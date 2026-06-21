Argentina vs Austria Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group J

Argentina were one of the few 2026 FIFA World Cup contenders who actually looked the part in the first round of group-stage matches, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Algeria thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick. They will face a tougher challenge this time, squaring up against an Austria squad that secured three points in the opener thanks to a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

Kickoff for Argentina vs Austria is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Manager Lionel Scaloni's side should be considered overwhelming favorites, and even though Austria will prove to be an uptick in quality and physicality compared to Algeria, Argentina should find a way to win and secure a berth in the Round of 32. Here are three best bets for this matchup.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Argentina vs Austria Picks & Odds

Market Odds Argentina to win -170 Argentina leading at halftime +112 Both teams to score +100 Under 8.5 total corners -110 Correct score prediction Argentina 2-1 Austria

Argentina vs. Austria Best Bets

Argentina winning at HT +112

On paper, this should be Argentina's toughest matchup in the group stage, they cruised to an easy win over Algeria and will close out the initial round against Jordan. But even if this is their toughest game, the gap in talent between both teams is massive. Argentina are the top-ranked team in the FIFA Rankings, while Austria sit 24th. Argentina also have more individual talent, and as evidenced by their performance in the opener, Argentina are not a team that sits back. The earlier they get the lead, the sooner they control the contest. With Argentina having grabbed the lead before the halftime break in each of their last eight matches, that trend is unlikely to end here against an Austria defense that could deploy a more defensive-minded approach than the one they used against Jordan.

Both teams to score +100

Argentina have played eight matches since the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September last year, winning them all and conceding just one goal. However, the possibility of Austria finding the back of the net should not be discounted. Argentina conceded an early goal against Algeria, though it was later ruled out for offside, and their previous matches have been against low-ranked nations such as Puerto Rico, Zambia, Mauritania and Angola. Austria should pose a bigger threat offensively, and while Argentina have a strong defense filled with Premier League-caliber talent, the Europeans can be a threat after scoring three goals against Jordan. A scenario in which both teams score is a real possibility, especially since that outcome has also happened in three of Austria's last five competitive fixtures.

Under 8.5 total corners -110

As dominant as Argentina can be, they are not a team that often exploits the flanks to generate corners. Their control has not translated into high corner totals in recent games. They earned just two against Algeria in their World Cup opener and two against Iceland in their previous friendly, a trend that is not expected to change, since most of their attacking movements involve cutting inside rather than widening the field. Austria are not much better, having allowed only three corners to Jordan while operating with a compact block defensively. Austria's World Cup opener had seven total corners, so this line carries real value.

Argentina vs. Austria Betting Picks

Argentina vs. Austria HT ML: Argentina to win at HT: +112

Argentina vs. Austria BTTS (Best Bet): Both teams to score: +100

Argentina vs. Austria Corners Bet (Best Bet): Under 8.5 total corners: -110

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