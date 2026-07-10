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Argentina vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

Argentina have been to the edge twice in these knockout rounds and pulled themselves back both times. They needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32. They trailed Egypt 0-2 with 23 minutes left in Atlanta and still won 3-2, with Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring three times in 13 second-half minutes including a 90th minute winner. Through five matches at this tournament, Argentina have now won all five, and Messi has scored eight goals, the most of any player in the competition.

Switzerland made it through their Round of 16 without scoring a goal in 120 minutes and still advanced. Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez's penalty in the shootout, Ruben Vargas converted the decisive kick, and Switzerland are in the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 1954, when they hosted the tournament. The catch is that they did all of it without Johan Manzambi, whose non-contact knee injury in training before the Colombia match ruled him out entirely and forced coach Murat Yakin to completely restructure the system that had produced three goals and two assists from the 20-year-old across the group stage. Switzerland had just two shots on target across 120 minutes against Colombia. Argentina had 19 attempts in their 3-2 win over Egypt.

The defending champions have not lost a match at this tournament. Switzerland have not lost a match in regulation at this tournament. One of those streaks ends Saturday in Kansas City.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's quarterfinal clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, July 11 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Argentina vs Switzerland Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Switzerland vs Argentina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Switzerland SUI vs Argentina ARG Switzerland Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Argentina Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Lionel Scaloni has no confirmed injury absences heading into this match. The most likely XI retains Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico, although Facundo Medina could potentially return to the starting left-back position after coming off the bench against Egypt having been doubtful for that match. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez occupy the midfield, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack. Confirm the final XI via RotoWire's player news and the widget before kickoff.

For Switzerland, the central question is Manzambi who was spotted with a knee brace and not training due to the injury he sustained in training before the Colombia match. Coach Yakin confirmed he is hoping for positive news on Manzambi's availability before Saturday, and his return would transform the attacking picture entirely. If Manzambi is fit, the most likely XI returns to the 4-2-3-1 with Manzambi at the number 10: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo. If he remains out, coach Yakin's Switzerland reverts to the compact defensive shape from the Colombia match, with Fabian Rieder coming back into the lineup in place of Manzambi. Confirm Manzambi's status via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff, as his involvement defines Switzerland's entire attacking identity.

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (DEF); Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez (MID); Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez (FWD).

Switzerland predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez (DEF); Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (DM); Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Ruben Vargas (AM); Breel Embolo (FWD).

Argentina Lineup Notes

Argentina have no confirmed injury absences for this match. Medina was listed as doubtful ahead of the Egypt game and came off the bench, and manager Scaloni will make a decision on whether he is ready to start at left back or whether Tagliafico continues. Confirm via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

The story of Argentina's Round of 16 was not just the comeback. It was that Messi missed a first-half penalty with Argentina trailing 1-0, his second penalty miss of the tournament, before scoring in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2 after Romero's header had pulled one back. Enzo Fernandez then delivered the winner in the 90th minute. What Argentina produce under pressure at this tournament has nothing to do with whether they are playing well. They simply do not stop, and with Messi at eight goals and counting, they do not stop coming from behind either. Emiliano Martinez has been Argentina's defensive anchor across all five of their matches, and his form between the posts remains the foundation on which manager Scaloni's system is built.

Switzerland Lineup Notes

Manzambi's status is the single most important variable in this preview. He sustained a non-contact knee injury in the final training session before the Colombia match and was ruled out entirely. He had scored three goals and contributed two assists in the five matches before the Colombia game and was Switzerland's primary attacking outlet. Without him against Colombia, Switzerland managed just two shots on target across 120 minutes. Confirm his availability for the Argentina game via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Kobel's performance against Colombia was the defining factor in Switzerland's advancement. He denied Gustavo Puerta with a flying save in the first half and then produced the crucial stop in the penalty shootout to deny Cucho Hernandez, holding his position and parrying the ball away to give Vargas the chance to win it. He is now the best goalkeeper in the tournament alongside Emiliano Martinez, and the head-to-head between those two goalkeepers may decide this match as much as anything either attack produces. Granit Xhaka's experience and Freuler's defensive discipline around him give Switzerland a midfield capable of absorbing pressure for long stretches, which is what they will need to do to stay in this game past the hour mark.

Argentina vs Switzerland Head-to-Head Record

Argentina and Switzerland have met at the World Cup twice, and Argentina have won both. The most recent was the Round of 16 at the 2014 tournament in Sao Paulo, where Angel Di Maria scored in extra time to settle a match that had been goalless through 90 minutes and send Argentina into the quarterfinals 1-0. Before that, Argentina beat Switzerland 2-0 in the 1966 World Cup group stage. Their overall head-to-head across all competitions gives Argentina five wins from seven meetings, with two draws, and Switzerland's only win came in a 1984 friendly.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Scaloni's Argentina is not a system team in the traditional sense. It is built around giving Messi the freedom to receive and create wherever he wants on the pitch, with De Paul, Mac Allister and Fernandez providing the defensive shape around him and Lautaro Martinez the physical presence through the middle that creates the space Messi uses. Against a Switzerland defensive block, the tempo of Argentina's buildup and the movement of Lautaro and Mac Allister behind the Swiss defense will determine whether they can break lines quickly or are forced to circulate patiently until a gap appears.

Coach Yakin's Switzerland, at its best with Manzambi fit, plays a high-energy 4-2-3-1 that presses aggressively in the first third and transitions quickly through the attacking three behind Embolo. Without Manzambi, as demonstrated against Colombia, the system shifts into something far more conservative: a compact defensive block that sits deep, limits transitions and relies on Embolo's physical ability to hold the ball and bring others into play from long deliveries. That version of Switzerland kept Colombia scoreless across 120 minutes, but Colombia had just 1.03 expected goals total and failed to create a single clear-cut chance inside the box. Argentina are a categorically different attacking challenge.

The fundamental tension of this match is straightforward. Switzerland need to keep it close through 60 minutes before the physical demands on Argentina's aging core begin to tell. Argentina need to score first, because chasing this game against a Switzerland defensive block is exactly the kind of controlled attrition that coach Yakin builds toward. Two consecutive high-pressure comebacks have validated manager Scaloni's side in ways that statistical analysis cannot fully account for. Whether they can manufacture a third under any circumstances, against a defense this organized, is the genuine uncertainty in this quarterfinal.

Argentina vs Switzerland Odds

Argentina are clear favorites given Messi's eight goals and the defending champions' ability to find a way through regardless of the scoreline, but Switzerland's record without conceding in regulation and the Kobel factor keep the draw and the penalty shootout very much in play. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Argentina Draw Switzerland BetMGM -145 +250 +425 DraftKings -145 +255 +450 FanDuel -145 +250 +490 bet365 -143 +260 +425 Kalshi -148 +251 +488

Odds as of July 10 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Xhaka's primary responsibility on Saturday is denying Messi the time and space he needs to face forward in central areas. With 151 caps and 18 international goals, Xhaka is Switzerland's most experienced and most influential midfielder, and his ability to step and intercept before Messi can turn will define how often Argentina's attack flows through its most dangerous source. When Messi receives with his back to goal against a compact block, he is dangerous but manageable. When he receives facing forward in transition, he is uncontainable.

These are the two best goalkeepers remaining in the tournament and both may be called upon to decide their side's quarterfinal. Martinez has been Argentina's most consistent performer across five matches, making the saves his team needed when the defensive structure was exposed against Cape Verde and Egypt. Kobel saved Switzerland's penalty shootout against Colombia and produced the flying stop that denied Puerta in the first half. In a match that may be decided by a single goal, the contribution of both goalkeepers in moments under pressure is as likely to matter as the finishing quality at the other end.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Argentina

Switzerland

Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction

Argentina's attacking quality, their tournament record across five wins in five matches, and Messi at eight goals point toward the defending champions. But Switzerland have not been beaten in regulation at this tournament and Kobel gives them a goalkeeper capable of carrying a match when the defensive block holds. Two consecutive comebacks suggest Argentina will find a way regardless of the scoreline at any given moment, and that psychological edge tips the prediction their way.

Score Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Switzerland

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Norway vs England. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.