Argentina vs Egypt Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Coming off an underwhelming performance in the Round of 32 against Cape Verde, where they needed two goals in extra time to grind out a 3-2 victory, Argentina will try to take another step in their quest to defend their FIFA World Cup title when they take on Egypt in the Round of 16. The Pharaohs needed to work hard to get through as well, having to wait for the penalty shootout to get past Australia in the Round of 32 despite creating plenty of chances to win the game in normal time.

Kickoff for this Round of 16 match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here are three best bets for this game, covering not only the result but also player props and bets that are not tied to the final outcome.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Argentina vs. Egypt Picks & Odds

Market Odds Argentina win (90 min) -250 Draw (90 min) +380 Egypt win (90 min) +900 Draw at halftime +138 Under 8.5 corners -136 Both teams to score +140 Correct score prediction Argentina 2-1 Egypt

Argentina vs Egypt Team News

Argentina are not expected to make too many changes to the side they have been playing across their opening matches. The two doubts are Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, though both potential changes are due to form rather than injuries. They should maintain their 4-4-2 approach, and if both Almada and Molina lose their starting places, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Gonzalo Montiel are the most likely replacements.

As for Egypt, they could be without Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring), Karim Hafez (strain) and Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) due to injuries. That means the Pharaohs could be considerably weakened defensively, particularly at left back with their top two alternatives sidelined. Their attack should be at full strength, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the way while Trezeguet could be an option off the bench.

Argentina vs. Egypt Best Bets

Draw at Halftime +138

Argentina have scored at least once during the first half in each of their World Cup matches to date, but it would not be surprising if this streak comes to an end here. Egypt will be their toughest matchup to date, and worth noting that this is a team that has not conceded goals before the halftime break in two of their four matches, including keeping Belgium at bay throughout the opening 45 minutes. Both Argentina and Egypt had to play extra time in the Round of 32, so neither team will be particularly fresh ahead of this matchup, which may lead Argentina to adopt a more conservative approach early on. The game should be decided in the second half.

Under 8.5 Total Corners -136

If there is one thing Argentina have not done regularly in this World Cup, it is creating corners. They had eight against Cape Verde, but that nearly matched the total number of corners they generated in their three group-stage games combined. Three of Argentina's four games have seen under 8.5 total corners, and that trend is unlikely to change since Argentina routinely use their wingers to cut inside rather than winning the byline. As for Egypt, only one of their games had under 8.5 corners, and they are averaging 6.25 corners generated per contest. The under carries real value on this line.

Both Teams to Score +140

On paper, Argentina should have enough quality to get past Egypt without conceding a single goal, but it is not a stretch to say Argentina have been trending in the wrong direction defensively. They conceded once against Jordan and twice against Cape Verde, and the defense has not looked as dominant as it did in the first two games of the tournament. Egypt have found the back of the net in all four of their World Cup matches to date, and all of their games have seen both teams scoring. Tired legs will be a factor for both sides given the extra time both played in the Round of 32, which works directly against defensive solidity. At +140, both teams to score is plus money on a very live outcome.

Argentina vs Egypt Score Prediction

This is Argentina's toughest test so far in the tournament, and they are coming off a difficult extra-time battle against a resilient Cape Verde side. Egypt should score at some point given Argentina's recent defensive vulnerabilities, but the Albiceleste have enough talent to come away with the victory.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Egypt

Argentina vs. Egypt Betting Picks

Argentina vs. Egypt HT Moneyline (Best Bet): Draw: +138

Argentina vs. Egypt Total Corners (Best Bet): Under 8.5 total corners -136

Argentina vs. Egypt BTTS (Best Bet): Both teams to score - yes: +140

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