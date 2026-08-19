Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Arsenal vs Coventry City Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026/27 Premier League Opener

Arsenal are around -600 to beat Coventry City at home Friday, so the moneyline isn't where I'm looking for value. The best Arsenal vs Coventry City bets are in the goalscorer and team-total markets, starting with a major pricing gap around Kai Havertz.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injuries in the tracker

Arsenal vs Coventry City Best Bets

Best Bet Odds Sportsbook Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer +150 DraftKings Arsenal over 2.5 team goals -108 Best available Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer +180 DraftKings

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer +150 (DraftKings)

Five books, five very different opinions: DraftKings +150, BetMGM +115, FanDuel +100, PrizePicks +100, bet365 -105. Same player, same match, and a swing of 255 cents from one end to the other. When a market is that scattered days out, somebody's wrong, and the ones who moved are the ones reading the team news.

Havertz has the shirt on form. He started the Shield at striker, headed in Christos Tzolis' cross for the second goal, and has two goals in five outings since coming back from the World Cup. RotoWire's projection has him leading the line ahead of Viktor Gyokeres. Yet the market still prices Gyokeres as the No. 9 with -105 at DraftKings and as short as -145 at FanDuel, shorter than Havertz everywhere. That's the books running on last season's depth chart and overall totals when Havertz was injured.

I'm not claiming Havertz is the better striker. I'm claiming the man projected to start against two center backs who have never played a Premier League minute should not be plus money while his potential backup is almost even odds or worse. Take the +150 and don't wait, because this is the first line that moves if the XI leaks early.

Arsenal over 2.5 team goals -108

This is the anchor, and it's the cheap way to buy the thing everyone already believes. Arsenal to score three or more is -108 at the best price, -112 at DraftKings, -113 at FanDuel and -120 at bet365. Meanwhile, BetMGM wants -185 for over 2.5 in the game and Kalshi wants -175. You are being asked to pay a 70-cent premium for the privilege of also counting Coventry's goals, which you don't need and which only hurt you if you're on the clean sheet elsewhere.

The case is the matchup. Coventry have shifted to a 4-3-3 with Aurele Amenda and Bobby Thomas in central defense, neither of whom has played in this division, and they arrive without Haji Wright, their 17-goal leading scorer, who has a quad problem and hasn't played a minute of preseason. Ellis Simms replaces him and is a real Championship striker, but he'll be isolated against a side that just put three past Manchester City. Bukayo Saka and Tzolis will pin Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva into their own third for long stretches.

Near even money on the champions scoring three at home against Coventry isn't the craziest thing if goals fly in early.

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer +180 (DraftKings)

Same story as Havertz, same book. DraftKings has Saka at +180. bet365 has him at +120, FanDuel +135, PrizePicks +138, BetMGM +150. There's no injury reason for the difference. Saka came off the bench in Cardiff and is projected to start Friday, so DraftKings is simply the slowest to price Arsenal's attack in this match.

Saka managed seven goals and five assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season while dealing with injury spells, and he's now facing a full back making his top-flight debut behind him. Manager Mikel Arteta said this week he expects a different Martin Odegaard and a different Saka after both lost chunks of last season, which matters less as a quote than as a signal about minutes: neither is being managed.

At +120 I'd leave it. At +180 it's the second-best price on this board.

The bets I'm passing on

Arsenal to win to nil is -163 at bet365 and -175 at DraftKings. I'd rather add another bet to get a better number. Coventry at +1300 is a lottery ticket, not a bet. And if you do want the Coventry-to-score side, don't take the clean-sheet No at +120 when FanDuel has Coventry over 0.5 team goals at +146. It's the identical outcome for 26 cents more.

Arsenal vs Coventry City Odds

Anytime goalscorer, all five books:

Team totals: Arsenal over 2.5 is -108 best, -120 at bet365. Coventry over 0.5 is +146 at FanDuel and +120 elsewhere. The game total sits around three, with BetMGM at over 2.5 -185 and DraftKings and bet365 both offering over 3 at about -110.

Odds via OddsJam and current as of Wednesday. Compare more markets at RotoWire's soccer betting page and check the best sportsbook promos before you place anything.

Arsenal vs Coventry City Picks

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer +150 (DraftKings)

Arsenal over 2.5 team goals -108

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer +180 (DraftKings)

For predicted lineups, injury news and the full tactical breakdown, read the Arsenal vs Coventry City preview, and check RotoWire's Premier League predicted and confirmed lineups and injury table before kickoff.