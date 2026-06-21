Argentina vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

Group J's heavyweight tie arrives in the second round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Argentina opened their title defense with a Lionel Messi hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, while Austria, back at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, came from behind to beat Jordan 3-1. Both sit on three points, so this is effectively a play-in for top spot and a big step toward the round of 32.

Argentina are heavy favorites, and given the gulf in talent that is fair, but Austria are well organized, strong through midfield, and arrive with belief after their opener. The question is whether manager Ralf Rangnick's side can stay in the game long enough to make the champions uncomfortable, or whether Messi and Argentina simply have too much.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group J clash in Arlington.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Argentina vs Austria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Austria vs Argentina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Argentina line up in a 4-3-3 with Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada in attack and a midfield of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Nicolas Tagliafico is a game-time decision but not in the projected XI, with Facundo Medina at left-back. Austria set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Ralf Rangnick, with Marko Arnautovic leading the line and Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch and Romano Schmid behind him, Stefan Posch is a game-time decision but not projected to start, with Konrad Laimer expect to find back a defensive role.

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina (DEF); Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (MID); Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada (FW).

Austria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Konrad Laimer, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene (DEF); Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald (DM); Romano Schmid, Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer (AM); Marko Arnautovic (FW).

Argentina Lineup Notes

Nicolas Tagliafico is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table with a calf issue, but he is not in the projected XI, with Facundo Medina at left-back, so it is a depth question rather than a starting one. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to keep the 4-3-3 that dismantled Algeria, with Messi pulling the strings, Julian Alvarez through the middle and Thiago Almada offering width and runs. De Paul, Fernandez and Mac Allister give Argentina control and quality in midfield, and Emiliano Martinez anchors it all from goal. The champions looked ruthless in the opener, and there is little reason for Scaloni to change much.

Austria Lineup Notes

Stefan Posch is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table after injurying his jaw in the opener and because of that, he's not in the projected XI, with Konrad Laimer expected to play deeper for this one. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Rangnick is expected to stick with the energetic 4-2-3-1 that beat Jordan, built on a hard-working double pivot of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald and the creativity of Sabitzer and Schmid behind Arnautovic. Austria press aggressively and move the ball quickly, and David Alaba's experience marshals the back line. They will need to be disciplined and brave in equal measure to trouble Argentina.

Argentina vs Austria Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, all in friendlies, with the most recent a 1-1 draw back in 1990. There is no competitive history to lean on, so this is effectively a blank slate, and the gap in pedigree and current form points heavily one way.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Argentina will dominate the ball and look to break Austria down through Messi dropping into pockets and the runs of Alvarez and Almada. Coach Scaloni's side is comfortable controlling tempo and picking the right moment, and against a team that commits numbers forward, the spaces for Argentina's forwards to attack could be inviting. The champions also defend well as a unit, which makes them difficult to play through.

Austria's plan is the manager Rangnick blueprint: press high, win the ball in midfield, and attack quickly before opponents settle. Sabitzer and Schmid are the creative hubs, Arnautovic gives them a focal point, and Laimer and the full-backs push the game. The risk is obvious against Argentina, leave space behind a high line and Messi will find it, but Austria are not built to sit deep for 90 minutes, and they will back themselves to land a blow.

Argentina should win. Austria are good enough to make it competitive for a while, especially if their press unsettles Argentina early, but the quality difference in the final third is stark, and the champions tend to take their chances. The first goal matters, because if Argentina get ahead, Austria have to open up even more.

Argentina vs Austria Odds

Argentina are strong favorites, with Austria a clear underdog and the draw priced for a game the champions are expected to control. The market reflects the gulf in talent more than anything that happened in the opening round.

Sportsbook Argentina Draw Austria BetMGM -185 +300 +500 DraftKings -160 +290 +500 FanDuel -170 +300 +490 bet365 -175 +290 +500 Kalshi -175 +295 +488

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lionel Messi vs Austria's Midfield Press

Everything good Argentina do runs through Lionel Messi finding space between the lines. Austria press hard and will try to deny him time, with Seiwald and Schlager tasked with closing the central areas. If they can crowd him out, Austria stay in it. If Messi gets a half-yard to turn and pick passes, Argentina will carve out chances. It is the single biggest factor in the game.

Marko Arnautovic vs Argentina's Center-Backs

Austria's hopes of an upset lean on Marko Arnautovic holding the ball up and bringing Sabitzer and Schmid into play. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are an aggressive, front-footed pairing, and the battle between Arnautovic's physicality and their willingness to step out will shape whether Austria can build any sustained pressure.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Argentina

Austria

Argentina vs Austria Prediction

Argentina are a class above and coming off a statement opener, and controlling this and winning comfortably enough is the expectation. Austria will press and have a go, which could make the opening exchanges lively, but Messi and the champions should find the quality to pull clear. A solid Argentina win, with Austria's high line the reason it might not stay tight for long.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Austria

Upcoming Fixtures

Argentina: June 27 vs Jordan, Dallas Stadium

Austria: June 27 vs Algeria, Kansas City Stadium

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.