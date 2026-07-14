Our Argentina vs England picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup semifinal. We back the Three Lions to edge it, with value on Kane to score.

Argentina vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Semifinal

Kickoff: Wednesday, July 15, 3:00 p.m. ET.

England are the better, deeper team, and for once the setup suits them, as they're playing indoors. I lean England 2-1. Argentina lean heavily on Lionel Messi to make things happen, and their quarterfinal told the story: Switzerland were the better side for long stretches before the red card bailed Argentina out. England carry threats all over the pitch, from Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham through Bukayo Saka, and if they turn up in the right frame this is a game they should win. The only nag is fatigue after a long run, but I would rather bet the stronger team at a plus number than talk myself out of it.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Argentina vs England Odds

Market Odds Argentina win (90 min) +216 Draw (90 min) +201 England win (90 min) +172 England to advance (incl. extra time) -124 Argentina to advance (incl. extra time) +122 England team total over 1.5 +176 Over 2.5 goals +130 Harry Kane anytime scorer +170 Lionel Messi anytime scorer +160

Argentina vs England Team News

England project their strongest hand: Harry Kane through the middle with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon around him, and a Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson double pivot doing the dirty work. No England starter is flagged on RotoWire's injury feed, with only Jordan Henderson (wrist) and the suspended Jarell Quansah missing from the wider group. Rice should be over his illness from last week, while Saka figures to be back in the XI.

Argentina counter with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez up top, fed by Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, and everything runs through Messi. That is the concern for them: when Messi is quiet, so is the attack, and they rode their luck to get here after being second best to Switzerland before the sending-off changed that game. England have more ways to hurt Argentina than the other way around.

Argentina vs England Best Bets

England to Win (90 Minutes) +172

England are the better team, they have the deeper squad, and they are getting a plus number to win in regulation. That is the bet. I have this as a 2-1, and backing the stronger side at +172 when the market can't separate three outcomes is where the value sits. If the long run has drained them and this drifts level late, England to advance at -124 is the fallback that covers extra time and penalties. My main position is the regulation win at the bigger price.

England Team Total Over 1.5 +176

My 2-1 has England scoring twice, and a front line of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka against an Argentina defense that had real trouble with Switzerland should get there. The appeal is the number. Getting +176 for England to reach two goals is generous for a team I expect to control the better chances, and it does not depend on keeping Argentina off the board.

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer +170

If England score the couple I am projecting, Harry Kane is in the middle of it, and he takes their penalties on top of everything else. At +170 he is a plus-money scorer, and it is a cleaner way to back them than laying a price on the exact result. Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are the alternatives if you want a different name from the same attack.

Over 2.5 Goals +130

A 2-1 goes past this line, and I don't see either side being shut out. England will make their chances count, and Argentina always carry Lionel Messi, who at +160 is the obvious pick to score the one I have them getting. Two teams that can both find the net, priced at +130 to clear three goals, is a number I am happy to take, and it stacks naturally on top of England scoring twice.

Argentina vs England Score Prediction

England are the more complete team and finally have a setting that suits them, while Argentina need Lionel Messi to be at his best to carry an attack that leaned on fortune to reach this point. I expect England to edge it, with Messi getting Argentina their goal.

Score Prediction: Argentina 1-2 England

Argentina vs England Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence England to win (90 minutes) +172 Best bet England team total over 1.5 +176 Value Harry Kane anytime scorer +170 Value scorer Over 2.5 goals +130 Lean

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