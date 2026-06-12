Australia vs Turkey Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D

Group D was always going to be the interesting one. The United States and Paraguay get the headline opener, but Australia vs Turkey is the game that actually tells you something about who finishes second behind the hosts.

Turkey arrive as the better team on paper, with a midfield most nations in this tournament would envy. Australia arrive as Australia usually do: organized, awkward to break down, and quietly confident they can frustrate anyone for 90 minutes. The catch is that Turkey are carrying a few knocks into the opener, and the Socceroos will smell an opening if any of those names sit.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday night's Group D clash in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET (Sun., June 14)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Australia vs Turkey Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Turkey vs Australia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Australia predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mathew Ryan (GK); Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar (DEF); Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Conor Metcalfe, Jacob Italiano (MID); Cristian Volpato, Ajdin Hrustic (AM); Mohamed Toure (FW).

Turkey predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik (DEF); Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu (DM); Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Baris Yilmaz (AM); Kerem Akturkoglu (FW).

Australia Lineup Notes

No Australia players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late-breaking updates.

Tony Popovic looks set to roll out a 3-4-2-1 with Mathew Ryan in goal behind a back three of Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati and Harry Souttar. Jordan Bos and Jacob Italiano take the wing-back roles, with Jackson Irvine and Conor Metcalfe sitting in the middle.

The predicted XI is more adventurous than the version of Australia you might expect. Cristian Volpato and Ajdin Hrustic are pegged to play off Mohamed Toure rather than a target man like Mitchell Duke leading the line. That is a lineup built to keep the ball and pick at gaps rather than just survive, which I actually think is the right read against a Turkey side that wants to dominate possession anyway. If it holds up, watch predicted lineups closer to kickoff to confirm whether Popovic trusts the front three or reverts to something more conservative.

Turkey Lineup Notes

This is where the injury picture matters. Three of Turkey's predicted starters, Hakan Calhanoglu (calf), Kenan Yildiz (calf) and Ferdi Kadioglu, are all listed as game-time decisions on the World Cup injury table. All three are currently projected to feature, but that is a lot of question marks for one opener, and I would keep an eye on the player news feed right up to kickoff.

Assuming everyone is fit, Vincenzo Montella's 4-2-3-1 is a problem. Ugurcan Cakir starts in goal behind Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci and Kadioglu. Calhanoglu and Orkun Kokcu form the double pivot, which gives Turkey both a metronome and a presser in the same unit. Ahead of them, Arda Guler operates centrally with Yildiz off the left and Baris Yilmaz off the right, and Kerem Akturkoglu leads the line. If Calhanoglu or Yildiz can't go, Turkey lose a real chunk of their creativity, and that is the swing factor for this whole match.

Australia vs Turkey Head-to-Head Record

These two have met three times, and Australia have never beaten Turkey: two Turkey wins and a draw. It is a small sample, all friendlies, so I would not lean on it too hard. But it fits the broader story here, which is that Turkey have generally had the better individual players whenever these sides have crossed paths, and that gap has not closed.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The shape of this one is straightforward. Turkey want the ball, Australia are happy to let them have it in the wrong areas. Montella's side will build through Calhanoglu and Kokcu and try to get Guler on the half-turn between Australia's lines, where he is at his most dangerous. The threat is not just possession for its own sake, it is the quality of the final pass once Turkey work into the channels.

Popovic's back three is a direct response to that. By packing the center with Burgess, Circati and Souttar, Australia force Turkey wide and dare the wing-backs and Guler to beat them with crosses and clever combinations rather than straight runs through the middle. The risk is the wing-back areas: Bos and Italiano have to defend a lot of ground, and if Yilmaz and Yildiz pin them deep, Australia's attacking shape collapses into a flat back five.

The question I keep coming back to is whether Australia can actually hurt Turkey when they win it back. Volpato and Hrustic are creative, but Toure leading the line is unproven at this level. If the Socceroos can't hold the ball after turnovers, this becomes a long night of defending, and that is exactly the kind of game that eventually breaks open.

Australia vs Turkey Odds

Turkey are favorites, but not heavily, and the price reflects both their edge in quality and the uncertainty over their fitness. The draw is fairly priced for a low-event game, and Australia's outright win sits well into plus territory.

Sportsbook Australia Draw Turkey BetMGM +380 +270 -140 DraftKings +425 +285 -145 FanDuel +420 +270 -145 bet365 +400 +275 -143 Kalshi +424 +265 -148

Odds as of June 9 and likely to move once Turkey's fitness clears up. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Arda Guler vs Australia's Midfield Screen

This is the matchup that decides the game. If Irvine and Metcalfe can stay compact and deny Guler the pocket between the lines, Turkey have to go around Australia rather than through them, and that plays into the Socceroos' hands. Guler is good enough to find a yard anyway, but Australia's whole plan is built on making him do it in less dangerous areas. Whether the back three can hold its shape while the midfield jumps to press him is the tactical tension of the night.

Australia's Wing-Backs vs Turkey's Wide Threat

Bos and Italiano have the hardest jobs on the pitch. They are asked to provide Australia's width going forward and then sprint back to deal with Yilmaz, Yildiz and Turkey's overlapping full-backs. If Yildiz is fit and isolates Italiano one-on-one, that is a mismatch Turkey will target repeatedly. If Yildiz sits, the pressure on Australia's flanks eases considerably, which is one more reason the injury news matters so much.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Australia

Turkey

Australia vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey are the better team and should win this, but I don't see a blowout. Australia are well-drilled enough under Popovic to make the first hour uncomfortable, and if Turkey are missing one of Calhanoglu or Yildiz, the margin gets thinner fast. I think Turkey's quality eventually tells through Guler and a set piece or two, but Australia nick one to keep it honest.

Score Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Australia

Upcoming Fixtures

Australia: June 19 vs USA, Lumen Field (Seattle)

Turkey: June 19 vs Paraguay, Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

For the full Group D tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.