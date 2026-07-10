Argentina vs Switzerland Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

Switzerland have not conceded a goal in regulation during a knockout game at this World Cup. They have also managed just two shots on target across 120 minutes of knockout football against Colombia, which is not the defensive performance of a team that goes deep into a tournament. It is the defensive performance of a team that has been held together by Gregor Kobel and a midfield that absorbs pressure rather than generating it. Argentina are a different kind of problem. Lionel Messi has eight goals at this tournament, the most of any player. Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are two of the best central midfielders remaining in the competition. The card for Saturday in Kansas City is one position: Argentina keep a clean sheet and Messi finds the net.

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Argentina vs Switzerland Picks & Odds

Market Odds Argentina win (90 min) -140 Draw (90 min) +260 Switzerland win (90 min) +490 Under 2.5 goals -150 Both teams to score: No -134 Argentina to win in 90 minutes -143 Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer +100

Argentina vs Switzerland Team News

Manager Lionel Scaloni has no confirmed absences heading into this quarterfinal. Emiliano Martinez keeps goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico, although Facundo Medina, who came off the bench against Egypt after carrying a knock, could return to the starting left-back position if fully fit. Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez occupy the midfield, with a front line of Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Confirm the final XI via the widget and RotoWire's player news before kickoff.

Switzerland's lineup depends entirely on Manzambi's availability. He sustained a non-contact knee injury in the final training session before the Colombia match and was absent for that game entirely. Coach Yakin confirmed before Saturday that he hopes for positive news on his fitness, but if Manzambi sits out again, Switzerland revert to the same compact setup that managed just two shots on target across 120 minutes against Colombia. If he returns, coach Yakin's 4-2-3-1 with Manzambi at the number 10 restores the attacking system that produced three goals and two assists from the 20-year-old across the first five tournament matches. The difference in Switzerland's attacking output with and without him has been the defining variable in their knockout run.

Without Manzambi, Switzerland's path to scoring against Argentina's back four runs almost exclusively through Breel Embolo's physical play winning flick-ons for runners arriving late. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler provide the defensive structure. Kobel is the safety net. That combination kept Colombia goalless but Colombia created a superior expected goals total across 120 minutes and still could not convert. Against Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, Embolo in isolation is a threat but not a reliable route to scoring.

Argentina vs Switzerland Best Bets

Argentina to Win in 90 Minutes -143

Switzerland have not conceded in regulation time during any knockout at this tournament. The counterargument for this pick writes itself. But Switzerland have also not played an opponent with Argentina's individual quality in the knockout stage, and the baseline case for the defending champions winning in 90 minutes is grounded in what Argentina produce on their best days rather than what Switzerland have stopped on theirs.

Manager Scaloni's side has now come from behind twice in the knockout rounds, against Cape Verde in extra time and against Egypt from two goals down in the final 12 minutes of regulation. That resilience is worth acknowledging, but the more useful framing for this pick is that Argentina are the better team across every position and Switzerland without Manzambi are operating an attack that generated 0.39 expected goals against Colombia. Messi at eight goals, penalties taken by Messi and Lautaro Martinez, and Emiliano Martinez keeping the sheet at the other end. The path to a 90-minute Argentina win is cleaner than the -143 price suggests when Switzerland's attacking output without their most dangerous player is this limited.

Both Teams to Score: No -134

Switzerland without Manzambi scored zero goals across 120 minutes against Colombia. Colombia generated better chances than Switzerland did in that match and still could not convert. Argentina's defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez is one of the strongest center-back combinations remaining in the tournament, and Emiliano Martinez behind them remains solid when called upon at this World Cup.

The price at -134 is expensive for a knockout game where the trailing team always has the structural incentive to push forward and create, but it reflects the genuine quality gap between Argentina's defense and Switzerland's attack. Embolo scores with his head and his strength in the box but he needs service and he needs a midfielder arriving late to occupy the center-backs. Without Manzambi providing that second wave of attacking runners, Switzerland's route to scoring runs through Embolo winning flick-ons to Ndoye or Vargas, a viable but low-probability route against this defensive quality.

Under 2.5 Goals -150

The overlap with "BTTS: No" is deliberate. If Argentina win and Switzerland do not score, the under cashes as long as Argentina score two or fewer, which covers a 1-0 or 2-0 result. The under offers one additional path to profit that "BTTS: No" does not: a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes before Argentina settle it in extra time also keeps the under alive at the 90-minute mark, though if the game goes to extra time the Argentina to win in 90 minutes bet has already lost.

At -150, this is the most expensive pick on the card. Argentina have scored in all five of their matches at this tournament and the under requires limiting them to two goals while also keeping Switzerland scoreless. The rationale is that Switzerland's defensive organization under coach Yakin limits space in central areas, and Argentina scoring twice against a compact block in 90 minutes is less certain than Argentina winning 1-0. The under is best viewed as the conservative companion to the Argentina 90-minute win read rather than a standalone play.

Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer +100

This is the best-priced bet on the card and the easiest to justify. Messi leads the tournament with eight goals across five matches. He scores at set pieces, from open play, from the penalty spot and from outside the box. He has scored in every match at this tournament. The second-best scorer in the competition has seven. At +100, effectively even money, a player scoring at the rate of 1.6 goals per game is the closest thing to a free play available in a quarterfinal market.

The range of routes to a Messi goal against Switzerland is broad. His delivery from set pieces creates his own chances when others make near-post runs. His penalty record, despite the two misses, means any contact in the box by Romero, Akanji or Kobel on a Messi run is a goal probability event at near-certainty. He scored in the 83rd minute against Egypt after missing a penalty in the first half. He scored against Cape Verde in extra time. He scores when it matters most. At +100 for the leading scorer in the tournament to find the net in a quarterfinal that his team are expected to win, this is the value pick of this World Cup so far.

Argentina vs Switzerland Score Prediction

Argentina's individual quality, Messi at the peak of his final World Cup, and Switzerland's limited attacking output without Manzambi at 100 per cent all point toward a controlled Argentinian win. Kobel will keep Switzerland in the match longer than the underlying numbers suggest they should be, but Argentina's class tells in the second half.

Score Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Switzerland

Argentina vs Switzerland Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Argentina to win in 90 minutes -150 Best bet Both teams to score: No -134 Strong lean Under 2.5 goals -150 Lean Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer +100 Value scorer

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