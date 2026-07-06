Argentina vs Egypt Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Argentina have won three World Cups and none of them looked like what happened Friday in Miami. The defending champions were twelve minutes away from the biggest upset in knockout football history, trailing Cape Verde on aggregate before an own goal in the 111th minute sent them through 3-2. Lionel Messi scored again, extended his own World Cup record to 20 goals, became the first player to score in eight consecutive World Cup appearances, and still finished the game having been repeatedly denied by a 40-year-old goalkeeper who is a newly star and free agent. Manager Lionel Scaloni has things to figure out before Tuesday.

Egypt have no such narrative weight to carry. They just made history of their own, becoming only the second African nation to win a World Cup penalty shootout, eliminating Australia 4-2 in a shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in Dallas, and qualifying for the Round of 16 for the first time in the country's history. Mohamed Salah set up goals, scored a Panenka in the shootout, and created 16 chances across the group stage and Round of 32, the joint-highest tally in the tournament. Both of these squads played 120 minutes on Friday. Four days separate them from each other on Tuesday in Atlanta, and the freshness question is as important as any lineup decision either manager has to make.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Round of 16 clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, July 8 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Argentina vs Egypt Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Egypt vs Argentina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Egypt EGY vs Argentina ARG Egypt Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Argentina Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Scaloni has no confirmed injury concerns from the Cape Verde extra-time win, but the physical toll of 120 minutes on several of his veterans, including Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, is worth watching before kickoff. Assuming no new fitness flags, the most likely outcome is a similar 4-4-2 that started against Cape Verde: Emiliano Martinez in goal, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico in the back four, De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, and Messi alongside Julian Alvarez up front. Note that Thiago Almada's familiarity with Mercedes-Benz Stadium from his time at Atlanta United adds a minor home-turf dimension for Argentina.

Coach Hossam Hassan's Egypt lineup is expected to be close to the one that beat Australia, with the key questions being the fitness of the defenders Ahmed El Fotouh, Karim Hafez and Mohamed Abdelmonem, the three are carrying knocks and are doubts for this game. If the three have recovered, coach Hassan has a selection call between restoring his preferred defensive partnerships or keeping the pair that held firm against Australia. Mostafa Shobeir continues in goal behind a midfield of Mohanad Lasheen and Marwan Ateya, with Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour and Mostafa Ziko supplying Omar Marmoush up front. Confirm all fitness updates via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (DEF); Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (MID); Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez (FWD).

Egypt predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez (DEF); Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya (DM); Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko (AM); Omar Marmoush (FWD).

Argentina Lineup Notes

Argentina's injury table is clean heading into this match, but the fatigue question is real. Messi, 39 years old, played 120 minutes against Cape Verde, manager Scaloni will be watching how his legs respond in the opening 30 minutes. De Paul, who has been instrumental in Argentina's pressing shape, and Fernandez, who covers enormous ground in central midfield, also ran hard in extra time. Confirm any late changes via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

The Cape Verde game exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. Emiliano Martinez made two crucial saves in the final minutes after Argentina allowed Cape Verde to equalize twice, and both Romero and Medina had moments where the back line was caught flat. Egypt's pace in transition through Marmoush is a more sophisticated threat than anything Cape Verde offered, and manager Scaloni knows his side cannot afford the same defensive lapses against a team with two of the most creative attackers in this tournament in Salah and Marmoush.

Egypt Lineup Notes

Egypt's three confirmed injury concerns are El Fatouh, Hafez and Abdelmonem, the three are carrying knocks ahead of this game. None has been publicly cleared in the days since the Australia win, and coach Hossam Hassan will need to make a call on them before the Argentina game. Confirm via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

Salah came into the tournament as a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of May and has used this World Cup as his stage. He has created 16 chances across four games, the joint-highest in the tournament, and scored a composed Panenka in the penalty shootout against Australia. He was also involved in a missed one-on-one opportunity in extra time that could have sent Egypt through before penalties, and manager Scaloni's preparation will center around denying him that kind of space. Marmoush, who spurned a similar breakaway at the start of the second half against Australia, has shown moments of individual brilliance alongside the misses, and as a unit they give coach Hossam Hassan the best attacking pairing Egypt has ever brought to a World Cup.

Argentina vs Egypt Head-to-Head Record

This is the first World Cup meeting between Argentina and Egypt. Their head-to-head history is limited and weighted entirely in Argentina's favor, with Egypt never having beaten a South American opponent at a World Cup. Egypt's return to the tournament for the first time since 2018 and their historic first Round of 16 qualification makes this a genuinely uncharted matchup at the knockout stage. The one piece of historical context worth noting is that Argentina's only World Cup group-stage defeat to an African opponent came in 1990, a 1-0 loss to Cameroon, a reminder that these fixtures carry more uncertainty than the ranking gap implies.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Scaloni's Argentina is built around Messi's freedom to drop into space and combine with Julian Alvarez, De Paul and Fernandez in central areas. The 4-4-2 provides defensive width and compactness but relies on the midfield four covering ground quickly in both directions, which becomes harder after 120 minutes of extra time three days earlier. The key for Argentina is whether they can establish midfield control early enough to limit Salah's creative output and force Egypt into a defensive posture rather than the transitional threat that almost sank Cape Verde.

Coach Hossam Hassan's Egypt plays a disciplined 4-2-3-1 that defends in an organized mid-block and looks to release Salah and Marmoush when it wins the ball in the middle third. Against Australia they showed both sides of what this system can produce: an organized defensive shape that held firm for long stretches and a lethal penalty-shootout performance, as well as the missed chances from Marmoush that underlined how fine the margins are in knockout football. Against Argentina's back four, which was exposed repeatedly by a team ranked 67th in the world, Egypt's front line represents the most dangerous transition attack manager Scaloni's defense has faced in this tournament.

Argentina's individual quality over 90 minutes should still be the deciding factor even after Friday's uncomfortable escape, but Egypt arrive with a Salah-Marmoush combination capable of punishing the defensive lapses that Cape Verde repeatedly exposed, and with nothing to lose. Emiliano Martinez may need to be Argentina's best player again for the second consecutive knockout game.

Argentina vs Egypt Odds

Argentina are clear favorites given their squad depth and Messi's individual quality, but the fatigue factor from 120 minutes on Friday and the defensive vulnerabilities exposed against Cape Verde keep Egypt's price more reasonable than it might otherwise be. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Argentina Draw Egypt BetMGM -275 +375 +700 DraftKings -260 +370 +800 FanDuel -280 +370 +850 bet365 -250 +350 +750 Kalshi -276 +350 +837

Odds as of July 6 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lionel Messi vs Egypt's Midfield Block

Egypt's double pivot of Lasheen and Ateya will need to track Messi's movement into deeper areas without getting dragged so far out of position that they expose the space between the lines for Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez to exploit. The balance between following Messi and holding shape is the defining tactical question for coach Hossam Hassan's midfield.

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush vs Argentina's Back Four

Romero and Lisandro Martinez are world-class center-backs under normal conditions, but both had moments of uncertainty against Cape Verde's considerably less dangerous attack. Salah and Marmoush in transition, with space to run at the Argentine defensive line, are the most dangerous combination Egypt have produced in this tournament and the clearest route coach Hossam Hassan has to a result.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Argentina

Egypt

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction

Argentina's class across the squad is still the deciding factor over 90 minutes even after Friday's uncomfortable escape, but Egypt arrive with a Salah-Marmoush combination capable of punishing the defensive lapses that Cape Verde repeatedly exposed, and with nothing to lose. Argentina should find their level after 20 minutes of initial Egypt pressure and create enough to win, though this will not be comfortable.

Score Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Egypt

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Kansas City to face the winner of Switzerland vs Colombia. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.