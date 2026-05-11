2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team

Full breakdown of penalty takers, corner takers and free kick specialists for all 48 teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Updated throughout the tournament.
May 11, 2026
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
May 11, 2026
World Cup

2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature the deepest collection of elite set-piece talent in tournament history. Lionel Messi will handle Argentina's free kicks, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane lead the spot-kick orders for France and England, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min all step up as their nations' primary takers. 

For DFS lineups, anytime-goalscorer props and fantasy soccer drafts, knowing exactly who's on the ball at every dead-ball moment is one of the highest-leverage edges you can build before kickoff.

Below is a complete breakdown of expected penalty takers, corner takers and free kick specialists for all 48 teams, organized by group from Group A through Group L. We'll update this page throughout the tournament as roles shift, injuries land and managers rotate squads.

More 2026 World Cup Content

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*We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name.

Top 10 Penalty Takers at the 2026 World Cup

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina): Argentina's primary spot-kick taker as the defending champion chases a second straight title.
  2. Kylian Mbappe (France): France's go-to penalty option and one of the most reliable converters at international level.
  3. Harry Kane (England): Tournament-tested and the most prolific penalty scorer of any 2026 contender.
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Portugal's all-time leading scorer is still on penalties heading into his final World Cup.
  5. Mohamed Salah (Egypt): Egypt's sole penalty taker and the focal point of every attacking phase.
  6. Erling Haaland (Norway): Norway's first option from the spot in their first World Cup since 1998.
  7. Memphis Depay (Netherlands): Still the master of the set piece and penalty for Netherlands.
  8. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain): Even with Lamine Yamal on the pitch, Oyarzabal may have the leg up on Spain penalties.
  9. Son Heung-Min (South Korea): Captain, talisman and South Korea's reliable spot-kick option.
  10. Christian Pulisic (USA): The host nation's primary penalty taker leading the USMNT into a home World Cup.

See the full breakdown of penalty, corner and free kick takers for all 48 teams below.

2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team

Group A 

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
MexicoRaul Jimenez, Orbelin PinedaBrian Gutierrez, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Hirving Lozano, Gilberto Mora, Efrain Alvarez, Alexis Gutierrez
South AfricaOswin Appollis, Lyle FosterOswin Appollis, Teboho Mokoena, Relebohile Mofokeng, Aubrey Modiba, Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi
South KoreaSon Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-ChanSon Heung-Min, Lee Kang-In, Hwang In-Beom, Tae-Seok Lee, Min-hyeok Yang, Jin-Gyu Kim
Czechia (Czech Republic)Tomas Soucek, Tomas Chory, Patrik SchickVladimir Coufal, David Jurasek, Lukas Provod, Adam Karabec, Vasil Kusej, Vaclav Cerny

Group B

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
CanadaJonathan DavidMathieu Choiniere, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed, Marcelo Flores, David Junior Hoilett, Jacob Shaffelburg
QatarAkram Afif, Almoez AliAkram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Homam Ahmed, Mohammed Waad
SwitzerlandGranit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Zeki AmdouniRuben Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Michel Aebischer, Djibril Sow, Alvyn Sanches
Bosnia-HerzegovinaKerim Alajbegovic, Amir HadziahmetovicKerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Amar Dedic

Group C

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
BrazilRaphinha, Igor Thiago, Lucas PaquetaRaphinha, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, Lucas Paqueta
MoroccoBrahim Diaz, Soufiane Rahimi, Achraf HakimiAchraf Hakimi, Ez Abde, Brahim Diaz, Eliesse Ben Seghir
HaitiDuckens Nazon, Wilson Isidor, Mondy PrunierJean-Ricner Bellegarde, Louicius Deedson, Josue Casimir, Ruben Providence, Leverton Pierre
ScotlandScott McTominay, John McGinnJohn McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour

Group D

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
United StatesChristian Pulisic, Folarin BalogunChristian Pulisic, Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson, John Tolkin, Giovanni Reyna
ParaguayJulio Enciso, Diego Gomez, Miguel AlmironDiego Gomez, Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron, Mauricio, Ramon Sosa
AustraliaMartin Boyle, Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory IrankundaMartin Boyle, Nestory Irankunda, Riley McGree, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Ryan Teague, Conor Metcalfe, Callum Elder
Turkiye (Turkey)Hakan Calhanoglu, Kerem AkturkogluHakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu

Group E

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
GermanyKai Havertz, Joshua KimmichJoshua Kimmich, David Raum, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz, Angelo Stiller, Pascal Gross
CuracaoLeandro Bacuna, Jordi Paulina, Rangelo JangaLeandro Bacuna, Jeremy Antonisse, Juninho Bacuna, Brandley Kuwas, Gervane Kastaneer
Ivory CoastFranck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Evann GuessandAmad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Yan Diomande, Wilfried Zaha, Simon Adingra, Benie Traore, Nicolas Pepe
EcuadorEnner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo, Kendry PaezMoises Caicedo, Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo, Kendry Paez, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah

Group F

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
NetherlandsMemphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Wout WeghorstMemphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Justin Kluivert
JapanAyase Ueda, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Kaoru MitomaTakefusa Kubo, Junya Ito, Kaishu Sano, Yuito Suzuki, Ryunosuke Sato
TunisiaAli Abdi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ismael GharbiHannibal Mejbri, Ali Abdi, Ismael Gharbi, Elias Saad
SwedenViktor Gyokeres, Alexander IsakBenjamin Nygren, Yasin Ayari, Anthony Elanga, Emil Forsberg

Group G

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
BelgiumKevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Youri TielemansKevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Maxim De Cuyper
EgyptMohamed Salah, Omar MarmoushMohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Zizo,  Hossam Abdelmaguid
IranMehdi Taremi, Amirhossein HosseinzadehSaman Ghoddos, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Omid Noorafkan, Mehdi Ghayedi, Sardar Azmoun
New ZealandChris Wood, Ben WaineTim Payne, Jesse Randall, Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Francis de Vries,  Callum McCowatt, Marko Stamenic

Group H

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
SpainMikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, RodriLamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams, Alex Baena, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pedro Porro, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo
Cape VerdeRyan Mendes, Garry RodriguesLaros Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Ryan Mendes, Helio Varela
Saudi ArabiaSalem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al Buraikan, Musab Al-JuwayrSalem Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Salman Al-Faraj, Sultan Al-Ghannam
UruguayFederico Valverde, Darwin NunezGiorgian De Arrascaeta, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Sanabria, Brian Rodriguez

Group I

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
FranceKylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine GriezmannMichael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Maghnes Akliouche, Kylian Mbappe
SenegalSadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila SarrIsmail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Lamine Camara
NorwayErling HaalandMartin Odegaard, Julian Ryerson, Kristian Thorstvedt, Oscar Bobb
IraqAymen Hussein, Amir Al-AmmariAmir Al-Ammari, Ali Jasim, Hasan Abdulkareem

Group J

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
ArgentinaLionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian AlvarezLionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina, Nico Paz
AlgeriaRiyad Mahrez, Said Benrahma, Mohamed AmouraRiyad Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi, Amine Gouiri
AustriaMarko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph BaumgartnerMarcel Sabitzer, David Alaba, Romano Schmid, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer, Florian Grillitsch
JordanAli Olwan, Mousa Tamari, Baha' FaisalMousa Tamari, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Ahmed Ersan

Group K

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
PortugalBruno Fernandes, Cristiano RonaldoBruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao
UzbekistanOtabek Shukurov, Eldor ShomurodovAbbosbek Fayzullaev, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskandarov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Aziz Ganiyev
ColombiaJames Rodriguez, Luis DiazJames Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jaminton Campaz, Juan Quintero, Yaser Asprilla
DR CongoYoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu, Gael KakutaArthur Masuaku, Theo Bongonda, Nathanael Mbuku, Yoane Wissa, Brian Cipenga

Group L

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
EnglandHarry Kane, Cole Palmer, Marcus RashfordDeclan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Garner, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon
CroatiaLuka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Andrej KramaricLuka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Moro
GhanaJordan Ayew, Mohammed KudusMohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah,  Derrick Kohn
PanamaEric Davis, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cecilio WatermanEric Davis, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Michael Amir Murillo, Yoel Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Alberto Quintero

More 2026 World Cup Coverage

2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups

2026 World Cup Predicted Lineups

2026 World Cup Player News

2026 World Cup Winner Odds

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List

2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds

2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round

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Pierre Courtin
Born with a Marseille scarf around my neck and a deep passion for the beautiful game, I apply my love for soccer to stats and data analysis. When I'm not breaking down matches, you can find me cheering on Olympique Marseille, with a soft spot for Real Madrid, or watching Formula 1 races.
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Will Van Dinter
I graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Madison for one year. I support all Wisconsin sports teams, with UW-Madison athletics being the highest of my priorities while the Green Bay Packers are not trailing far behind. My whole life revolves around soccer and the highest tiers of competition in the sport. When it comes to my favorite team, there is only one thing I can say: Manchester bleeds blue. I am also a huge fan of combat sports, with wrestling holding a special place in my heart, as I truly think it is the most underrated sport in America.
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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Full breakdown of penalty takers, corner takers and free kick specialists for all 48 teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Updated throughout the tournament.
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