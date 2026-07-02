Australia vs Egypt Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Friday, July 3, 2:00 p.m. ET.

Egypt are the better side and narrow favorites at +150 to advance in 90 minutes, but this has the feel of a tense knockout that could push to extra time. The one cloud is Mohamed Salah, who is a game-time decision with a hamstring strain and may be limited or unavailable, so confirm his status before leaning on any Egypt scorer. Even without a fully fit Salah, Egypt carry enough through Omar Marmoush, while Australia are a defend-and-counter team who will sit in and look to nick one on the break. The market is pricing this low, with the total down around 1.5 to 2 goals, but this projects as a 2-1 Egypt win with Australia getting on the board and the game opening up late. The card leans on goals at both ends against a market that expects a grind.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Australia vs Egypt Odds

Market Odds Egypt win (90 min) +150 Draw (90 min) +190 Australia win (90 min) +240 Both teams to score +126 Over 2 goals +105 Mohamed Salah anytime scorer +235 Egypt to advance (incl. extra time) -144

Australia vs Egypt Team News

Egypt project Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush as the attacking threat, but Salah is the key watch here. He is a game-time decision with a hamstring strain suffered against Iran, returned to grass running on Tuesday, and per RotoWire's player news his availability for this match is still to be determined, so he could be limited, used off the bench, or held out entirely. Marmoush carries the load if Salah is not right. Egypt are banged up beyond him too: RotoWire's injury feed lists several defenders as game-time decisions, including Hamdy Fathy (groin), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) and Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring), with Mohanad Lasheen suspended, so the back line may be patched together, which only helps the goals-at-both-ends read. Australia counter with Nestory Irankunda, Cristian Volpato and Conor Metcalfe but are without Mathew Leckie (hamstring) and are built to defend deep and break, so expect long spells where they sit in and try to spring the counter. That dynamic, the favorite probing and the underdog springing one back, is how a 2-1 takes shape and how a tight knockout can drift to extra time. Confirm Salah's status and the lineups before kickoff.

Australia vs Egypt Best Bets

Both Teams to Score +126

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money against a market that has this priced as a low-event game. A 2-1 has both teams scoring: Egypt should break Australia down for a couple, and Australia carry enough on the counter through Nestory Irankunda to nick one. At +126, both teams to score is value on the read that this is more open than the short total suggests, and it is the cleanest way to back the shape without picking the exact margin.

Over 2 Goals +105

The market total sits low, around 1.5 to 2, which does not match this matchup. A 2-1 clears it, and a knockout that opens up as Australia chase late points the goal count up. At +105, over 2 goals is plus money on a game projected to produce more than the market is pricing. It pairs naturally with the both-teams-to-score leg.

Mohamed Salah Anytime Goalscorer +235 (fitness-dependent)

This one comes with a condition attached: Mohamed Salah is a game-time decision with a hamstring strain, so only play it if he is confirmed to start. If he is fit, +235 is strong value on the focal point of everything Egypt do in the final third, in a game where the low total inflates the scorer prices. If he is limited or out, skip it and go to Omar Marmoush from the same attack, who becomes the cleaner Egypt scorer dart if Salah cannot go.

Egypt to Advance -144

For the result, Egypt to advance, which includes extra time and penalties, is the right vehicle given how close this tie could be. Egypt are the better side and should have enough to come through in 90 or beyond against a limited Australia attack.

Australia vs Egypt Score Prediction

Egypt have the better attack and should break a deep Australia block down for a couple, with Australia nicking one on the counter and a real chance the tie needs extra time.

Score Prediction: Australia 1-2 Egypt

Australia vs Egypt Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Both teams to score +126 Best bet Over 2 goals +105 Strong lean Mohamed Salah anytime scorer +235 Value scorer (only if he starts) Egypt to advance (incl. extra time) -144 Lean

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