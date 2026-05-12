2026 World Cup Players to Watch: 12 Breakout Stars

Every World Cup creates global superstars. 1998 gave us Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario. 2014 introduced James Rodriguez to the world. 2018 confirmed Kylian Mbappe as football's next icon. Qatar 2022 gave us Gavi, Pedri and Enzo Fernandez.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the biggest tournament in football history and the perfect stage for a new generation to explode onto the global scene.

Some names on this list are already established stars who still need to leave their mark with their national teams. Others are still flying completely under the radar. These are the 12 players most likely to break out and define the 2026 World Cup.

RAYAN CHERKI | FRANCE | 22 | Manchester City | Group I

Rayan Cherki has carried the "future star" label since he was 15 years old. He has spent seven years at the professional level carrying that tag. The 2026 World Cup is where he has to prove he is no longer potential but a decisive player for France.

At Manchester City this season, he delivered 15-plus goal contributions and emerged as one of the most creative midfielders in coach Pep Guardiola's system. He won the League Cup final against Arsenal. He came off the bench against Colombia for France in March and was the best player on the pitch. Mbappe called him "an innate, spectacular talent."

With France expected to manage Mbappe's minutes during the group stage, and Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) ruled out for the competition, Cherki is in position to start and influence key matches from the first round. Against Iraq, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, the creative burden could be entirely on his shoulders.

Why he will break out: Elite vision and the ability to play decisive line-breaking passes before defenses have time to react. By the time you see it, it has already happened.

@L'Equipe

NICO PAZ | ARGENTINA | 21 | Como/Real Madrid | Group J

Real Madrid are activating a buy-back clause for a player Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all tried to sign. Francesco Totti publicly said Nico Paz is the only player he has watched with genuine excitement in Serie A this season.

This season at Como: 18-plus goal contributions in Serie A. He scored his first senior Argentina goal in March against Mauritania. He plays as a No. 10, a false nine, or a right winger, whatever manager Lionel Scaloni needs. He is 21 years old, returning to the Bernabeu next summer, and plays every ball like someone who learned the game in Real Madrid's tactical classroom. Because he did.

Why he will break out: Long-range shooting and composure in high-pressure moments. If Argentina reach the knockout rounds, he scores from outside the box at least once in a way that loops everywhere for weeks.

@El Destape

DESIRE DOUE | FRANCE | 20 | PSG | Group I

At 19 years old, Desire Doue scored twice and assisted once in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. L'Equipe gave him a 10 out of 10, a grade awarded to just 18 players in the publication's entire history. He then set the record for goal involvements in Champions League knockout matches by any player under 21 ever. He is 20 years old.

Against Colombia with a rotated France second string in March, Doue scored twice. Manager Nestor Lorenzo's side could not get near him. With Manager Deschamps needing to manage Mbappe's fitness throughout the group stage, Doue alongside Barcola and Cherki is competing for a starting role in the last front-line spot.

Why he will break out: Intelligent off-ball movement that turns half-chances into goals. He does not look dangerous until the pass finds him. Then it is too late.

@ParisTeamFr

LENNART KARL | GERMANY | 18 | Bayern Munich | Group E

In October 2025, Lennart Karl became the youngest Bayern Munich player ever to score in the Champions League, aged 17 years and 242 days. He made his Bundesliga debut in August 2025. His senior Germany debut came in March 2026, 63 minutes into the 4-3 win over Switzerland. Manager Julian Nagelsmann called him up without hesitation.

This season: five goals and four assists in 1,200-plus Bundesliga minutes. Four goals and two assists in eight Champions League appearances. His Bayern youth coach said: "When he's on the ball, you automatically lean forward as a spectator." In 2024/25 for Bayern's U17s, he registered 27 goals and 11 assists in just 18 matches.

Germany play Curacao in Group E. Manager Nagelsmann will rotate. Karl will likely start. An American audience that has never heard his name learns it in 90 minutes.

Why he will break out: Elite timing of runs into the box and natural goal-scoring instinct. He times the back-post run like someone who has been scoring that goal since he was 14 years old. Because he has.

@BBC

NICO O'REILLY | ENGLAND | 21 | Manchester City | Group L

Nico O'Reilly scored both goals in the League Cup final against Arsenal. He has contributed eight goals and assists from left-back in the Premier League this season. Coach Pep Guardiola says he can play full-back, holding midfielder, and his natural position. Manager Thomas Tuchel rested him alongside Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham before the Japan friendly, the clearest possible signal his World Cup place is locked.

He is not actually a left-back. He is an attacking midfielder pushed into the position during a City injury crisis and never went back. Manager Tuchel's system specifically demands this profile, a technical midfielder who starts wide left, pushes into the pivot in possession and arrives in the box late. O'Reilly is the only player in English football currently doing it at this level.

Why he will break out: Late runs into the box from the left side and positional intelligence that no traditional left-back can replicate. Five Premier League goals from that pattern in one season is not a coincidence.

@BBC

LUKA VUSKOVIC | CROATIA | 19 | HSV (loan from Tottenham) | Group L

Luka Vuskovic made his professional debut for Hajduk Split on his 16th birthday, becoming the youngest player in Croatian top-flight history. Tottenham invested in him in late 2023 and loaned him immediately to Hamburger SV last summer. This season: five goals from centre-back across 26 Bundesliga appearances. He is 19 years old.

The comparison that keeps appearing among Croatian football observers is a younger Virgil van Dijk. Manager Zlatko Dalic is managing a squad through a generational transition, with Josko Gvardiol returning from a broken leg. Vuskovic will play in this group stage and is pushing for a starting role. When he does, the world will see what Hamburg has watched all season.

Why he will break out: Ball-carrying ability from deep under pressure. When Croatia build from the back and Vuskovic steps into midfield with the ball at his feet, he looks nothing like a teenager.

@The Football Faithful

ESMIR BAJRAKTAREVIC | BOSNIA | 21 | PSV Eindhoven | Group B

Born in Appleton, Wisconsin. Parents fled Srebrenica as refugees in 2001. Esmir Bajraktarevic grew up playing MLS football. Got one USMNT cap and walked away. Switched to Bosnia. Scored the goal that won Bosnia's direct World Cup qualifier against Romania, UEFA Goal of the Month. Then stepped up in the penalty shootout against Italy with the score level, Donnarumma in goal, Bosnia needing the next kick to stay alive. The ball went in. He tore off his shirt.

Bosnia open against Canada in Toronto on June 12. Toronto has one of the largest Bosnian diaspora communities in North America. He featured for 120 minutes in both qualification playoff games and is set to start on the right flank. This is the kind of context that makes players transcend football entirely.

Why he will break out: Composure in decisive moments and direct attacking movement. The Italy penalty told you everything about his nerves. The Romania goal told you everything about his ceiling.

@PSV

ANTONIO NUSA | NORWAY | 21 | RB Leipzig | Group I

The coach who worked with both Erling Haaland and Antonio Nusa as children said publicly that Nusa was the greater talent at 14 or 15 years old. He became the second-youngest goalscorer in Champions League history at Club Brugge at 17 years old. He moved to RB Leipzig on a five-year deal and has contributed 13-plus goal involvements across two seasons at the club.

This season: seven goal contributions in the Bundesliga, with the highest dribbling volume of any wide player in the division. He told Norwegian media his role model is Neymar because he creates chaos. Norway's first World Cup in 28 years. Haaland will be double-marked in every single match. Behind him, Nusa has the space and the license to do exactly that.

Why he will break out: One-on-one ability and unpredictable attacking play. The moment he receives the ball at pace on the left flank, the Leipzig highlights show exactly what happens next.

@The New York Times

IBRAHIM MAZA | ALGERIA | 20 | Bayer Leverkusen | Group J

Germany developed Ibrahim Maza through their youth system to under-20 level. He chose Algeria. Leverkusen signed him from second-division Hertha Berlin. Eleven months later: three goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, 12 Champions League appearances, two assists in Europe's elite competition. His market value has already surpassed his purchase fee significantly.

Algeria open against Argentina in Group J. With Mahrez and Aouar drawing primary defensive attention, Maza operates in the half-spaces where Argentina's structure does not always close quickly. Nobody outside of the Bundesliga is fully prepared for how good he actually is. Whether he starts or comes off the bench as a game-changer, the Fennecs will rely on his ability to find solutions in tight moments.

Why he will break out: Press resistance and technical control in the spaces between lines. Against Austria's high press in the group stage, that quality will be tested, and will tell you everything about his ceiling.

@Bundesliga

OBED VARGAS | MEXICO | 20 | Atletico Madrid | Group A

Born in Anchorage, Alaska. Obed Vargas played professional MLS football at 15 years old. Finished first on the MLS Under-22 list in 2025. Transferred to Atletico Madrid in February 2026, a deal Seattle Sounders called "historic." Coach Diego Simeone does not make sentimental decisions.

Mexico play all three group matches on home soil, opening against South Africa at the Azteca on June 11 in front of 87,000 people. Vargas is the player Aguirre needs to control the tempo, win second balls and give the creative players ahead of him the platform they require. Whether he starts or rotates in, his Atletico Madrid pedigree will benefit this Mexican squad throughout the competition.

Why he will break out: Defensive intensity and the ability to win second balls at pace. He does not stop pressing when Mexico lose the ball, he accelerates. In front of 87,000 at the Azteca, that will be impossible to ignore.

@ESPN

FERMIN | SPAIN | 22 | Barcelona | Group H

Olympic gold medalist. Euro 2024 winner. Two La Liga titles. One Copa del Rey. A Champions League hat-trick against Olympiakos. And somehow Fermin is still the most underrated player on the most discussed team in the tournament.

This season: 15+ goal contributions in La Liga, equal with Lamine Yamal as Barcelona's joint leading assist-maker. Manager De la Fuente will rotate heavily across Group H against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, objectively the softest group draw any tournament contender received. Fermin is set to start more than one of those matches for Spain, against opponents who have spent their preparation studying Yamal, Pedri and Rodri.

Why he will break out: Aggressive pressing and constant attacking involvement. He identifies the moment the opposition is under pressure and attacks immediately. That intensity is what makes the entire Barcelona system work. It will make the Spain system work too.

@Barca Blaugranes

AMAR DEDIC | BOSNIA | 23 | Benfica | Group B

Amar Dedic grew up in Red Bull Salzburg's system, played Ligue 1 at Marseille, and now starts Champions League football at Benfica. This season: 41 appearances across all competitions, one goal and five assists, 14 Champions League appearances, 81 duels won. Comfortable on both feet. Positional intelligence engineered by the Red Bull system over seven years of development.

Bosnia beat Italy on penalties to reach this tournament. Their right side, Dedic delivering, Bajraktarevic arriving, is built for the counter-attacking football that causes problems for any team that commits players forward. He will not win goal of the tournament. He will make the player who does look better.

Why he will break out: Precise crossing and high-level positional awareness. When Bajraktarevic cuts inside from the right, it is frequently a Dedic delivery that creates the chance.

@Reprezentacija

THE 2026 WORLD CUP BREAKOUT CANDIDATES

Which 2026 World Cup Breakout Star Will Shine Brightest?

The World Cup is where reputations are built in weeks, not years. Some of these players will leave North America as global stars, with transfer fees, media attention and legacy all shifting overnight.

The only question is which of these names will be the one everyone searches the morning after.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11. The final is July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub