Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal picks, predictions and odds for April 29. Best bets, player props and expert analysis for the Champions League semifinal first leg.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets, Picks and Predictions (April 29 Champions League)

The UEFA Champions League semifinals continue Wednesday with a tactical first-leg clash as Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano. Two contrasting styles collide, with Diego Simeone's defensive structure and counterattacking approach meeting an Arsenal side built on control, pressing and elite ball movement.

With a place in the final on the line, margins are expected to be extremely tight in Madrid, making this one of the most intriguing betting matchups of the round.

Below are our Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal predictions, best bets and odds for Wednesday, April 29, including player props, goal markets and tactical edges. Be sure to check our Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal confirmed lineups and team news before kickoff.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups & Team News

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Predictions

Under 2.5 goals: -136

Julian Alvarez 3+ total shots: +110

First Half ML - Draw: +112

Final Score Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets for UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Under 2.5 goals: -136

The first leg of the quarter-finals against FC Barcelona was a shocking 2-0 win for Atletico Madrid, and the return leg was a 2-1 loss, with Barcelona scoring twice early in the first half. Los Colchoneros have proven they have what it takes to limit the danger against elite teams, as they held Barça scoreless in three of the four halves during that quarter-final tie.

Low-scoring games are not typically a tendency for Atletico Madrid, however, as eight of their last nine at home across all competitions have had over 2.5 total goals. Of course, they rarely face teams of Arsenal's caliber. The Gunners have seen their four knockout-stage matches in the UCL stay below the 2.5-goal line, and that shouldn't change here.

Arsenal will be too much for Atletico to handle defensively, and the hosts' prolific scoring ways of late will be hard to replicate against one of the best defensive lines in Europe, headlined by the trio of David Raya, William Saliba and Gabriel.

Julian Alvarez 3+ total shots: +110

Even if this game ends as a low-scoring affair, Alvarez should be ready to wreak havoc on Arsenal's defensive line. His ability to move all over the final third can push the opposing center-backs out of position, and Alvarez's quick acceleration allows him to create separation against opposing defenders when inside the box.

The Argentina international didn't play in Atletico's last two matches due to a minor muscular issue, but he'll be fit and likely starting in the club's biggest game of the season. He's averaging 2.7 shots per game in his last 10 starts between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, and that number rises to three per game in the UCL alone (13 starts) with nine goals and four assists. Expect Alvarez to lead Atletico's line against Arsenal's elite defense.

First Half Result: Draw: +112

Continuing the trend of little separating the two teams, it wouldn't be surprising if the first half of this game is cagey and played at a relatively slow pace. While Arsenal aren't expected to park the bus, they're likely to take a more conservative approach, relying on their defense to get the job done in the early stages of the contest.

Atletico could open with the majority of possession, but moving the ball around isn't something that suits Diego Simeone's men too well, as they thrive when playing with a more direct approach. Don't be surprised if the opening 45 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano end with a stalemate between two teams rarely taking their chances and just getting a read on the opponent.

Champions League picks for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal on Wednesday, April 29 (All Best Bets)

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Over/Under (Best Bet): Under 2.5 goals: -136

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Player Prop Total Shots (Best Bet): Julian Alvarez 3+ total shots: +110

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal First Half ML (Best Bet): Draw: +112

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