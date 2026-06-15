Argentina vs Algeria clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for their 2026 World Cup Group J opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Argentina vs Algeria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

The defending champions open their title defense at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and the big question hanging over Argentina's first 2026 World Cup match is a familiar one: how much Lionel Messi do we get? He has been managing a hamstring issue, and how manager Lionel Scaloni handles his minutes will be the storyline that frames this entire game.

Algeria are a dangerous first opponent. They have pace and flair through Riyad Mahrez and Mohammed Amoura, and they are exactly the kind of team that can punish a sluggish start. Argentina are clear favorites and should have too much, but this is a more awkward opener than the champions would have wanted, especially with a few of their own carrying knocks.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday night's Group J opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Argentina vs Algeria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Algeria vs Argentina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Algeria ALG vs Argentina ARG Algeria Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Argentina Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Facundo Medina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina (DEF); Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (MID); Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi (FW).

Algeria predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Luca Zidane (GK); Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jaouen Hadjam, Aissa Mandi, Rafik Belghali (DEF); Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, Fares Chaibi (MID); Mohammed Amoura, Amine Gouiri, Riyad Mahrez (FW).

Argentina Lineup Notes

A handful of fitness notes to track, all currently projected to start. Lionel Messi (hamstring) is the big one: per RotoWire's player news he scored a penalty in 20 minutes as a substitute in a friendly on Tuesday, a positive sign that he is rounding into fitness. Julian Alvarez trained in full on Wednesday and his minor ankle issue is expected to clear. Nahuel Molina and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also on the injury table but projected to play, so keep an eye on the feed.

Manager Scaloni's 4-3-3 has Emiliano Martinez in goal, the familiar back four without Nicolas Tagliafico (calf) and with Facundo Medina expected to start, and the title-winning midfield core of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Up top, Julian Alvarez leads the line with Thiago Almada and Messi either side. If Messi is anywhere near full fitness, Argentina's ceiling is the highest of any team in this group by a distance.

Algeria Lineup Notes

Ramy Bensebaini is listed on the World Cup injury table with a foot issue and will miss this clash. The news there is otherwise encouraging: Hicham Boudaoui played 45 minutes in a friendly win over Bolivia on Wednesday and is good to go.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic's side lines up in a 4-3-3 with Luca Zidane in goal, a back four featuring Rayan Ait-Nouri and Aissa Mandi, and a front three carrying real threat. Riyad Mahrez remains the talisman, with Mohammed Amoura's pace on the other flank and Amine Gouiri through the middle. Algeria have the attacking quality to hurt anyone on the counter, and if Argentina are flat early, this is a team capable of landing a punch.

Argentina vs Algeria Head-to-Head Record

These sides have met three times, with Argentina holding a 2-0-1 edge, two wins and a draw, with Algeria yet to win the fixture. It is a small sample of friendlies, but it fits the broad expectation here: Argentina the stronger side, without ever suggesting Algeria are easy to put away.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Argentina will look to do what they do best: control the game through their midfield three, dictate tempo, and let Messi and Alvarez find the spaces to hurt Algeria in the final third. Manager Scaloni's team is patient and ruthless, comfortable keeping the ball and waiting for the opening. The one variable is rhythm, if Messi is being managed and Argentina's attack is not quite in sync early, there is a window for Algeria.

Algeria's plan is to stay compact, frustrate Argentina's buildup, and spring Mahrez and Amoura into space on the break. Both wingers have the pace and quality to punish Argentina's full-backs if they push too high, and Gouiri is a smart focal point. The risk for Algeria is the same one every team faces against Argentina: give Messi and that midfield too much time, and they will eventually carve you open.

Argentina are the clear choice, because the gap in midfield control and big-game experience is significant, and manager Scaloni's side rarely loses its composure. But Algeria have enough on the counter to make the champions work, and a sloppy Argentina start would give them belief.

Argentina vs Algeria Odds

Argentina are strong favorites, as the defending champions should be, with Algeria a clear underdog and the draw priced for a game Argentina are expected to control.

Sportsbook Argentina Draw Algeria BetMGM -250 +360 +675 DraftKings -255 +360 +850 FanDuel -260 +360 +800 bet365 -275 +375 +800 Kalshi -263 +350 +752

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lionel Messi vs Algeria's Midfield

Even at this stage of his career, Messi finding pockets between the lines is the most dangerous recurring situation in any Argentina match. Algeria's Bentaleb and Boudaoui have to stay disciplined and deny him the half-yard he needs to dictate the game. If they get drawn out of position chasing him, the space behind opens up for Alvarez and Almada. Containing Messi without losing their shape is the central challenge of Algeria's night, and it is a hard one.

Riyad Mahrez vs Argentina's Full-Backs

Algeria's clearest path to a goal is Mahrez attacking the space behind Argentina's full-backs in transition. When Medina and Molina push forward, there is room to exploit, and Mahrez still has the quality to make Argentina pay. If Algeria can win the ball and release him quickly, they have their moments. Whether Argentina's full-backs and Lisandro Martinez can manage those transitions is the subplot to watch on the break.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Argentina

Algeria

Argentina vs Algeria Prediction

Argentina are the better team by a clear margin, and even a managed Messi tilts the game in their favor. The midfield control and big-game experience of manager Scaloni's side should be enough to see them through, though Algeria's counter-attacking threat means it may not be a clean sheet. The champions get off to a winning start without fully hitting top gear.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Algeria

Upcoming Fixtures

Argentina: June 22 vs Austria, AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Algeria: June 22 vs Jordan, Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.