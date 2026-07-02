Argentina vs Cape Verde Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Lionel Messi and the defending champions against the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup knockout stage. Cape Verde held Spain goalless in the group opener, drew every group game without conceding and advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams on the back of three clean sheets. It is a romantic story, and they have earned their place here. Argentina are still going to win.

The holders come through Group J in first place after a comfortable campaign, with Messi scoring against Algeria and Jordan, and the squad depth that carried them to the 2022 World Cup title still very much intact. Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha, the 40-year-old who frustrated Spain, starts again, and the organization and discipline that have defined their tournament are real qualities. But organization alone has rarely been enough to beat Argentina.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Round of 32 clash in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Argentina vs Cape Verde Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Cape Verde vs Argentina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Argentina are projected in a 4-4-2 under manager Lionel Scaloni, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez up top and Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister controlling midfield. Cristian Romero is carrying a knee issue but is in the projected XI, so he is worth monitoring. Cape Verde set up in a deep 4-5-1 under coach Bubista, with Dailon Livramento the lone striker and the midfield packed to protect the back four. Cape Verde have Telmo Arcanjo listed on the injury report but not expected to start this game.

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina (DEF); Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada (MID); Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi (FWD).

Cape Verde predicted starting XI (4-5-1): Vozinha (GK); Steven Moreira, Pico, Diney, Sidny Lopes Cabral (DEF); Ryan Mendes, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro, Willy Semedo (MID); Dailon Livramento (FWD).

Argentina Lineup Notes

Cristian Romero is listed as questionable with a knee issue on the World Cup injury table but is in the projected XI, so monitor his status closer to kickoff. Otherwise Argentina are at full strength, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez leading the line and the midfield trio of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister doing the heavy lifting so Messi can pick his spots. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Lionel Scaloni's side is set up to give Messi the ball in dangerous areas and let everyone else run the game around him. Against a deep block they will need patience and quality in the final third, and they have plenty of both. This is a side comfortable controlling a game and waiting for the opening.

Cape Verde Lineup Notes

Cape Verde only have Telmo Arcanjo listed on the injury report with an issue but otherwise they have a clean bill of health and will lean on the organized block that has carried them this far, with goalkeeper Vozinha behind a packed midfield. Dailon Livramento is the lone forward, with Ryan Mendes and Jamiro Monteiro the outlets when they can break. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Bubista will set Cape Verde up exactly as they frustrated Spain: compact, narrow and disciplined, double-teaming the danger man and conceding possession by design. They defend superbly but have a chronic finishing problem, so even when they stay in games they rarely punish anyone. Surviving is the plan; scoring is the hard part.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head Record

These nations have never met before. This is a first encounter on any stage, which adds to the novelty of one of the most contrasting matchups the Round of 32 has produced. The gap in pedigree, a five-time World Cup winner against a team making their World Cup debut eight years ago, says everything the history does not.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Argentina will be patient. Manager Scaloni's side does not need to rush, and against a Cape Verde team built to sit deep, the plan will be to build from the back through the midfield, find pockets for Messi to dictate from, and let Martinez's runs and Almada's dribbling create the opening. Set pieces, where Argentina have a real edge through Messi and the movement of Romero and Lisandro Martinez, could be decisive.

Cape Verde will organize in a compact mid-block, keep their shape and ask Argentina to find the breakthrough against a settled, disciplined structure. Monteiro and Mendes can create the occasional counter-attacking moment, but their priority is not conceding early, because once Argentina get the first goal, the game tends to open up in ways that suit the defending champions far more than the underdog.

Argentina get the comfortable edge. Cape Verde are a terrific story and their defensive record deserves respect, but this is a step up in quality from anything they have faced, and Messi at full engagement in a knockout game is a different proposition entirely. There is no shame in losing to Argentina, and Cape Verde can leave this tournament with their heads held high regardless of what happens here.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Odds

Argentina are heavy favorites, with the gap in quality between the defending champions and the tournament's most organized underdog reflected in prices that leave very little value on the result itself. The margin and the total are the more interesting markets. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Argentina Draw Cape Verde BetMGM -600 +625 +1450 DraftKings +600 +700 +1800 FanDuel -700 +650 +1900 bet365 -700 +700 +1800 Kalshi -660 +682 +1767

Odds as of July 2 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lionel Messi vs the Cape Verde Block

Everything in this game runs through whether Messi can find the half-yard he needs to dictate. Cape Verde's double pivot of Pina and Duarte will be tasked with denying him time and space, but at 38 years old, Messi still finds those pockets better than anyone in the world, and once he does, the quality of his passing and finishing punishes even a well-organized defense. If Cape Verde keep him quiet, they stay in the game longer. If he finds his rhythm early, it could become a long night for the underdogs.

If the block holds Messi, the next question is whether Lautaro Martinez can beat goalkeeper Vozinha, who produced an all-time display against Spain. Cape Verde's keeper is capable of standing on his head again, so Argentina's finishing, and Lautaro's in particular, may decide how comfortable this gets. There's also the chance Julian Alvarez comes into the XI for Martinez, providing a different wrinkle.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Argentina

Cape Verde

Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction

Cape Verde's defensive record took its first real hit in the group stage, and Argentina's full-strength attack is comfortably the toughest they have faced. Messi and Martinez should find a way through, and once the first goal lands, the game opens up in ways that suit the defending champions far more than the underdog. A safe, professional win that looks a lot like the Spain game, except Argentina find the goals.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Cape Verde

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Australia vs Egypt. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.