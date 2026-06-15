Austria vs Jordan clash at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for their 2026 World Cup Group J opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Austria vs Jordan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

Two of Group J's chasing pack meet at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in a 2026 World Cup game that could go a long way toward deciding who finishes behind Argentina. Austria are a well-organized under manager Ralf Rangnick's side that pressed their way through European qualifying. Jordan are at their first ever World Cup, riding the momentum of a run to the 2024 Asian Cup final, and they carry a genuine star in Mousa Tamari.

Austria are the favorites and have the deeper, more experienced squad. But Jordan are not here to make up the numbers, and with both teams knowing Argentina is the class of the group, this is effectively a contest for second place that neither can afford to lose.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for this late-night Group J opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 16 at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed., June 17)

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (California)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Austria vs Jordan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Jordan vs Austria Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Jordan JOR vs Austria AUT Jordan Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Austria Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Austria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Phillipp Mwene, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Konrad Laimer (DEF); Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald (DM); Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch, Romano Schmid (AM); Marko Arnautovic (FW).

Jordan predicted starting XI (3-4-3): Yazeed Mo'ien Hasan Abulaila (GK); Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Mousa Musallam Nasib, Saleem Amer Saleem Obaid (DEF); Mohannad Abu Taha, Nizar Mahmoud Ahmed Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ehsan Haddad (MID); Odeh Burhan Shehade Fakhoury, Ali Olwan, Mousa Tamari (FW).

Austria Lineup Notes

David Alaba (undisclosed) is the name to monitor. He is listed on the World Cup injury table and is projected to start at center-back, but given his injury history it is worth checking RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff. Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner is sidelined for the competition and both Florian Grillitsch and Patrick Wimmer are dealing with muscular issues but not expected to start.

Manager Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-3-1 is built on intensity and pressing. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind Phillipp Mwene, Alaba, Philipp Lienhart and Konrad Laimer, with the energetic double pivot of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald. Marcel Sabitzer is the most dangerous attacking midfielder, supported by Michael Gregoritsch and Romano Schmid, with veteran Marko Arnautovic leading the line. Austria are organized, physical and well-coached, and they will look to press Jordan into mistakes and control the game through midfield.

Jordan Lineup Notes

No Jordan players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into their historic World Cup debut. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Jamal Sellami is expected to set up in a 3-4-3 with Yazeed Mo'ien Hasan Abulaila in goal behind a back three of Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Mousa Musallam Nasib and Saleem Amer Saleem Obaid. The system is built to be compact and to give Mousa Tamari, comfortably Jordan's best player, the freedom to do damage on the right of the front three. Ali Olwan leads the line with Odeh Burhan Shehade Fakhoury on the other flank, and the wing-backs Mohannad Abu Taha and Ehsan Haddad provide the width. Jordan's run to the Asian Cup final showed they can defend deep and counter with real purpose, and that is exactly the template they will use here.

Austria vs Jordan Head-to-Head Record

There is little meaningful head-to-head history between these sides, who come from different confederations and rarely cross paths. With no competitive record to lean on and Jordan playing in their first World Cup, this is effectively a first proper meeting, and both teams will treat it as a clean slate in a group where second place is up for grabs.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a game about whether Austria's pressing and organization can break down a disciplined Jordan block. Manager Rangnick's side will dominate the ball, press high to win it back quickly, and use Sabitzer and the runs from midfield to create chances for Arnautovic. Austria are at their best when they suffocate opponents and turn defense into attack in seconds, and they have the legs across the pitch to do it.

Jordan's plan is the underdog's plan, but they execute it well. Coach Sellami's 3-4-3 becomes a compact five-man back line out of possession, with the midfield screening in front, and the whole structure is designed to keep things tight and release Tamari on the counter. Tamari is the player who can win this game on his own in a transition moment, and Jordan will be content to absorb pressure and wait for him to get isolated against Austria's full-backs.

Austria are the clear favorite because the squad depth and pressing structure are a level above, and Jordan will spend long stretches defending. But Jordan are organized and carry a real threat on the break, so Austria will need to be patient and avoid the kind of sloppy turnover that lets Tamari run.

Austria vs Jordan Odds

Austria are clear favorites, with Jordan a sizable underdog in their World Cup debut and the draw priced for a game Austria are expected to control without necessarily running away with it.

Sportsbook Austria Draw Jordan BetMGM -295 +400 +750 DraftKings -290 +425 +800 FanDuel -320 +440 +800 bet365 -300 +450 +700 Kalshi -290 +454 +752

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Marcel Sabitzer vs Jordan's Midfield Screen

Austria's creativity runs largely through Sabitzer finding space between Jordan's lines. Al Rashdan and Al Rawabdeh have to stay compact and deny him the room to turn and feed Arnautovic, because if Sabitzer gets time on the ball, Austria's attack clicks. How well Jordan's midfield holds its shape against Austria's rotations will determine whether the favorites can break the block down or get frustrated.

Mousa Tamari vs Austria's Left Side

Jordan's entire counter-attacking threat is concentrated in Tamari on the right, attacking the space behind Austria's full-back when they commit forward. He is the one player on Jordan's side capable of producing a moment of quality against a better team, and if the game stays close, he is the reason. Austria's discipline in transition, making sure they are not caught upfield when they lose the ball, is the key to keeping him quiet.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Austria

Jordan

Austria vs Jordan Prediction

Austria have the better squad, the more reliable structure and the experience edge, and manager Rangnick's pressing should wear Jordan down over 90 minutes. Jordan will defend well and carry a threat through Tamari, but Austria should find a way through and control the game. A measured Austria win, with Jordan kept at arm's length.

Score Prediction: Austria 2-0 Jordan

Upcoming Fixtures

Austria: June 22 vs Argentina, AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Jordan: June 22 vs Algeria, Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.