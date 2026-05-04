Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 5)

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League semifinal is level at 1-1 after the first leg, with everything to play for today at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal enter as favorites based on their dominant home form, while Atletico Madrid face key absences heading into this decisive second leg.

Below are our Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions, best bets and odds today, including player props and same-game parlay picks for this Champions League matchup.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups & Team News

These Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineups highlight the key absences and attacking roles that factor into today's best bets and predictions.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Predictions & Best Bets

Under 2.5 goals: -108

SGP: Arsenal to win and both teams not to score: +160

Viktor Gyokeres +3 shots: +131

Final Score Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Best Bets for UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Under 2.5 goals: -108

The first leg of this tie could've ended with over 2.5 goals had Arsenal been awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the second half. The scoreline doesn't fully reflect how few clear chances both sides created. The two goals came via penalties, and neither side enjoyed enough clear-cut chances to believe there should've been more goals. Things won't change at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal are even better defensively against an Atletico side that could be without Julian Alvarez (ankle).

Arsenal aren't known for being a high-scoring team in the Champions League, and each of their five matches in the knockout stages has ended with under 2.5 goals while seeing them concede just twice over that stretch, a penalty against Atletico the last time out and a goal against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. Arsenal tend to adopt a slightly conservative approach against top teams, and the same can be said about Diego Simeone's side, especially playing away from home. All signs point to this game hitting the under on goals once again.

SGP: Arsenal to win and both teams not to score: +160

This Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction also supports a same-game parlay, with Arsenal favored to win while keeping a clean sheet.

Arsenal have a clear edge with Bukay Saka available to start and should be considered the favorites. They'll be facing a depleted Atletico side that's likely to sit back and play deep, meaning it should be just a matter of time before the Gunners find a way to break their defensive resistance. Even with some underwhelming performances of late, Arsenal have still gone W7, D1, L2 over their last 10 at the Emirates. Their good form, paired with their strong defensive play, suggests this SGP could happen if Arsenal dominate the game as expected.

Defensively, Mikel Arteta's men have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games at the Emirates across all competitions. They have conceded two or more goals in just three of their last 14 home games in this venue, dating back to the beginning of 2026. Considering Atletico Madrid could have several absences in the attacking third, Arsenal should be able to keep a clean sheet and do just enough to get the job done upfront and move to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since the 2005/06 season.

Given their defensive consistency and home form, this SGP lines up well with the expected game script.

Viktor Gyokeres to attempt 3+ shots: +131

Our Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid player prop prediction targets Viktor Gyokeres' shot volume.

Gyokeres found the back of the net in the first leg of this tie with a penalty in the final stages of the first half. The Swedish striker has been on a tear, as he also netted a brace over the weekend in the 3-0 win over Fulham and has scored five times in his last eight appearances for the Gunners since guiding Sweden to a 2026 FIFA World Cup berth.

Gyokeres took four shots in the win over Fulham but just one in the draw vs Atletico Madrid last week. He's taken at least two shots in six of his last nine club appearances with the Gunners, and with Arsenal needing him at his best to go through to the UCL Final, don't be surprised if Gyokeres is heavily involved in the attack throughout the game. Gyokeres is averaging 2.45 shots per game in the current Champions League campaign, and with Arsenal expected to control possession, he should have enough volume to clear this line.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a quick recap of our Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid picks and predictions today, including the top bets and odds:

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Over/Under (Best Bet): Under 2.5 goals: -108

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid SGP: Arsenal to win and both teams not to score: +160

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Player Prop Total Shots (Best Bet): Viktor Gyokeres to attempt 3+ total shots: +131

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