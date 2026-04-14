2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first expanded edition of the tournament, with 48 teams split across 12 groups. RotoWire's group previews cover every group with full tactical breakdowns, projected starting lineups, set-piece taker assignments, predicted formations and the latest group-winner odds from top sportsbooks.

Each preview includes a detailed look at how every team in the group is expected to play, their attacking and defensive structure, key tactical adjustments heading into the tournament and a prediction for who qualifies.

2026 World Cup Group Previews

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Congo DR, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

For more updates, see the latest projected World Cup lineups on RotoWire.

Group-Winner Odds Snapshot

Early group-winner markets sketch a clear hierarchy. Spain, Brazil, Argentina, England, Germany, Portugal and France are all priced like control teams, while Groups D, G, I and K look much tighter behind the favorite.

Group A: Mexico open as the market leader at +110, with Czechia next at +210. South Korea are posted at +400 and South Africa close at +1600, which makes this one of the more open host-led groups on the board.

Group B: Switzerland are the early favorite at -105, ahead of Canada at +260, Bosnia & Herzegovina +260 and Qatar at +2800.

Group C: Brazil are a strong favorite at -475, with Morocco the clear second choice at +600. Scotland sit at +1200 and Haiti at +10000.

Group D: The United States are priced at +140 to win the group, with Turkiye next at +200, Paraguay at +425 and Australia at +900. That is a very manageable group on paper but not one with much margin for sloppy play.

Group E: Germany are heavily favored at -300. Ecuador are next at +400, Ivory Coast at +800 and Curacao at +13000.

Group F: The Netherlands are favored at -125, with Japan the main challenger at +350, Sweden at +400 and Tunisia at +900.

Group G: Belgium are at -250, but this is one of the more live groups behind the favorite. Egypt are +450, Iran +600 and New Zealand +2500.

Group H: Spain are one of the strongest group favorites in the tournament at -450. Uruguay are +400, Saudi Arabia +2200 and Cape Verde +4000.

Group I: France are -235, with Norway next at +280, Senegal at +800 and Iraq at +4000. That is a serious group, and the market reflects it.

Group J: Argentina are -300 to finish first, Austria are +450, Algeria +650 and Jordan +4000. This is one of the friendlier paths among the top seeds.

Group K: Portugal are -200, Colombia are +275, DR Congo +1000 and Uzbekistan +4000. If there is a heavyweight second-place battle hiding in plain sight, it is probably here.

Group L: England are -335, Croatia +400, Ghana +1000 and Panama +2500. England are priced like a team expected to win cleanly, even in a group with a dangerous Croatia side.

Visit RotoWire for exclusive sports betting picks and our daily World Cup recaps. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Golden Boot Odds

The expanded format raises the scoring ceiling for forwards on teams expected to play deep into July. Here is the current top of the board:

Kylian Mbappe (France) +600

Harry Kane (England) +700

Lionel Messi (Argentina) +1200

Erling Haaland (Norway) +1400

Lamine Yamal (Spain) +1800

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) +2000

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) +2000

Ousmane Dembele (France) +2000

Nick Woltemade (Germany) +2000

Alvaro Morata (Spain) +2500

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