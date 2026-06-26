Algeria vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

This is the decider for second place in Group J. Algeria and Austria both sit on three points behind the runaway Argentina, and the winner at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City grabs the runner-up spot. Crucially, a draw would leave both on four points, with Austria likely taking second on goal difference and Algeria right in the mix for a best-third place, so neither side is in a true must-win, but both have everything to play for.

This one is genuinely tough to call, which fits a game between two evenly matched sides. Austria have the edge on goal difference and a settled, physical side built around Marcel Sabitzer and a stout midfield, while Algeria carry more flair through Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri. With a draw potentially enough for both, it could be cagey, but the stakes should make it tense.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group J finale in Kansas City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Algeria vs Austria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Austria vs Algeria Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Austria AUT vs Algeria ALG Austria Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Algeria Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Algeria are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under coach Vladimir Petkovic, with Amine Gouiri up top and Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza and Fares Chaibi in support. Austria set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Ralf Rangnick, with Marko Arnautovic leading the line and Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch and Romano Schmid behind him. Algeria list Mohammed Amoura as doubtful and not in the projected XI. Austria have also Paul Wanner recovering from a calf knock.

Algeria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane (GK); Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri (DEF); Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui (DM); Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi (AM); Amine Gouiri (FW).

Austria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso, Konrad Laimer (DEF); Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald (DM); Romano Schmid, Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer (AM); Marko Arnautovic (FW).

Algeria Lineup Notes

Algeria list Mohammed Amoura as doubtful on the World Cup injury table, and he is not in the projected XI. Coach Vladimir Petkovic leans on the creativity of Riyad Mahrez and Fares Chaibi around Amine Gouiri, with Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui screening the defense. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Algeria responded to the opening loss to Argentina by edging Jordan, and their attacking talent gives them a real chance here. Mahrez remains their match-winner, and if they can get him on the ball in dangerous areas, they have the quality to take second outright.

Austria Lineup Notes

Paul Wanner is recovering from a calf knock and appears on the World Cup injury table. Manager Ralf Rangnick is projected to rest some players, with Philipp Lienhart likely stepping in the defense, the energetic Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald in midfield and Marko Arnautovic leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Austria beat Jordan before running into Argentina, and Rangnick's high-energy, well-drilled side is difficult to play against. The goal-difference edge means a draw likely does the job for them, but they are not a team that sits back, and they will look to take second on their own terms.

Algeria vs Austria Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met once at a World Cup, when Austria won 2-0 in the 1982 group stage. That is the only meeting between them on this stage, and while it offers little for the present, Austria will not mind the history as they chase a result that secures their progress.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Algeria will look to control through Mahrez and Chaibi out wide and Maza between the lines, with Ait-Nouri overlapping from left-back. They have the flair to unlock a disciplined Austria side, but they must be wary of Austria's transitions, because manager Rangnick's team punishes teams that overcommit.

Austria will press aggressively and look to win the ball high, then get Sabitzer and Schmid running off Arnautovic. Their structure and intensity are their strengths, and against an Algeria side that wants to play, the midfield battle between Seiwald and Schlager and Algeria's pivot will be central. Whoever controls the middle likely controls the game.

A draw, which would suit both, looks like the likeliest outcome, though if anyone wins it Austria get a slight nod for their goal-difference cushion and physical edge. Algeria have the talent to take it outright through Mahrez, but a tight, tense game that sends both through feels the likeliest outcome.

Algeria vs Austria Odds

The market sees this as close, with the draw, which would likely send both through, a short price. Austria's structure and Algeria's flair make for an even matchup, and a tight, low-scoring game is the angle the market leans on.

Sportsbook Algeria Draw Austria BetMGM +290 +120 +180 DraftKings +310 +120 +190 FanDuel +300 +120 +190 bet365 +300 +120 +187 Kalshi +312 +118 +180

Odds as of June 26 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Riyad Mahrez vs Austria's Left Side

Algeria's best route to goal is Riyad Mahrez drifting in off the right onto his left foot. Against Austria's full-back and the cover behind, his ability to create something from nothing is Algeria's clearest path to the win that secures second, and how Austria handle him could decide the game.

Marcel Sabitzer vs Algeria's Midfield

Austria's threat runs through Marcel Sabitzer's runs from midfield and his quality in the final third. Against Algeria's double pivot, if he can find space between the lines and support Arnautovic, Austria have the means to take second on their own terms, and his influence will be key to whether they get the result they want.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Algeria

Austria

Algeria vs Austria Prediction

Two evenly matched sides with second place on the line should make for a tense, tight game, and a draw would suit both. Algeria carry the bigger threat through Mahrez, but Austria's structure, physicality and goal-difference edge give them a small advantage. A draw that likely sends both through is the call, while one moment of Mahrez quality could still settle it.

Score Prediction: Algeria 1-1 Austria

Upcoming Fixtures

Group J concludes after this match. The winner takes second behind Argentina, a draw leaves both on four points and very likely through, Austria as runner-up and Algeria among the best third-placed teams.

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.