2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be one of the most wide-open in recent memory. With the expanded 48-team format meaning more group stage matches and a larger knockout bracket, top strikers will have more opportunities than ever to pile up goals across a longer tournament run.
France's Kylian Mbappe headlines the early betting markets, joined by England's Harry Kane, Erling Haaland of Norway and a resurgent Lionel Messi hoping to cap his international career with one final scoring title. But with 100-plus players listed across every competing nation, value can be found well beyond the frontrunners.
Below is the complete 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds list for 100-plus players, sourced from major sportsbooks. Each player's odds are paired with their national team's probability to win their group, reach the final and win the tournament, context that matters a lot in a competition where games played directly drives goal tallies.
The 2026 World Cup begins June 11 and RotoWire will be releasing projections, game previews, lineups and more in the weeks and months leading up to the tournament.
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Golden Boot
|Boot
Implied %
|Win Group %
|Reach Final %
|To Win %
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|600
|14.3%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|2
|Harry Kane
|England
|700
|12.5%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|3
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|1200
|7.7%
|77.3%
|21.3%
|11.1%
|4
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|1400
|6.7%
|27.8%
|8.3%
|3.8%
|5
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|1800
|5.3%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|6
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|2000
|4.8%
|77.3%
|21.3%
|11.1%
|7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2000
|4.8%
|64.9%
|15.4%
|8.3%
|8
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|2000
|4.8%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|9
|Nick Woltemade
|Germany
|2000
|4.8%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|10
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|2500
|3.8%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|11
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|2500
|3.8%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|12
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|3000
|3.2%
|71.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|13
|Julian Alvarez
|Argentina
|3000
|3.2%
|77.3%
|21.3%
|11.1%
|14
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|3000
|3.2%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|15
|Raphinha
|Brazil
|3000
|3.2%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|16
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|3000
|3.2%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|17
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|3500
|2.8%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|18
|Joao Pedro
|Brazil
|3500
|2.8%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|19
|Mikel Merino
|Spain
|3500
|2.8%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|20
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|4000
|2.4%
|57.4%
|9.1%
|4.8%
|21
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|4000
|2.4%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|22
|Neymar
|Brazil
|4000
|2.4%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|23
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|France
|5000
|2.0%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|24
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|5000
|2.0%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|25
|Cole Palmer
|England
|5000
|2.0%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|26
|Goncalo Ramos
|Portugal
|5000
|2.0%
|64.9%
|15.4%
|8.3%
|27
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|5000
|2.0%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|28
|Marcus Thuram
|France
|5000
|2.0%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|29
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|5000
|2.0%
|20.0%
|3.2%
|1.2%
|30
|Hugo Ekitike
|France
|5000
|2.0%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|31
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|5000
|2.0%
|64.9%
|15.4%
|8.3%
|32
|Luis Diaz
|Colombia
|5000
|2.0%
|30.8%
|5.9%
|2.4%
|33
|Estevao Willian
|Brazil
|5000
|2.0%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|34
|Desire Doue
|France
|5000
|2.0%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|35
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|5000
|2.0%
|18.2%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|36
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|5000
|2.0%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|37
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|5000
|2.0%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|38
|Morgan Rogers
|England
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|39
|Santiago Gimenez
|Mexico
|6500
|1.5%
|47.6%
|3.2%
|1.4%
|40
|Darwin Nunez
|Uruguay
|6500
|1.5%
|20.0%
|4.3%
|1.5%
|41
|Eberechi Eze
|England
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|42
|Mateo Retegui
|Italy
|6500
|1.5%
|30.3%
|2.4%
|3.2%
|43
|Lois Openda
|Belgium
|6500
|1.5%
|71.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|44
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|45
|Phil Foden
|England
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|46
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|47
|Leandro Trossard
|Belgium
|6500
|1.5%
|71.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|48
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|6500
|1.5%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|49
|Nico Williams
|Spain
|6500
|1.5%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|50
|Rodrygo
|Brazil
|6500
|1.5%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|51
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|6500
|1.5%
|82.6%
|22.2%
|11.8%
|52
|Alexander Sorloth
|Norway
|6500
|1.5%
|27.8%
|8.3%
|3.8%
|53
|Kingsley Coman
|France
|8000
|1.2%
|66.7%
|23.3%
|11.8%
|54
|Folarin Balogun
|USA
|8000
|1.2%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|55
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|8000
|1.2%
|71.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|56
|Anthony Gordon
|England
|8000
|1.2%
|77.3%
|26.7%
|15.4%
|57
|Rafael Leao
|Portugal
|8000
|1.2%
|64.9%
|15.4%
|8.3%
|58
|Jeremy Doku
|Belgium
|8000
|1.2%
|71.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|59
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|8000
|1.2%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|60
|Leroy Sane
|Germany
|8000
|1.2%
|77.3%
|13.3%
|7.7%
|61
|Jhon Duran
|Colombia
|8000
|1.2%
|30.8%
|5.9%
|2.4%
|62
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
|8000
|1.2%
|47.6%
|3.2%
|1.4%
|63
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|10000
|1.0%
|57.4%
|9.1%
|4.8%
|64
|Omar Marmoush
|Egypt
|10000
|1.0%
|18.2%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|65
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|10000
|1.0%
|16.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|66
|Mohammed Kudus
|Ghana
|10000
|1.0%
|9.1%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|67
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|10000
|1.0%
|57.4%
|9.1%
|4.8%
|68
|Nicolas Jackson
|Senegal
|10000
|1.0%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|69
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|10000
|1.0%
|18.2%
|2.0%
|0.5%
|70
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Italy
|10000
|1.0%
|30.3%
|2.4%
|3.2%
|71
|Christian Pulisic
|USA
|10000
|1.0%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|72
|Kenan Yildiz
|Turkey
|10000
|1.0%
|16.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|73
|Pedro Neto
|Portugal
|10000
|1.0%
|64.9%
|15.4%
|8.3%
|74
|Haji Wright
|USA
|10000
|1.0%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|75
|Ricardo Pepi
|USA
|10000
|1.0%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|76
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Denmark
|10000
|1.0%
|18.2%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|77
|Scott McTominay
|Scotland
|10000
|1.0%
|10.0%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|78
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|12000
|0.8%
|41.7%
|2.4%
|1.1%
|79
|James Rodriguez
|Colombia
|12000
|0.8%
|30.8%
|5.9%
|2.4%
|80
|Ismaila Sarr
|Senegal
|15000
|0.7%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|81
|Hamza Igamane
|Morocco
|15000
|0.7%
|18.2%
|3.8%
|1.6%
|82
|Noa Lang
|Netherlands
|15000
|0.7%
|57.4%
|9.1%
|4.8%
|83
|Hirving Lozano
|Mexico
|15000
|0.7%
|47.6%
|3.2%
|1.4%
|84
|Kang-In Lee
|South Korea
|15000
|0.7%
|22.2%
|2.0%
|0.3%
|85
|Mehdi Taremi
|Iran
|15000
|0.7%
|14.3%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|86
|Enzo Fernandez
|Argentina
|15000
|0.7%
|77.3%
|21.3%
|11.1%
|87
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|Norway
|15000
|0.7%
|27.8%
|8.3%
|3.8%
|88
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|15000
|0.7%
|13.3%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|89
|Brahim Diaz
|Morocco
|15000
|0.7%
|18.2%
|3.8%
|1.6%
|90
|Andrej Kramaric
|Croatia
|15000
|0.7%
|20.0%
|2.8%
|1.1%
|91
|Jhon Arias
|Colombia
|15000
|0.7%
|30.8%
|5.9%
|2.4%
|92
|Pedri
|Spain
|20000
|0.5%
|83.3%
|34.5%
|18.2%
|93
|Che Adams
|Scotland
|20000
|0.5%
|10.0%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|94
|Chris Wood
|New Zealand
|20000
|0.5%
|4.8%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|95
|Oscar Bobb
|Norway
|20000
|0.5%
|27.8%
|8.3%
|3.8%
|96
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|20000
|0.5%
|18.2%
|2.0%
|0.5%
|97
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|20000
|0.5%
|27.8%
|8.3%
|3.8%
|98
|Daizen Maeda
|Japan
|20000
|0.5%
|23.8%
|2.8%
|1.1%
|99
|Takumi Minamino
|Japan
|20000
|0.5%
|23.8%
|2.8%
|1.1%
|100
|Giovanni Reyna
|USA
|25000
|0.4%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|101
|Julio Enciso
|Paraguay
|25000
|0.4%
|25.0%
|2.0%
|0.6%
|102
|Achraf Hakimi
|Morocco
|25000
|0.4%
|18.2%
|3.8%
|1.6%
|103
|Brenden Aaronson
|USA
|50000
|0.2%
|43.5%
|3.8%
|1.5%
How World Cup Golden Boot Odds Work
Sportsbooks assign odds based on a player's scoring rate, expected minutes, role in the team's attack and how deep their national team is projected to advance in the tournament. Players on teams expected to reach the knockout rounds or the final typically have stronger Golden Boot odds because they will play more matches and have more opportunities to score. The Golden Boot tiebreaker uses assists first, then fewest yellow cards, to separate players level on goals at the end of the tournament.
*Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.