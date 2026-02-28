Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Preview, Prediction & Odds (GW28)

Arsenal and Chelsea meet Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in a showdown of Premier League blue bloods as Gameweek 28's London Derby provides the latest chapter in Arsenal's epic quest for their first league title in 21 years, while Chelsea aim to keep pace in the top-four race.

With Arsenal and Chelsea each seeking to position themselves advantageously for the stretch-run of the campaign, this matchup is of outsized importance if either club is to achieve their theoretical ambitions from their final 11 fixtures.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Arsenal vs Chelsea match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local

US schedule (English)

Streaming: Peacock

Peacock TV Channels: NBCSN

NBCSN Spanish Language: Telemundo

UK schedule

Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Go Extra, and NOW TV.

Sky Go, Sky Go Extra, and NOW TV. TV Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD. Alternative: BBC Radio 5 Live will provide audio commentary.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea and Arsenal have met on 214 occasions, dating back to 1907 when Chelsea defeated Arsenal, then known as Woolwich Arsenal, 2-1 in a League Division One matchup at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal lead the all-time series, winning 87 times and drawing 61 times.

Over the last five Premier League seasons, Arsenal have dominated Chelsea, winning six times and drawing three times in 10 EPL matchups.

Fixture Trivia

Question: How many goals has former-Blue Kai Havertz scored against Chelsea?

Betting Odds and Predictions for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal enter as strong home favorites, with moneyline prices reflecting their recent domestic dominance.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: ARS -160, Draw +310, CHE +400

FanDuel: ARS -185, Draw +300, CHE +440

BetMGM: ARS -160, Draw +300, CHE +425

Bet365: ARS -167, Draw +280, CHE +450

RECENT FORM

Arsenal (WDWDW) are averaging 2.8 goals per match across their last five league fixtures. The Gunners dismantled Tottenham 4-1 in their most recent league matchup and are unbeaten across their last 21 fixtures in all competitions.

Chelsea (DWDWL) have played to successive stalemates in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful in their last two league fixtures versus Burnley and Leeds United. Overall, the Blues have taken 11 points from their last five league fixtures but have finished the match with just 10 men twice across that stretch.

FORMATIONS

Arsenal continue to deploy their high-possession system, predicated upon the midfield unit imposing their size and strength upon the opponent. Expect manager Mikel Arteta to use a base 4-2-3-1 formation, giving his team the ability to control the ball and push forward in front of goalkeeper David Raya.

Chelsea managerial shift has not necessitated an overhaul of the squad's style of play, but manager Liam Rosenior has made notable tweaks. Expect to continue to see the familiar tactics of a 4-2-3-1 with an emphasis on controlling games. When in possession, look for a Chelsea full-back to join the attack to create a 3-3-5 look in the opponent's half. Under Rosenior, the Blues have deployed a more aggressive man-to-man press in an effort to pressure the opponent into turnovers in the attacking third.

CONFIRMED LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Arsenal Injury News & Lineup Notes

Arsenal enter the fixture with a bevy of injury questions across their attacking ranks and one key injury concern in the backline.

Bukayo Saka (ankle) left the pitch gingerly in second half stoppage time of Arsenal's 4-1 thrashing of Spurs. According to the Standard, Saka was not mentioned as an injury concern in the post-match press conference, portending his availability versus the Blues. If Saka is forced to the bench or unavailable, look for former Chelsea player Noni Madueke to deputize on Arsenal's attacking right.

Kai Havertz (strain) has missed four successive fixtures (all competitions) and was unable to pass a pre-match fitness test ahead of the Spurs matchup. If Havertz is deemed fit ahead of Sunday's clash, expect the attacker to play a role off of the bench while club captain Martin Odegaard assumes the central-attacking-midfielder role.

Teenage sensation Max Dowman (ankle) and veteran Ben White (undisclosed) are each questionable for the fixture. If deemed fit, expect the duo to be an option for Arteta off of the bench.

Chelsea Injury News & Lineup Notes

Coach Liam Rosenior will have to sort through the Chelsea roster's myriad of long-term injuries, suspensions and game-time-decisions as he aims to select a starting XI that will upend the Premier League title race.

In defense, Wesley Fofana (suspension) will be unavailable after being sent off in the second half of Chelsea's draw versus Burnley due to a second yellow card. In his stead, look for Mamadou Sarr or Tosin Adarabioyo to pair with Trevoh Chalobah in central defense. Fellow defender Marc Cucurella (hamstring) remains sidelined without a timetable for his return after suffering an injury in the draw versus Leeds United. In the left-back's absence, Rosenior could opt to flip Malo Gusto to the left side of the formation or give promising young defender Jorrel Hato a run in the team.

In the midfield, Dario Essugo (undisclosed) was spotted in training this week, according to The Standard, and could make a return to the substitute's bench for the first time since mid-January. Essugo has yet to make an appearance this season.

In attack, Chelsea's dynamic young winger duo of Estevao (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (hamstring) are each at various stages of their recovery. Estevao experienced discomfort during a training session ahead of the Burnley fixture and was left out of the team. With subsequent scans yet to be reported, the teenage Brazilian sensation is questionable for the clash with the league-leaders. In Estevao's absence, Enzo Fernandez has assumed a more advanced role on Chelsea's attacking-left while Andrey Santos has backfilled Fernandez's midfield role. Gittens remains a long-term absence after suffering a hamstring tear versus West Ham United.

KEY MATCHUPS

Central-Attacking Midfielders versus Double-Pivots

Many of the premier players set to take the pitch Sunday will crowd assume spaces in the double-six or number 10 roles.

When in possession, look for Odegaard to act as the metronome which sets the rhythm for the Gunners' attack. Odegaard contend with Chelsea's presumed holding-midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos as he seeks to spray the ball around the edges of the box to find a breakthrough pass.

Conversely, when Chelsea are on the attack, their superstar number 10, Cole Palmer, will see the space and passing lanes in his purview quickly closed down by Arsenal's presumed double-pivot of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

As the pace of play takes shape, look for both managers to deploy a game plan that includes quick switches of play in an effort to create space for their playmakers between the backline-protecting midfielders.

Gyokeres versus Chelsea Central Defense

After a slow start to life in England, Viktor Gyokeres has rattled off five goals from eight shots (five on goal) across his last five Premier League appearances (four starts). He's likely to spearhead the Arsenal attack versus a Chelsea backline that has conceded 1.4 goals per match across their last five Premier League fixtures. With Chelsea missing key defenders Wesley Fofana (suspension) and Marc Cucurella (hamstring), Gyokeres' ability to create chances versus the Blues' depth options will have an immense impact on the fixture's final scoreline.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gabriel is the target man for Arsenal's diabolical set-piece ambitions. The Gunners have scored a league-leading 17 goals from set pieces this season, and Gabriel has been central to that effort by out-leaping his opponents and supplying three goals and three assists in support of the Arsenal title charge.

In contrast, Chelsea's set piece defense is among the worst in the Premier League. According to OptaAnalyst, the Blues' 14.05 xG allowed on set pieces ranks worst in England's top flight and account for 38.71% of their season's goal concessions.

In what's sure to be an emotionally charged London Derby, I back the brute force of Arsenal to lay bare Chelsea's defensive inefficiencies as Gabriel notches a decisive goal contribution.

RESULT

Arsenal 2 - Chelsea 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Arsenal: March 4 at Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea: March 4 at Aston Villa