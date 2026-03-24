2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List

The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be one of the most wide-open in recent memory. With the expanded 48-team format meaning more group stage matches and a larger knockout bracket, top strikers will have more opportunities than ever to pile up goals across a longer tournament run.

France's Kylian Mbappe headlines the early betting markets, joined by England's Harry Kane, Erling Haaland of Norway and a resurgent Lionel Messi hoping to cap his international career with one final scoring title. But with 100-plus players listed across every competing nation, value can be found well beyond the frontrunners.

Below is the complete 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds list for 100-plus players, sourced from major sportsbooks. Each player's odds are paired with their national team's probability to win their group, reach the final and win the tournament, context that matters a lot in a competition where games played directly drives goal tallies.

The 2026 World Cup begins June 11 and RotoWire will be releasing projections, game previews, lineups and more in the weeks and months leading up to the tournament.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

How World Cup Golden Boot Odds Work

Sportsbooks assign odds based on a player's scoring rate, expected minutes, role in the team's attack and how deep their national team is projected to advance in the tournament. Players on teams expected to reach the knockout rounds or the final typically have stronger Golden Boot odds because they will play more matches and have more opportunities to score. The Golden Boot tiebreaker uses assists first, then fewest yellow cards, to separate players level on goals at the end of the tournament.

*Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.