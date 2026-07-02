Argentina vs Cape Verde Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Friday, July 3, 6:00 p.m. ET.

This should be a safe, controlled Argentina win. Cape Verde are the organized, compact block that held a rotated Spain scoreless earlier in the tournament, and they will sit deep and dare Argentina to break them down. The difference here is that Argentina have Lionel Messi and the patience to do it: they keep the ball, feed Messi in the pockets, and pick the lock without overcommitting. This projects as a measured 2-0, much like that Spain game except Argentina find the goals. The card is built around Messi getting on the board, a clean sheet, and a low total.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Odds

Market Odds Argentina win -600 Draw +700 Cape Verde win +1900 Lionel Messi anytime scorer -165 Argentina to keep a clean sheet (Cape Verde under 0.5 team goals) -205 Under 2.5 goals +126

Argentina vs Cape Verde Team News

Argentina project Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez up top (or Julian Alvarez), the partnership that lets Argentina control a game and break a low block at their own tempo, with the midfield doing the legwork so Messi only has to find space. Cape Verde counter with Dailon Livramento but have built everything on a disciplined 4-5-1 that compresses space and double-teams the danger man, the structure that frustrated Spain. The read is Argentina with most of the ball, working patiently for the opening, against a side set up purely to survive. The one fitness watch is Cristian Romero, a game-time decision with a knee knock from the Austria game, though he trained fully on Monday and is expected to start. If he is held back, Nicolas Otamendi covers as he did against Jordan, so the back line stays strong either way. Cape Verde have midfielder Telmo Arcanjo listed as a game-time decision on RotoWire's injury feed, but it does nothing to change a side built purely to sit deep and survive. Confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Best Bets

Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer -165

This is the best bet on the card. Argentina funnel everything through Lionel Messi, and in a game they should control he is the most likely man to get the decisive goal, whether from open play or a set piece. He picks his moments now rather than running for 90 minutes, but in a measured 2-0 those moments come. At -165 it is a short price, but it is the highest-confidence read on the card. The anytime market is cleaner than backing a specific goal given the penalty-miss risk.

Argentina to Keep a Clean Sheet (Cape Verde Under 0.5 Team Goals) -205

A 2-0 means Cape Verde do not score, and a side that sits this deep and offers almost nothing in transition is the ideal opponent for a shutout. Argentina can play safe, keep their shape, and let Cape Verde knock on a locked door. Cristian Romero is a game-time decision but expected to start, and even if Otamendi deputizes the back line holds up against an attack this blunt. The -205 is laid, but it is the cleanest expression of the controlled win, and Cape Verde managing a goal against this defense is the long shot.

Under 2.5 Goals +126

This is the value leg, and it pays plus money on the projected shape. A patient Argentina against a packed Cape Verde block is a low-event game, the same profile as that scoreless Spain match except Argentina convert their chances into a 2-0. At +126, under 2.5 goals is plus money on the controlled, low-scoring win, and it is the best entry point for anyone who does not want to lay the Messi or clean-sheet price.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Score Prediction

Argentina have the quality and the patience to break down a deep Cape Verde block, and Messi is the man to unlock it, while Cape Verde manage little going forward.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Cape Verde

Argentina vs Cape Verde Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Lionel Messi anytime scorer -165 Best bet Argentina clean sheet (Cape Verde under 0.5 team goals) -205 Strong lean Under 2.5 goals +126 Value

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