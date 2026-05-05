2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics

Group L is not as straightforward as the numbers suggest. England are enormous favorites, priced shorter than almost any team outside of Spain in the tournament, on the back of a perfect eight wins in qualifying in which they conceded zero goals. But the March window handed England their first-ever defeat to an Asian nation, as Japan's Kaoru Mitoma scored at Wembley, along with a scrappy 1-1 draw against Uruguay in which Ben White scored, conceded a penalty, and was booed by his own supporters on his return to the national team setup. Coach Tuchel has a system, a core and a squad depth that few coaches in the tournament can match. What he has not yet shown consistently is England winning in a convincing manner.

Croatia open against England on June 17 in what manager Zlatko Dalic himself called a "fantastic occasion", a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal eight years later, with Luka Modric now 40 years old and in the final chapter of his career.

Ghana arrive in turmoil, with ex-coach Otto Addo sacked on March 31 after a 5-1 thrashing by Austria and a 2-1 loss to Germany, and manager Carlos Queiroz was selected from more than 600 applicants with a mandate to reach the quarter-finals, and Mohammed Kudus (quadriceps) still a fitness doubt.

And Panama, who drew 1-1 and then won 2-1 against South Africa across two March friendlies, are back at the World Cup for the second time and are aware that they go into the group without a realistic expectation of advancing, but with the experience, organization and tactical discipline to make every opponent work for their points.

For odds and predictions across every group, check out our 2026 World Cup group preview hub.

World Cup Group L Schedule

Games Date Location Ghana vs. Panama Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Toronto Stadium England vs. Croatia Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Dallas Stadium England vs. Ghana Tuesday, 23 June 2026 Boston Stadium Panama vs. Croatia Tuesday, 23 June 2026 Toronto Stadium Panama vs. England Saturday, 27 June 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium Croatia vs. Ghana Saturday, 27 June 2026 Philadelphia Stadium

ENGLAND | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How England Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has done something genuinely difficult: he has given England a tactical identity. Not a vague aspiration toward pressing or a general nod toward being organized. An actual, recognizable, distinctive system that is unlike what any other major international team is currently playing. The build-up shape is a 4-2-3-1 with both full-backs pushing into midfield during possession phases, which gives England a compact overload between the lines and allows the wide players to operate higher up the pitch without defensive cover being compromised. It means that Declan Rice gets the freedom to press forward from the double pivot, Elliot Anderson drops into a protective screen role, and the full-backs, Nico O'Reilly on the left, Reece James on the right, function as technical midfielders starting from wide positions. Against organized opposition, it creates numerical advantages in the spaces where England want to be.

The March window used 35 players over two matches, which manager Tuchel was explicit about being a squad assessment rather than performance selection. Against Uruguay on March 27, England drew 1-1, Ben White poking home in the 81st minute before Federico Valverde equalized from a VAR-awarded penalty in stoppage time after White was ruled to have fouled. Against Japan on March 31, without Harry Kane, who had picked up a knock in training, England lost 1-0 to Mitoma's 23rd minute finish and could not register a shot on target in the first half. Tuchel said afterward, without drama: "In the absence of Harry, we don't have the same threat." He said it about England, and he could have said it about Bayern Munich. It was not a confession of a weakness, it was an acknowledgment of a dependency that he has decided is worth managing rather than eliminating.

The first-choice XI, when Kane, Bukayo Saka, Rice, Jude Bellingham and the settled defensive core are all available, is a side built to control games through positional superiority rather than raw pressing volume. Jordan Pickford as the established first choice in goal behind a central defense composed of Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa. James and O'Reilly as the advancing full-backs. Rice and Anderson as the pivot. Bellingham as the number 10. Saka on the right and Cole Palmer on the left. Kane through the middle.

England's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

The structure of England's attack is now clearly defined, with a set of core profiles and relationships that underpin how manager Thomas Tuchel wants his side to create and finish chances.

Key attacking themes include:

Harry Kane as the non-negotiable focal point, with the movement, technical quality and finishing range that has made him Bayern Munich's most important player and England's all-time record scorer. The Japan match proved empirically what Tuchel has been saying for months, without Kane, the system loses its reference point.

Jude Bellingham operating in the half-spaces behind Kane, with the late runs, aerial threat and goal-scoring from midfield that gives England a second consistent source of goals beyond the striker. At 22 years old, he is already one of the three best midfielders at this tournament.

Bukayo Saka as the right-sided attacking threat, combining with James in the overlapping channel to give England's right side a combination that should create advantages against any full-back in Group L.

Phil Foden and Morgan Rogers as the creative alternatives who could come off the bench or get starts in specific games depending on the needs.

England have 10 of the eleven spots in the lineup that effectively pick themselves. The ongoing debate about the final position, and the creative role Bellingham plays within it, is the tactical conversation that will define whether England win this tournament or exit early again.

Several English players are among the frontrunners in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot odds.

England's Defensive Setup

Guehi and Konsa as the central defense pairing gives England defensive authority and genuine technical quality in possession. Guehi's leadership at Manchester City and Konsa's composure at Aston Villa both serve the Tuchel system's demands. Pickford behind them brings the tournament experience of Euro 2020 and two previous World Cups.

The vulnerability, and manager Tuchel has never denied it, is the space behind the advancing full-backs when the defensive transition requires recovery. Against teams with pace and the ability to play in behind quickly, that space can be exploited, and in the knockout rounds, Spain, France or Brazil would be aware of exactly where to look. For Group L purposes, it is not a vulnerability that Croatia, Ghana or Panama carry the personnel to punish consistently.

Key Tactical Adjustments England Need to Make

Manage Kane's workload so that he arrives at the decisive matches in June at peak intensity, given the demands of the Bayern Munich season and the compressed group stage schedule.

Settle the right-side combination between Saka and James early, as both players returning from injury questions makes their group-stage partnership the most important early fitness story in the squad.

Trust the system when it is not producing immediate results, the Uruguay and Japan matches were experimental rotations, not first-choice performances, and treating them as genuine indicators of the tournament team is a mistake.

England 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : England Predicted Lineup: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly;

Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Palmer; Kane.

For more updates, see the latest projected World Cup lineups on RotoWire.

England Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Garner, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon

Direct free kicks: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Penalties: Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford

Why This England Lineup Works

Pickford anchors the back line with the experience of multiple tournament campaigns. The double pivot of Rice and Anderson gives the system its defensive coverage and its creative licence simultaneously. Bellingham and Palmer in the advanced midfield positions provide the creativity and goal threat that the system needs behind Kane. And when Saka and James are both fit and connecting on the right, this is a side that can genuinely trouble any team in the world. England go into this tournament as one of the three best teams. The only question, the same one it has been since 1966, is whether they can deliver that quality when the knockout moments require it.

CROATIA | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Croatia Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Luka Modric at 40 years old. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, who has captained Croatia to a World Cup final and a third-place finish across the last two tournaments, has been saying this is his last major international competition since before Euro 2024, and this time it actually is. The 2024 European Championship was a poor tournament for Croatia: two points in the group stage, early elimination, questions about whether the aging midfield still had the physical capacity to function at tournament level against the pressing intensity modern football demands. The answer to those questions, in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, was a resounding yes. Croatia won seven of eight matches in their group without losing, scoring 26 goals and conceding only four, and qualified as group winners ahead of Czechia.

The March window was mixed. Against Colombia on March 26, Croatia showed the resilience and the veteran quality that defines this team. They went behind in the second minute to Jhon Arias, equalized through Luka Vuskovic's deflected long shot in the sixth, and scored the winner through Igor Matanovic's header from a corner in the 42nd minute. Manager Dalic was effusive afterward: "We showed character, energy and strength." Three days later against Brazil, Croatia competed well for most of the match but Lovro Majer's second-half equalizer was cancelled out quickly by an Igor Thiago penalty and a Gabriel Martinelli stoppage-time goal, leaving a 3-1 defeat that flattered Brazil given how close the game remained until late.

The system is a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 with Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic rotating positions in a midfield that gives Croatia the technical control and positional intelligence to dominate possession against any opponent in this group. Andrej Kramaric plays in a deeper position as he does with Hoffenheim to let Ante Budimir lead the line. Ivan Perisic at 37 years old provides the left-sided experience and delivery quality. The significant fitness concerns are Kovacic, only returning from an Achilles surgery, Josko Gvardiol, who still has to return from a leg fracture, and Modric, who is set for a left cheekbone surgery before the tournament. The first two were absent from the March squad. If all of them are fit by June, Croatia's ceiling rises significantly.

Croatia's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Croatia's attacking identity is built on a blend of enduring leadership and emerging talent, where structure, intelligence and technical quality shape the way they break down opponents.

Key attacking themes include:

Luka Modric as the creative conductor and emotional heart of everything Croatia do, finding pockets of space, dictating tempo and making the passes that nobody else on the pitch can see. This is his last World Cup. He will not waste a minute of it.

Andrej Kramaric as the primary goal threat, with the movement, finishing range and penalty-box intelligence that six qualifying goals reflected. At 34 years old, he is still one of the more clinical center forwards at the tournament, although he is set to play in a deeper role as the number 10 just like he has done this season with Hoffenheim.

Ivan Perisic providing the left-sided delivery and experience, with the work rate and crossing quality that has been a consistent feature of Croatian attacking play across three World Cups.

Croatia are at their best when the midfield is controlling possession, Modric is finding Kramaric in the channels, and the wide players have recovered the ball quickly from their defensive transitions. Against England in the opener, that combination will be tested at the highest level this group offers.

Croatia's Defensive Setup

The back four is built around Gvardiol when fit, his quality as a ball-playing left-sided defender who can cover enormous ground is the single most important physical asset in Croatia's squad, and many options alongside him, with Duje Caleta-Car, Luka Vuskovic or Josip Sutalo as the main ones. Dominik Livakovic in goal, now at Dinamo Zagreb on loan from Fenerbahce, brings the penalty shootout heroics of the 2022 quarter-final against Brazil and the tournament experience of a goalkeeper who has competed at multiple major championships.

The defensive concern is the same it has always been for this aging squad: when the pressing phases become physical, when opponents can expose the recovery pace of the full-backs over 90 minutes in heat and humidity, Croatia can be vulnerable. Brazil found it in the final 10 minutes. England will know where to look.

Key Tactical Adjustments Croatia Need to Make

Get Modric, Kovacic and Gvardiol fit by June, the difference between Croatia with them and without is enormous, and the qualifying campaign's success should not mask how dependent the team is on those players being available.

Treat the England opener on June 17 with the belief that they can win it, not just manage it, a draw or a victory against England sets the group wide open; a defeat means Croatia need maximum points from Ghana and Panama.

Find the right balance between Modric's minutes and his influence, as managing him across three group matches without burning him out before the knockout rounds requires precise game management.

Croatia 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Croaita Predicted Lineup: Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol;

Kovacic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic; Budimir.

Croatia Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Moro

Direct free kicks: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric

Penalties: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric

Why This Croatia Lineup Works

This is the lineup that beat Colombia in March, that beat seven of eight qualifying opponents, and that has reached a World Cup final and a third-place finish in the last two tournaments. Livakovic is reliable in goal. The midfield three of Modric, Kovacic and Pasalic, is as good a possession-controlling unit as any team outside of the top four favorites can field. Budimir and Kramaric score goals. And the collective belief that comes from a group of players who have won more than any previous Croatian generation is a genuine asset that does not appear in any statistical model. This group knows how to win tournament football. The England opener will tell us whether they can still do it against elite opposition.

GHANA | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Ghana Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

The headline from the March window is brutal and needs to be stated plainly: Ghana lost 5-1 to Austria on March 27, their heaviest defeat in 19 years, and then lost 2-1 to Germany three days later. Ex-coach Otto Addo, who had become the first coach to take Ghana to two consecutive World Cups, was sacked on March 31, hours after the Germany result. The Ghana Football Association received more than 600 applications in 24 hours. They chose manager Carlos Queiroz, 73 years old, five consecutive World Cups as a coach across Portugal, South Africa and three editions with Iran, who arrived with the explicit mandate of reaching the quarter-finals. He begins work immediately, with pre-tournament friendlies against Mexico in May and Wales in early June as his only preparation time before the group stage.

The squad he inherits has the raw talent to compete in this group. Mohammed Kudus, Ghana's most dangerous attacking player and their top scorer at the 2022 World Cup, remains a fitness doubt with a quadriceps injury that put him out of the March window and his preparation time before June is compressed. Antoine Semenyo, who moved to Manchester City from Bournemouth, is one of the more explosive wide forwards in the Premier League. Thomas Partey at Villarreal provides the midfield control and experience that gives Ghana's defensive structure its backbone. Jordan Ayew, the captain, is the veteran voice in the dressing room.

The Austria defeat was so significant not because of the scoreline alone but because of what preceded it: Ghana's lack of defensive organization, their failure to hold any shape under physical pressure, and the extent to which coach Otto Addo's tenure had left the squad lacking both tactical identity and collective confidence. New boss Queiroz, who built Iran into one of the most disciplined defensive teams at consecutive World Cups, is the right appointment to address the first problem. Whether two months is enough time to address all of them is the question Group L will answer. The setup is not fixed as they have the profiles to play with four players in the back line or with a back-three or five, the expected formations are either a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-2-1.

Ghana's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana's attacking outlook is defined less by systemic fluidity and more by the availability, form, and complementary profiles of a small group of high-impact individuals capable of deciding matches in transition-heavy scenarios.

Key attacking themes include:

Mohammed Kudus as the primary creative and goal-scoring threat, provided he is fit by June, his injury history and the compressed preparation timeline make his availability the single most important variable in how dangerous Ghana can be in attack.

Antoine Semenyo as the explosive wide threat who can beat any full-back in the group in a straight line and who has developed into a reliable scorer at the highest club level. His presence against Panama on June 17 should give Ghana a significant physical and technical advantage.

Jordan Ayew as captain and attacking contributor, with the experience of four previous major tournaments and the ability to lead the line intelligently even when the individual quality around him is lower than it should be.

Abdul Fatawu as the wide alternative, with the pace and direct running that gives Ghana a genuine counter-attacking outlet when they need to defend and hit quickly.

Ghana's best attacking football under manager Queiroz is likely to look like Iran 2022, organized, compact, difficult to score against, waiting for the moment to spring forward through quick transitions. Whether that produces enough goals to advance from a group with England and Croatia is the genuinely open question.

Ghana's Defensive Setup

Queiroz will immediately address the defensive collapse that cost ex-coach Addo his job. His work with Iran produced a team that frustrated Spain and Portugal at the 2022 World Cup with a well-organized low block and physical defensive discipline. Partey as the defensive midfield anchor gives the structure its most experienced foundation.

Alexander Djiku as the focal point in the back-three or back-five alongside options such as Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku or Kojo Peprah Oppong, provide the aerial authority the system demands. Benjamin Asare as the expected starter in goal, though Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been reliable for the national team, and may be used as more of an experienced option. The problem from March was not individual quality; it was structural disorganization and the absence of the defensive shape that coach Queiroz has spent 40 years of coaching imposing on national teams.

Key Tactical Adjustments Ghana Need to Make

Get Kudus fit and sharp before June, his injury recovery timeline is the most critical medical story in this squad, and arriving at the tournament without him would fundamentally change Ghana's attacking threat.

Accept the defensive identity manager Queiroz will impose and embed it quickly, because two months is very little time but Queiroz has installed defensive systems faster before.

Treat the Panama match on June 17 as a must-win for group-stage advancement, dropping points to Panama while facing England and Croatia later in the group would make qualification almost impossible.

Ghana 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Ghana Predicted Lineup: Asare; Adjetey, Djiku, Opoku; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo, Mensah;

Semenyo, Williams, Ayew.

Ghana Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Derrick Kohn

Direct free kicks: Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew

Penalties: Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus

Why This Ghana Lineup Works

This will be the lineup that coach Queiroz will build toward across the preparation window, the defensive discipline of Partey and Djiku in the spine, the attacking threat of Semenyo and Kudus if both are fit, and Ayew's experience providing the leadership in moments of pressure. It is not a lineup that should be written off simply because the March results were poor under a different coach with a different structure. What Queiroz built with Iran, organized, hard-working, physically present and capable of creating genuine moments of danger on the counter, is a version of Ghana that this squad has the personnel to replicate, if the time is enough.

PANAMA | 2026 World Cup Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineup

How Panama Will Play at the 2026 World Cup

Panama finished the March window with one draw and one win against South Africa, 1-1 in Durban and 2-1 in Cape Town, which is a solid preparation result against a fellow tournament participant and represents something meaningful for manager Thomas Christiansen's squad. They came from behind in both games, which tells you something about their character. Yoel Barcenas scored in the first, and the second win in Cape Town was harder fought across 90 minutes than the scoreline suggested, with Christiansen's side switching formations from the 3-4-2-1 that did not work in Durban to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 that gave Amir Murillo the freedom to push forward from right-back.

Panama's qualification campaign was genuinely impressive on its own terms. Coach Christiansen won four from four in the first CONCACAF group stage and went unbeaten through the second, with Suriname, Guatemala and El Salvador all eliminated. It was the most dominant qualifying performance in Panamanian history, built on the same foundations manager Christiansen has been laying since 2020: defensive compactness, rapid transitions, and an experienced spine capable of grinding through any weather conditions the Americas can produce.

The captain is Anibal Godoy, who approaches 160 international caps and whose experience in the defensive midfield pivot gives Panama the same thing Partey gives Ghana, a player whose authority, positioning and reading of the game compensate for individual quality deficits elsewhere. Adalberto Carrasquilla, the CONCACAF Player of the Year for 2023/24, controls the creative midfield. Cecilio Waterman is the primary striker threat. And Murillo at Besiktas in Turkiye is the squad's most technically accomplished individual, whose qualifying assists total and ability to cover the right flank at elite level gives Panama their most dangerous attacking outlet.

Panama's Attacking Style at the 2026 World Cup

This attacking structure is built around a small group of high-impact players who each bring a distinct profile that shapes how Panama creates and converts chances.

Key attacking themes include:

Amir Murillo as Panama's best footballer and their most dangerous attacking outlet, with the technical quality, crossing ability and reading of the game that has made him a reliable performer in the Turkish Super Lig and the CONCACAF qualifying campaign's assist leader.

Adalberto Carrasquilla as the creative engine in the midfield, with the vision and passing range that gives Panama the ability to find quick combinations in tight spaces and supply the forwards through the lines.

Cecilio Waterman as the physical striker reference, with the presence and work rate that makes him difficult to defend against set pieces and who gives Panama a direct option when they need to play longer under pressure.

Ismael Diaz as the attacking option from wide, with the pace and finishing ability that makes him a credible threat in transition when Panama win the ball high up the pitch.

Panama's realistic attacking scenario is what they produced against South Africa. Absorb the early pressure, find their shape, and then attack through Murillo's runs from the right and Carrasquilla's combinations in the middle. Against England or Croatia, they will need everything to go right. Against Ghana on June 17, they have a genuine chance to take points.

Panama's Defensive Setup

Orlando Mosquera in goal, Jose Cordoba and Andres Andrade Cedeno as the center-backs, and Godoy as the defensive midfield screen give Panama the organized, disciplined structure that manager Christiansen has built since 2020. The full-back positions, Murillo on the right pushing high, with the left-back holding deeper, expected to be Eric Davis, reflect the asymmetric system that has been Panama's tactical signature throughout qualifying.

The defensive weakness in both South Africa games was the same: when opponents played quickly behind the wide midfielders in the 3-4-2-1 shape, Panama could be stretched. The switch to a four-back system in Cape Town was an acknowledgment that the back three does not work against teams with quality wide runners, and England, Croatia and Ghana all have exactly those players.

Key Tactical Adjustments Panama Need to Make

Commit to the 4-2-3-1 rather than reverting to the 3-4-2-1 that caused problems in Durban, the four-back system gives Murillo the defensive protection he needs while preserving his attacking abilities shown at Marseille or in Turkiye.

Use the opener against Ghana as the one fixture where Panama can genuinely compete for three points, approaching it with the belief that came from two back-to-back results against South Africa.

Make every dead ball count, Panama's aerial presence from Waterman and Godoy, combined with set-piece delivery quality from Carrasquilla, is their most consistent attacking weapon against any opponent.

Panama 2026 World Cup Predicted Lineup

2026 World Cup : Panama Predicted Lineup: Mosquera; Murillo, Andrade, Cordoba, Davis; Godoy, Harvey;

Rodriguez, Carrasquilla, Diaz; Waterman.

Panama Set Piece Takers for the 2026 World Cup

Corners: Eric Davis, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amir Murillo, Yoel Barcenas, Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez, Alberto Quintero

Direct free kicks: Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amir Murillo

Penalties: Eric Davis, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cecilio Waterman

Why This Panama Lineup Works

This is head coach Christiansen's settled best available lineup from the qualifying campaign and the March window's second game against South Africa. Godoy in the pivot gives the defensive block its organizing intelligence. Carrasquilla and Murillo give the attack its creative quality. And Waterman provides the physical reference point that allows Panama to play under pressure without losing their attacking shape entirely. Panama are not here to make up the numbers. They won more qualifying matches than anyone expected, they have experienced players who know what it takes to compete at this level, and they open against Ghana, not England, not Croatia. That matters.

2026 World Cup Group L Odds

This preview is part of our full tactical breakdown of all 12 World Cup groups.

England are priced as the clear favorites across all books, implying roughly a 70 percent chance to win the group. That reflects their consistency across recent tournaments and the depth of the team.

Croatia project as clear second favorites with around a 20 percent chance of winning the group.

Ghana and Panama are priced as clear outsiders with seven percent and three percent implied probabilities, respectively.

Group L Winner Odds Team FanDuel BetMGM DraftKings England -240 -350 -320 Croatia +400 +350 +350 Ghana +1,000 +1,000 +1,000 Panama +2,200 +5,000 +3,000

Visit RotoWire for exclusive sports betting picks and our daily World Cup recaps. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

World Cup Group L Predictions: Who Advances?

England win this group. The zero goals conceded qualifying campaign, coach Tuchel's tactical system, the Kane, Bellingham and Saka attacking core and the squad depth that means Tuchel can rotate freely in the group stage while still fielding a lineup that would qualify from any group in this tournament. The Japan defeat at Wembley was not a warning sign about the tournament team, it was an experimental starting XI without Kane against the best pressing side outside of Spain and France. Read it accordingly.

Second place is Croatia's to lose. The England opener on June 17 is the defining fixture of this group, and manager Dalic has built everything around it. He described it publicly as a "fantastic occasion." He had his team in Orlando for two weeks running mock press patterns against Colombia and Brazil. Croatia at their best, Modric controlling the midfield, Kramaric between the lines, Livakovic saving the attempts that get through, are a side that has been here before and knows exactly how to navigate a group under pressure. Their 2024 Euros exit was a blip explained by underlying metrics, their qualifying record was a statement of returning to the form that took them to two consecutive semi-finals.

Ghana's path runs through the Panama opener on June 17. Win it convincingly and the subsequent England and Croatia matches become opportunities rather than obligations. Manager Queiroz has enough time to implement the defensive discipline that could allow Ghana to earn a result against Croatia on June 27. The Kudus fitness question remains the defining uncertainty, but even without him, Semenyo's individual quality and coach Queiroz's organizational intelligence give Ghana enough to compete in every match in this group.

Panama's target is maximum points against Ghana. Everything else is preparation, learning and the knowledge that their second World Cup, like their first, has put them in a group that gives the entire world a chance to watch Los Canaleros compete at the highest level for the first time in eight years. They will not advance. They might take points from Ghana. And they will defend every set piece against England and Croatia with the collective discipline that Christiansen has spent six years installing.

For predicted lineups and tactical breakdowns across every group, check our 2026 World Cup preview hub.

Group L Summary

England Croatia Ghana Panama Predicted formation 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1 3-4-2-1 4-2-3-1 Playing style Positional possession, full-backs as midfielders, Kane-centric attack, Bellingham in half-spaces Midfield control through Modric, Kovacic and Pasalic, direct transitions through Kramaric, tournament experience above all else Queiroz defensive discipline, counter-attack through Semenyo and Kudus if fit, Partey as midfield anchor Compact defensive block, rapid transitions through Murillo and Carrasquilla, experienced spine, aerial set-piece threat Corners/FK takers Rice, Saka, Alexander-Arnold, Garner, Foden, Palmer, Eze, Gordon Modric, Perisic, Baturina, Majer, Pasalic, Moro Kudus, Sulemana, Nuamah, Ayew, Kohn Davis, Carrasquilla, Murillo, Barcenas, Rodriguez, Quintero Penalty takers Kane, Palmer, Rashford Modric, Perisic, Kramaric Ayew, Kudus Davis, Carrasquilla, Waterman

2026 World Cup Group Previews Menu

Click each group for full tactical breakdowns, predicted lineups, betting odds and predictions.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

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