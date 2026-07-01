Australia vs Egypt Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Someone makes history on Friday night in Arlington. Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match. Egypt are playing in their first-ever knockout game at the tournament. One of those streaks ends at AT&T Stadium, and neither side will be in any doubt about what is at stake.

Australia finished second in Group D behind the United States, grinding through three matches with the defensive solidity and counter-attacking directness that has defined coach Tony Popovic's tenure. Egypt came through Group G with a landmark win over New Zealand, a draw with Belgium and a narrow escape against Iran in the final group game. Mohamed Salah remains the overriding threat, the player who shapes how every opponent plans against Egypt, but the Pharaohs showed five different scorers through the group stage, which speaks to a threat that is not solely reliant on their superstar.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Round of 32 clash in Dallas.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, July 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Australia vs Egypt Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Egypt vs Australia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Australia are projected in a compact back-three 3-4-2-1 under coach Tony Popovic, built to defend deep and counter through Nestory Irankunda. Egypt set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Hossam Hassan, with Mohamed Salah behind Omar Marmoush, though Salah is carrying a hamstring issue and is the one to watch. Both projected XIs are otherwise settled, and Australia have no fresh injury concerns.

Australia predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach (GK); Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington (DEF); Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich (MID); Cristian Volpato, Conor Metcalfe (AM); Nestory Irankunda (FWD).

Egypt predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez (DEF); Marwan Ateya, Mahmoud Saber (DM); Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour (AM); Omar Marmoush (FWD).

Australia Lineup Notes

Australia are without Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie who are done with the World Cup due to injuries but otherwise they come in healthy and settled, with the deep block that defined their group stage intact. Harry Souttar anchors the back three, Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill do the midfield work, and Nestory Irankunda is the main outlet on the counter. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Tony Popovic's side is low-event by design, content to defend in numbers and pick its moments. They are organized and tough to break down, and a set piece or a transition through Irankunda is their most likely route to a goal. The risk is that if they fall behind, they are not built to chase a game.

Egypt Lineup Notes

Mohamed Salah is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue on the World Cup injury table but is in the projected XI, so monitor his status closely right up to kickoff. Omar Marmoush leads the line, and Emam Ashour adds clever movement, but so much of Egypt's threat runs through whether Salah is fit and sharp. Egypt have several players in doubt for this game but none of them are expected to start except Salah. Mohanad Laheen won't participate due to suspension. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Hossam Hassan's side is opportunistic rather than dominant, comfortable in a mid-block and dangerous when Salah finds a moment. If he is not himself, Egypt's attack thins out considerably, which is why his fitness is the single biggest variable in this tie.

Australia vs Egypt Head-to-Head Record

These nations have met twice. The most recent was a 3-0 Egypt win in Cairo in November 2010, following Australia's World Cup campaign that year. Before that, in 1987, Australia beat Egypt 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in Seoul. This is the first World Cup meeting between the two, and the 2010 result is the only meaningful form reference, though that was a different Australian generation entirely.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Australia will sit deep, stay compact in their back five and try to frustrate Egypt for long stretches, relying on Irankunda and Toure to spring forward quickly when the ball is won. Coach Popovic's side has been effective at this all tournament, and against an Egypt team that commits attacking full-backs forward, the spaces on the counter are there.

Egypt will dominate the ball and try to pull Australia's defensive block apart through Salah's movement, Marmoush's directness and Ashour linking the play. The question is whether Egypt can find the right ball into the pockets that unlock a settled Australian shape, because one-on-one situations against Irankunda and Toure on the break are exactly what Australia want to create.

This is closer than Egypt's group-stage momentum might suggest. Australia have been hard to beat and carry a genuine counter-attacking threat, while Egypt's firepower is real but sometimes reliant on individual moments from Salah. A tight, tense knockout is the expectation, with the first goal likely decisive.

Australia vs Egypt Odds

Egypt are slight favorites given their attacking quality and Salah's presence, but Australia's defensive record and counter-attacking threat keep this close, and the draw, which sends the tie to extra time, is a real possibility. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with Salah's fitness news.

Sportsbook Australia Draw Egypt BetMGM +225 +185 +145 DraftKings +230 +190 +150 FanDuel +240 +185 +150 bet365 +240 +187 +145 Kalshi +228 +180 +145

Odds as of July 1 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mohamed Salah vs the Australia Block

If Salah starts, the entire game shapes around whether Australia can keep him from finding pockets between the lines and isolating him against Souttar or Circati in one-on-one situations. He has scored in this tournament and carries 67 international goals for a reason, and Aziz Behich at left-back will face one of the toughest evenings of his international career if Salah is fully fit. The back five's collective discipline rather than any individual duel is Australia's best chance of keeping him quiet.

Nestory Irankunda vs the Egypt Defense

Australia's counter-attacking game runs almost entirely through Irankunda's pace and directness. When Egypt's full-backs push high to support the attack, the space in behind is there, and Irankunda has already shown at this tournament that he can punish it against international quality. If Australia are to spring an upset, it likely comes down the right side through him finding that channel early and often.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Australia

Egypt

Australia vs Egypt Prediction

Australia will make this difficult, and their defensive structure is good enough to keep it tight for long spells. But Egypt have the individual quality through Salah and Marmoush to find the decisive moment, and Australia's own limitations in front of goal may cost them if the game stays level deep into the second half. A narrow Egypt win, with Australia fully making them earn it.

Score Prediction: Australia 1-2 Egypt

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.