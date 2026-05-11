Full breakdown of penalty takers, corner takers and free kick specialists for all 48 teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Updated throughout the tournament.

2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature the deepest collection of elite set-piece talent in tournament history. Lionel Messi will handle Argentina's free kicks, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane lead the spot-kick orders for France and England, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min all step up as their nations' primary takers.

For DFS lineups, anytime-goalscorer props and fantasy soccer drafts, knowing exactly who's on the ball at every dead-ball moment is one of the highest-leverage edges you can build before kickoff.

Below is a complete breakdown of expected penalty takers, corner takers and free kick specialists for all 48 teams, organized by group from Group A through Group L. We'll update this page throughout the tournament as roles shift, injuries land and managers rotate squads.

*We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name.

Top 10 Penalty Takers at the 2026 World Cup

See the full breakdown of penalty, corner and free kick takers for all 48 teams below.

2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Group I

Group J

Group K

Group L

More 2026 World Cup Coverage

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.