2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List

Who will win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot? Full odds list for 100-plus players with team win probabilities and implied scoring chances updated from top sportsbooks.
March 24, 2026
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
March 24, 2026
World Cup
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2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List

The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be one of the most wide-open in recent memory. With the expanded 48-team format meaning more group stage matches and a larger knockout bracket, top strikers will have more opportunities than ever to pile up goals across a longer tournament run.

France's Kylian Mbappe headlines the early betting markets, joined by England's Harry Kane, Erling Haaland of Norway and a resurgent Lionel Messi hoping to cap his international career with one final scoring title. But with 100-plus players listed across every competing nation, value can be found well beyond the frontrunners.

Below is the complete 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds list for 100-plus players, sourced from major sportsbooks. Each player's odds are paired with their national team's probability to win their group, reach the final and win the tournament, context that matters a lot in a competition where games played directly drives goal tallies.

The 2026 World Cup begins June 11 and RotoWire will be releasing projections, game previews, lineups and more in the weeks and months leading up to the tournament.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

RankPlayerCountryGolden BootBoot
Implied %		Win Group %Reach Final %To Win %
1Kylian MbappeFrance60014.3%66.7%23.3%11.8%
2Harry KaneEngland70012.5%77.3%26.7%15.4%
3Lionel MessiArgentina12007.7%77.3%21.3%11.1%
4Erling HaalandNorway14006.7%27.8%8.3%3.8%
5Lamine YamalSpain18005.3%83.3%34.5%18.2%
6Lautaro MartinezArgentina20004.8%77.3%21.3%11.1%
7Cristiano RonaldoPortugal20004.8%64.9%15.4%8.3%
8Ousmane DembeleFrance20004.8%66.7%23.3%11.8%
9Nick WoltemadeGermany20004.8%77.3%13.3%7.7%
10Alvaro MorataSpain25003.8%83.3%34.5%18.2%
11Vinicius JuniorBrazil25003.8%82.6%22.2%11.8%
12Romelu LukakuBelgium30003.2%71.4%6.7%3.2%
13Julian AlvarezArgentina30003.2%77.3%21.3%11.1%
14Ferran TorresSpain30003.2%83.3%34.5%18.2%
15RaphinhaBrazil30003.2%82.6%22.2%11.8%
16Mikel OyarzabalSpain30003.2%83.3%34.5%18.2%
17RicharlisonBrazil35002.8%82.6%22.2%11.8%
18Joao PedroBrazil35002.8%82.6%22.2%11.8%
19Mikel MerinoSpain35002.8%83.3%34.5%18.2%
20Cody GakpoNetherlands40002.4%57.4%9.1%4.8%
21Bukayo SakaEngland40002.4%77.3%26.7%15.4%
22NeymarBrazil40002.4%82.6%22.2%11.8%
23Jean-Philippe MatetaFrance50002.0%66.7%23.3%11.8%
24Jude BellinghamEngland50002.0%77.3%26.7%15.4%
25Cole PalmerEngland50002.0%77.3%26.7%15.4%
26Goncalo RamosPortugal50002.0%64.9%15.4%8.3%
27Florian WirtzGermany50002.0%77.3%13.3%7.7%
28Marcus ThuramFrance50002.0%66.7%23.3%11.8%
29Enner ValenciaEcuador50002.0%20.0%3.2%1.2%
30Hugo EkitikeFrance50002.0%66.7%23.3%11.8%
31Bruno FernandesPortugal50002.0%64.9%15.4%8.3%
32Luis DiazColombia50002.0%30.8%5.9%2.4%
33Estevao WillianBrazil50002.0%82.6%22.2%11.8%
34Desire DoueFrance50002.0%66.7%23.3%11.8%
35Mohamed SalahEgypt50002.0%18.2%1.2%0.3%
36Kai HavertzGermany50002.0%77.3%13.3%7.7%
37Dani OlmoSpain50002.0%83.3%34.5%18.2%
38Morgan RogersEngland65001.5%77.3%26.7%15.4%
39Santiago GimenezMexico65001.5%47.6%3.2%1.4%
40Darwin NunezUruguay65001.5%20.0%4.3%1.5%
41Eberechi EzeEngland65001.5%77.3%26.7%15.4%
42Mateo ReteguiItaly65001.5%30.3%2.4%3.2%
43Lois OpendaBelgium65001.5%71.4%6.7%3.2%
44Serge GnabryGermany65001.5%77.3%13.3%7.7%
45Phil FodenEngland65001.5%77.3%26.7%15.4%
46Jamal MusialaGermany65001.5%77.3%13.3%7.7%
47Leandro TrossardBelgium65001.5%71.4%6.7%3.2%
48Marcus RashfordEngland65001.5%77.3%26.7%15.4%
49Nico WilliamsSpain65001.5%83.3%34.5%18.2%
50RodrygoBrazil65001.5%82.6%22.2%11.8%
51Matheus CunhaBrazil65001.5%82.6%22.2%11.8%
52Alexander SorlothNorway65001.5%27.8%8.3%3.8%
53Kingsley ComanFrance80001.2%66.7%23.3%11.8%
54Folarin BalogunUSA80001.2%43.5%3.8%1.5%
55Kevin De BruyneBelgium80001.2%71.4%6.7%3.2%
56Anthony GordonEngland80001.2%77.3%26.7%15.4%
57Rafael LeaoPortugal80001.2%64.9%15.4%8.3%
58Jeremy DokuBelgium80001.2%71.4%6.7%3.2%
59Sadio ManeSenegal80001.2%15.4%2.4%1.0%
60Leroy SaneGermany80001.2%77.3%13.3%7.7%
61Jhon DuranColombia80001.2%30.8%5.9%2.4%
62Raul JimenezMexico80001.2%47.6%3.2%1.4%
63Donyell MalenNetherlands100001.0%57.4%9.1%4.8%
64Omar MarmoushEgypt100001.0%18.2%1.2%0.3%
65Arda GulerTurkey100001.0%16.7%0.5%0.5%
66Mohammed KudusGhana100001.0%9.1%1.2%0.3%
67Xavi SimonsNetherlands100001.0%57.4%9.1%4.8%
68Nicolas JacksonSenegal100001.0%15.4%2.4%1.0%
69Jonathan DavidCanada100001.0%18.2%2.0%0.5%
70Giacomo RaspadoriItaly100001.0%30.3%2.4%3.2%
71Christian PulisicUSA100001.0%43.5%3.8%1.5%
72Kenan YildizTurkey100001.0%16.7%0.5%0.5%
73Pedro NetoPortugal100001.0%64.9%15.4%8.3%
74Haji WrightUSA100001.0%43.5%3.8%1.5%
75Ricardo PepiUSA100001.0%43.5%3.8%1.5%
76Rasmus HojlundDenmark100001.0%18.2%1.0%0.8%
77Scott McTominayScotland100001.0%10.0%1.2%0.5%
78Breel EmboloSwitzerland120000.8%41.7%2.4%1.1%
79James RodriguezColombia120000.8%30.8%5.9%2.4%
80Ismaila SarrSenegal150000.7%15.4%2.4%1.0%
81Hamza IgamaneMorocco150000.7%18.2%3.8%1.6%
82Noa LangNetherlands150000.7%57.4%9.1%4.8%
83Hirving LozanoMexico150000.7%47.6%3.2%1.4%
84Kang-In LeeSouth Korea150000.7%22.2%2.0%0.3%
85Mehdi TaremiIran150000.7%14.3%0.7%0.2%
86Enzo FernandezArgentina150000.7%77.3%21.3%11.1%
87Jorgen Strand LarsenNorway150000.7%27.8%8.3%3.8%
88Riyad MahrezAlgeria150000.7%13.3%1.2%0.3%
89Brahim DiazMorocco150000.7%18.2%3.8%1.6%
90Andrej KramaricCroatia150000.7%20.0%2.8%1.1%
91Jhon AriasColombia150000.7%30.8%5.9%2.4%
92PedriSpain200000.5%83.3%34.5%18.2%
93Che AdamsScotland200000.5%10.0%1.2%0.5%
94Chris WoodNew Zealand200000.5%4.8%0.3%0.1%
95Oscar BobbNorway200000.5%27.8%8.3%3.8%
96Cyle LarinCanada200000.5%18.2%2.0%0.5%
97Martin OdegaardNorway200000.5%27.8%8.3%3.8%
98Daizen MaedaJapan200000.5%23.8%2.8%1.1%
99Takumi MinaminoJapan200000.5%23.8%2.8%1.1%
100Giovanni ReynaUSA250000.4%43.5%3.8%1.5%
101Julio EncisoParaguay250000.4%25.0%2.0%0.6%
102Achraf HakimiMorocco250000.4%18.2%3.8%1.6%
103Brenden AaronsonUSA500000.2%43.5%3.8%1.5%

How World Cup Golden Boot Odds Work

Sportsbooks assign odds based on a player's scoring rate, expected minutes, role in the team's attack and how deep their national team is projected to advance in the tournament. Players on teams expected to reach the knockout rounds or the final typically have stronger Golden Boot odds because they will play more matches and have more opportunities to score. The Golden Boot tiebreaker uses assists first, then fewest yellow cards, to separate players level on goals at the end of the tournament.

*Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
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Who will win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot? Full odds list for 100-plus players with team win probabilities and implied scoring chances updated from top sportsbooks.
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