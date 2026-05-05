Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 6)

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal heads to Germany for the decisive second leg after a 5-4 thriller in Paris. PSG hold a narrow aggregate edge, but Bayern's late push keeps this matchup wide open heading into Wednesday's clash at Allianz Arena.

Below are our Bayern Munich vs PSG predictions, best bets, picks and odds today, including player props and same-game parlay options for this Champions League showdown. Each pick is based on current form, matchup dynamics and the latest Bayern Munich vs PSG odds.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Predicted Lineups

These Bayern Munich vs PSG predicted lineups highlight key matchups that influence today's best bets and picks.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Predictions and Best Bets

SGP: Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score: +114

Bayern Munich to lead at HT: +104

Luis Diaz to score anytime: +118

Final score prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Best Bets for UEFA Champions League Semifinals

SGP: Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score: +114

This Bayern Munich vs PSG prediction expects another open game, though likely not at the same extreme scoring level as the first leg.

The French giants won't park the bus by any means, but they would be wise to play with a more conservative approach considering that they hold a slim edge in the aggregate score. However, that's the same reason Bayern will play with an attacking approach most of the game, and the Bundesliga giants are almost unstoppable when they decide to go at opposing defenses. They scored four times in Paris, and they are even more dangerous at home, where they average 3.4 goals scored per game over their last 10.

Bayern Munich scored four in their home matches against Atalanta (W 4-1) and Real Madrid (W 4-2) in the knockout stages. They've also scored at least three goals in each of their last seven at Allianz Arena across all competitions, where they're also riding a nine-game undefeated streak (W8, D1).

That attacking approach could leave spaces at the back, something PSG can exploit, but at the end of the day, Bayern's attack will be too much for a PSG defense that will miss a key player in Achraf Hakimi (thigh). Expect an open game, one that Bayern should be able to win. Keep in mind that a one-goal win (2-1, 3-2, etc) would send the tie to extra time.

Bayern Munich to lead at HT: +104

If we leave aside the 3-3 draw against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga this past weekend after Bayern decided to rotate most of the XI to keep their starters fresh, Bayern are even more dominant at home. In addition to averaging 3.4 goals per game in their last 10 at Allianz Arena, one thing that has characterized Die Roten is their ability to strike early and establish dominance throughout the first half.

Bayern broke the deadlock in the first leg of this tie, and they held the lead at the break in four of their last five at home in all competitions, the lone exception was the 4-3 win over Real Madrid. With Bayern forced to attack to come back from the 5-4 loss in the first leg, don't be surprised if their intensity complicates PSG.

Vincent Kompany's men have enough quality to dismantle any defense, so it wouldn't be a shock if they find themselves on top at the break. They should be relentless up front knowing they have a deficit to come back from.

Luis Diaz to score anytime: +118

Our Bayern Munich vs PSG player prop prediction targets Luis Diaz to score anytime.

PSG won't have Hakimi on the right side of the defense, which means Diaz could be in line to have a fantastic game. The winger already scored against Real Madrid in the return leg of the quarterfinals and against PSG in the first leg of this tie, giving him seven goals in the current UCL campaign. With a favorable defensive matchup, and Warren Zaire-Emery expected to start out of position at right-back, Diaz might be in line to be the difference-maker Bayern need to reach the UCL final.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a quick recap of our Bayern Munich vs PSG picks and predictions today, including the top bets and latest odds:

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain SGP: Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score: +114

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain HT ML (Best Bet): Bayern Munich to lead at HT: +104

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Anytime Goalscorer (Best Bet): Luis Diaz to score anytime: +118

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