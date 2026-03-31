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2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics

Group H at the 2026 FIFA World Cup features the top-ranked team in the world, a South American heavyweight in the middle of a compelling generational shift, a Middle Eastern power with a proven history of upsetting giants and an island nation of just over 500,000 people reaching the World Cup for the first time.

This is the full tactical guide to Group H, including playing style, attacking and defensive structure, key adjustments, projected starting lineups, set-piece takers and the latest odds for Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

More 2026 World Cup Group Previews Group C · Group E · Group G · Group H

SPAIN | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Spain Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Spain come into this World Cup as the number one team in the FIFA rankings and the reigning European champions, and the March 2026 window only strengthened the feeling that they are the team everyone else wants to avoid. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain have moved beyond the old tiki-taka version into something faster, more ruthless and much harder to handle. They still dominate the ball, but the purpose has changed. This team wants to win it back high, move it with speed and attack the spaces created by its front three before the defense can reset.

The preferred setup is a 4-3-3, though it can tilt into a 4-2-3-1 depending on the matchup, with Rodri anchoring midfield as one of the smartest defensive pivots in the tournament. The March camp brought Rodri's first Spain start since 2024 following his ACL recovery, which may be the biggest fitness boost of the entire World Cup buildup. Spain rolled past Serbia 3-0 in Villarreal on March 27, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice before Victor Munoz came off the bench to score on his debut. Spain had 72 percent of the ball and were never really pushed.

Spain's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Spain's attack is built around wide one-on-one threat, midfield control and a striker arriving in top form, giving them both explosiveness in transition and patience in possession.

The key attacking themes are:

Lamine Yamal as the main weapon on the right. At just 18 years old, the Barcelona winger is already one of the most dangerous wide players in the world, and every team in Group H will build part of its defensive plan around trying to slow him down.

Pedri as the creative pulse of the midfield, linking with Rodri and the third midfielder to dictate tempo and find pockets between the lines, with Fermin holding a slight edge over others because of his versatility.

Mikel Oyarzabal as the striker, arriving in outstanding form with 11 goals in his last 10 appearances for Spain heading into the tournament.

Nico Williams on the left when healthy, giving Spain the pace and direct running to mirror Yamal on the other side, though his recurring pubalgia issue has left that spot unsettled for now.

Spain are at their most dangerous when they spring from a compact shape into attack and let Yamal and Williams isolate full-backs in space. But they are just as comfortable wearing teams down through long possession spells, with Pedri and Rodri controlling the rhythm until the opening appears. The main concern heading into the tournament is midfield depth. Fabian Ruiz has been dealing with a knee issue since January and Mikel Merino is trying to come back from a foot injury. Manager De la Fuente brought in Alex Baena, Fermin and others in March to help cover those absences.

Several Spain players are among the frontrunners in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds.

Spain's Defensive Setup

Spain defend with a high line and aggressive pressure designed to pin opponents back and take away time on the ball. Rodri sits in front of the back four and cleans up the spaces that can open when the press forces turnovers. At center-back, Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte look like the leading pair, though Dean Huijsen is a real option if Laporte needs to be managed physically.

The full-backs offer real quality going forward, with the right side typically favoring control and the left side bringing more width and service. Unai Simon remains the first-choice goalkeeper and is dependable in pressure moments. The main structural risk is the space left behind the line when fast teams play early balls in behind.

Key Tactical Adjustments Spain Need to Make

Manage the injury situation carefully, as the absences of Williams, Ruiz and Merino leave the group a little thinner than ideal.

Handle Rodri with care over the three group matches, given how recently he returned from a long layoff.

Stay sharp in transition defense when Yamal and Williams are both high, because Uruguay and even Saudi Arabia can be dangerous attacking the space behind.

Spain 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Spain Predicted Lineup: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella;

Rodri, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams

For more updates, see the latest projected World Cup lineups on RotoWire.

Spain Set Piece Takers

Corners: Pedri, Alex Baena, Lamine Yamal

Direct free kicks: Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Penalties: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal

Why This Spain Lineup Works

This is the strongest Spain XI available based on the March 2026 squad and current form. Rodri's return gives coach De la Fuente the midfield anchor he needs and frees Pedri and the attack-minded players to take chances. Oyarzabal has been in incredible form, and Yamal on the right gives Spain the most dangerous technical edge in Group H by a wide margin. There is a reason they are such clear favorites to win the group.

URUGUAY | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Uruguay Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Uruguay's 2026 World Cup campaign is, in many ways, a story about coach Marcelo Bielsa trying to impose his intense and demanding football on a squad that has found the experience both thrilling and draining. The qualifying run was solid enough, with wins over Brazil and Argentina and a fourth-place finish in CONMEBOL, but the tension around Bielsa's methods has been impossible to ignore. Luis Suarez's public comments about players nearing a breaking point, along with the general unease around the camp, have made Uruguay one of the most intriguing wild cards in the tournament.

On the field, the identity is easy to recognize. Bielsa wants high pressing, quick vertical attacks and a level of physical intensity that gives opponents no room to breathe. The base shape is either a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 depending on the opposition, with Federico Valverde driving almost everything. In March, Uruguay drew England 1-1 at Wembley, with Valverde converting a stoppage-time penalty to salvage the result. That match showed both sides of this team: organized and difficult to break down against quality opposition, but still reliant on mistakes or dead-ball moments for some of their best chances.

Uruguay's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Uruguay's attack is driven by verticality, physical intensity and midfield power, with Valverde setting the tone and Nunez stretching defenses whenever space opens.

Key attacking themes include:

Federico Valverde as the all-action midfield force, covering ground, winning duels and producing decisive moments like he did against England.

Darwin Nunez as the lead striker, using his speed and physicality to stretch defenses even when he is not finishing the move himself.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta as the creative link in attacking midfield, connecting the midfield line to the front players.

Rodrigo Aguirre and Maximiliano Araujo as supporting threats who bring pace and direct running from advanced areas.

Uruguay are dangerous in transition and on set pieces. They are not built to dominate possession against top teams, but they are built to make games miserable and to swing tight matches through intensity, pressure and individual quality. Valverde's penalty against England, taken with real authority, was another reminder that this team can still find a result when margins are small.

Uruguay's Defensive Setup

Defensively, Uruguay are organized and physically tough. Ronald Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez form one of the more experienced center-back pairings in South America, and both are used to operating at the highest level. Manuel Ugarte screens in front of them, breaks up play and brings bite to the middle of the pitch.

The problem from the England match was Joaquin Piquerez Moreira, who appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury after a challenge with Noni Madueke. If he is unavailable for the World Cup, it would create a real issue on the left side, with Mathias Olivera one possible solution. Fernando Muslera is still the experienced first-choice goalkeeper, though there are fair questions about whether he can still hold up at the very highest level.

Key Tactical Adjustments Uruguay Need to Make

Keep a close watch on Piquerez's injury, because losing him on the left would force a meaningful change in the back line.

Turn the internal tension around coach Bielsa's demands into competitive edge instead of letting it become a distraction.

Find more creativity when opponents sit deep and take away the transition game that suits them best.

Uruguay 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Uruguay Predicted Lineup: Muslera; Valera, R. Araujo, Gimenez, Olivera;

Canobbio, Valverde, Ugarte, M. Araujo; De Arrascaeta, Nunez.

Uruguay Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Federico Valverde

Direct free kicks: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Federico Valverde

Penalties: Federico Valverde

Why This Uruguay Lineup Works

This lineup gives Uruguay their best mix of defensive stability and attacking threat. Valverde sets the tempo and delivers big moments, Araujo and Gimenez hold down the back line, and Nunez gives them the pace and power to trouble any defense in the group. The June 26 match against Spain will be the real stress test for this group, but against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, this setup should be enough.

SAUDI ARABIA | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Saudi Arabia Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Coach Herve Renard is back, and that changes the feel around Saudi Arabia right away. The French coach who guided the Green Falcons to their famous 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar returned in October 2024, and with him came the clear identity and belief that had faded after he left. The qualifying run was uneven. Saudi Arabia finished third in their AFC group behind Japan and Australia and had to come through a playoff to make the tournament. But they got there, and Renard has used the time since then to prepare in detail, including a 50-man camp in Doha during the March window.

The system is built on aggression, a high line and the kind of coordinated pressing Renard demands from all his teams. The base shape is a 4-3-3, with the full-backs pushing high to create overloads out wide. Saudi Arabia are not set up to sit back. They want to hunt the ball, win it in advanced areas and attack before the opposition can recover.

The March window brought a 4-0 loss to Egypt in Jeddah, and that result put the team under real pressure. The scoreline may have been a little harsh, especially with Egypt playing without Mohamed Salah, but the ease with which Egypt cut through Saudi Arabia's defensive structure raised legitimate questions about how ready they are for elite-level attackers.

Saudi Arabia's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's attack relies on aggressive transition moments, wide energy and quick forward thrusts, with Al-Dawsari still serving as the side's creative reference point.

Key attacking themes include:

Salem Al-Dawsari as the captain and attacking leader, still defined in part by that curling winner against Argentina in 2022. At 34 years old, this is likely his last World Cup.

Musab bin Fahad bin Zaid Al Juwayr as the younger midfield spark, bringing energy, technical ability and progressive carries through the middle.

Firas Al Buraikan as the main striker, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan and others available in support.

Saud Abdulhamid at right-back, giving them aggressive overlapping width from the back and experience of European football with Lens.

Saudi Arabia are at their best when they can attack straight off a defensive transition. They are not nearly as comfortable trying to break down a settled low block. Their win over Argentina in 2022 remains the perfect example of what they can be when the press works and there is space behind the opponent's line.

Saudi Arabia's Defensive Setup

Defensively, Saudi Arabia rely on a high press and organized zonal coverage rather than sitting deep. Hassan Tambakti and Ali Lajami look like the likely center-back pair, bringing physicality and strength in the air. Their defensive record in qualifying was uneven, and the 4-0 defeat to Egypt in March laid bare what can happen when teams attack their high line with pace and purpose.

Nawaf Al Aqidi started that match between the posts and seems the most likely number one entering the tournament, though manager Renard did bring Mohammed Al-Owais back into the squad late in March to provide competition. For Saudi Arabia, everything starts with the press. When it clicks, they can trouble good teams. When it doesn't, the space behind them becomes very hard to manage.

Key Tactical Adjustments Saudi Arabia Need to Make

Fix the defensive issues exposed by Egypt in March, especially against teams that can attack quickly in behind the high line.

Find more reliable attacking production, because Al-Dawsari's age and physical load across three matches in North American heat will need to be managed carefully.

Get a result against Cape Verde to give themselves a realistic shot at qualification.

Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup: Al Aqidi; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Boushal;

Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al Juwayr; N. Al Dawsari, Al Buraikan, S. Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Salem Al-Dawsari, Musab bin Fahad bin Zaid Al Juwayr

Direct free kicks: Salem Al-Dawsari

Penalties: Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al Buraikan

Why This Saudi Arabia Lineup Works

This lineup puts the team's most important and most dangerous players in the roles that suit them best, with Al-Dawsari as the creative hub and Al-Juwayr giving coach Renard the energy and forward drive his system needs. The full-backs push high to stretch the field, and the pressing structure is built to win the ball fast and break forward quickly. Against Cape Verde especially, this group should have enough quality to get the job done.

CAPE VERDE | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Cape Verde Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde reaching the 2026 World Cup is one of the best stories of the tournament. A country of just over 500,000 people, they finished top of CAF Group D ahead of Cameroon by winning seven of 10 qualifiers, conceding very few goals and proving they were there to compete, not just participate. Under coach Pedro "Bubista" Brito, a former Cape Verde international who has reshaped the national side since taking over in 2020, the Blue Sharks have become tactically disciplined, physically tough and tightly connected as a team.

The system is a compact 4-2-3-1 built first on defensive security and then on direct attacking play in transition. Manager Bubista has pushed the team beyond the old underdog mindset of simply sitting deep and hoping to survive. Instead, Cape Verde now press with intent, try to win the ball in useful areas and attack before the opposition can get organized. Their qualifying record, seven wins, two draws and a plus-eight goal difference, reflects a team with a very clear identity.

Cape Verde's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde's attack is based on direct counters, wing pace and opportunistic moments, using collective discipline to create openings for their most decisive attackers.

Key attacking themes include:

Ryan Mendes as the captain and all-time leading scorer, a winger who at 35 years old still brings experience, technical quality and the ability to create something out of nothing. This is almost certainly his one and only World Cup.

Jovane Cabral or Willy Semedo as the dynamic and unpredictable threats, both capable of bringing pace, dribbling and the kind of individual quality that can break open a compact defense.

Logan Costa as a center-back who can start attacks from deep and provide technical quality, while also standing out as the squad's only player in one of Europe's top five leagues with Villarreal, though he is still working back from a knee injury and is expected to return in April.

Direct counterattacking football that uses the speed of the wide players to exploit the space opponents leave when they push forward.

Cape Verde's best-case scenario at this World Cup is an upset, and there is reason to believe they are capable of one. They beat Cameroon in qualifying. They reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This is not a team just happy to be there.

Cape Verde's Defensive Setup

Everything starts with the defense. Manager Bubista has built a tight and compact structure that protects central areas and forces teams into wider spaces where the danger is easier to manage. The back four are experienced and disciplined, and the center-backs combine aerial strength with good positional instincts. Roberto Lopes, the Irish-born Shamrock Rovers defender who was famously contacted by the federation through social media and has been a regular since 2019, remains one of the more unusual and memorable stories in the squad.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was steady throughout qualifying. The big challenge at this World Cup will be maintaining that shape for a full 90 minutes against the speed and technical quality of Spain and Uruguay, who will generate a much higher level of chances than anything Cape Verde saw in CAF qualifying.

Key Tactical Adjustments Cape Verde Need to Make

Stay fully concentrated for all 90 minutes against Spain and Uruguay, because any breakdown in their compact structure will be punished right away.

Take their chances against Saudi Arabia, where a win or even a draw could put them in the mix for a third-place qualification spot.

Manage their key players carefully through the tight schedule so they do not lose the fitness edge their pressing game depends on.

Cape Verde 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Cape Verde Predicted Lineup: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Paulo;

Lenini, Y. Semedo; Mendes, Monteiro, W. Semedo; Livramento.

Cape Verde Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro

Direct free kicks: Ryan Mendes

Penalties: Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro

Why This Cape Verde Lineup Works

This lineup reflects the core group that got them through qualifying: Mendes leading the attack and handling the set pieces, Cabral and Semedo bringing the kind of individual quality that can change a match, and a disciplined defensive shape built on continuity and trust. For a first World Cup appearance, that cohesion and belief may matter more than the talent gap separating Cape Verde from the rest of the group.

2026 World Cup Group H Odds

Spain are priced as heavy favorites across all books, implying roughly an 80-percent chance to win the group. That pricing reflects squad depth, past editions and the quality of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and former Ballon d'Or Rodri, the kind of profiles that make Group H a formality on paper.

Uruguay are consistently positioned as the second favorite to qualify from Group H, with roughly a 15-percent implied probability to win the group, led by Federico Valverde.

Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde are priced as clear outsiders, with similar implied probabilities to win the group.

Group H Winner Odds Team FanDuel Bet365 DraftKings Spain -450 -500 -500 Uruguay +500 +400 +400 Saudi Arabia +2200 +1600 +1600 Cape Verde +7000 +5000 +4000

Visit RotoWire for exclusive sports betting picks and our daily World Cup recaps. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Who Will Qualify from World Cup Group H?

Spain should win this group. That part is hard to argue with. They are the top-ranked team in the world, they just beat Serbia 3-0 in March with Rodri back in the lineup, and Yamal, Oyarzabal and Pedri are all playing at an elite level. The only real question is whether coach De la Fuente rotates enough against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia to leave the door open for Uruguay to challenge for first place on the final matchday.

Second place is where things get interesting. Uruguay should have enough quality, experience and structure to stay ahead of Saudi Arabia, but manager Bielsa's squad comes with internal tension and a few injury concerns that matter. Valverde's late penalty against England showed again that this team can find a way in big moments, and a strong opening result against Saudi Arabia would go a long way toward settling the battle for second early.

Saudi Arabia are a legitimate contender for third place and maybe more if things break right. The March loss to Egypt was concerning, but this team has already shown it can deliver shocks on the biggest stage. The match against Cape Verde is the one Renard's side simply cannot afford to mishandle.

Cape Verde would need one of the tournament's real surprises to reach the knockout rounds. The gap in talent is obvious, but so are their unity and defensive structure. One result against Saudi Arabia, along with help elsewhere, could still turn them into one of the best stories of the group.

Across the three matchdays, the biggest themes are clear: Spain's combinations in attack, Uruguay's transition game and set-piece threat, Saudi Arabia's ability to press high without getting exposed, and whether Cape Verde can maintain its defensive discipline under the pressure of a full World Cup group stage.

Group H Summary