Before you lock in transfers, check the latest World Cup player news and predicted lineups, and use the World Cup depth charts to confirm who is starting.

The semi-finals bring together the four best sides left in the competition, and with quality concentrated across just two fixtures, building a strong squad this round is more about getting the balance right than hunting for obscure differentials.

Best Goalkeepers for the World Cup Fantasy Semi-Finals

In goal, Jordan Pickford earns his place as England carry the best clean sheet odds of any side. Mike Maignan is the reserve for those preferring a French route between the posts, with France rated as the most likely side to reach the final according to the bookmakers.

Best Defenders for the Semi-Finals

The defensive picks reflect the two best backlines in the draw. Lucas Digne remains worth selecting despite losing his scouting bonus, bringing the most attacking threat of any French defender. Dayot Upamecano partners him as the French double up, and makes sense against a Spain side that has been surprisingly toothless in front of goal throughout the tournament.

I've also selected Nico O'Reilly from England, mainly due to his attacking threat which sees him feature in the top defenders for shots taken in the tournament. Marc Cucurella gets the nod from the Spain options despite facing the French attack, with Spain having conceded just once in the entire competition, the joint fewest of any side remaining.

Lisandro Martinez rounds out the back five, avoiding the rotation concerns that surround Argentina's full-backs while also contributing at the other end, having already registered both a goal and an assist this tournament.

Best Midfielders for the Semi-Finals

In midfield, Michael Olise stands out as one of France's most dangerous outlets, leading midfielders for big chances created and coming in cheaper than Ousmane Dembele. Didier Deschamps' other midfield option Desire Doue also makes the cut at a relatively affordable price, even without the scouting bonus.

Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form, producing three double-digit hauls across his last four matches and leading all midfielders for fantasy points. Anthony Gordon complements the England double up, having registered a return in each of his last three outings.

Alexis Mac Allister rounds out the midfield as a route into the Argentina attack against an England side that has been far from watertight defensively, contributing two assists and a goal across the tournament.

Best Forwards for the Semi-Finals

Up front, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe select themselves. All three are among the leading scorers of the competition and represent the standout forward options across both semi-final fixtures by some distance.

Final Thoughts: Building Your Semi-Final Fantasy Squad

The semi-finals reward concentration over creativity. With just four teams in play, the strongest squads will double up on France and England assets, the two sides carrying the best clean sheet odds, while leaning on Messi, Kane and Mbappe up top to cover the goals.

Check the World Cup injury table and confirmed lineups one last time before deadline, and use daily projections and the World Cup cheat sheets to settle your bench order. Get the balance right here and you are well placed for the final.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub