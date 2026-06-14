Belgium vs Egypt clash at Lumen Field in Seattle in their 2026 World Cup Group G opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Belgium vs Egypt Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

Belgium's golden generation has thinned out, but the names at the top are still good enough to win a 2026 World Cup group, and they open Group G at Lumen Field in Seattle against an Egypt side that travels with the best player on the pitch. Mohamed Salah against Belgium is the matchup that sells this one.

What makes it interesting is Belgium's defense, which is a genuine question mark. Manager Rudi Garcia is patching together a back line in front of Thibaut Courtois, and against a counter-attacking side built around Salah and Omar Marmoush, that is exactly where Egypt will look to do damage. Belgium have the firepower to win comfortably, but they do not have the defensive solidity to do it without a scare.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group G opener at Lumen Field in Seattle.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Belgium vs Egypt Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Egypt vs Belgium Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Egypt EGY vs Belgium BEL Egypt Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Belgium Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Thomas Meunier (DEF); Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans (DM); Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (AM); Charles De Ketelaere (FW).

Egypt predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Ahmed El Fotouh, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany (DEF); Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya (DM); Trezeguet, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah (AM); Omar Marmoush (FW).

Belgium Lineup Notes

Zeno Koen Debast (leg) is sidelined and does not feature in the projected XI per the World Cup injury table, which is part of why Belgium's back line looks makeshift. The bigger talking point is who is not leading the line: Romelu Lukaku is not in the projected XI, with Charles De Ketelaere set to play as a false nine in a front-loaded setup.

Manager Rudi Garcia's 4-2-3-1 is built to attack. Thibaut Courtois starts behind a back four of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy and Thomas Meunier, not a fearsome group of defenders by Belgium's historical standards. Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans sit in front of them, and then it is all quality: Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings with Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard either side of him. If Belgium win this, it is because that attacking talent overwhelms Egypt before the defensive questions ever get asked.

Egypt Lineup Notes

No Egypt players appear on the World Cup injury table, and per RotoWire's player news, Mohamed Salah is fit and set to captain the side in what may be his final World Cup.

Coach Hossam Hassan is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 designed to stay compact and hit on the break. Mostafa Shobeir starts in goal behind Ahmed El Fotouh, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany. The double pivot of Mohanad Lasheen and Marwan Ateya gives Egypt a defensive base, and the whole team is built to get the ball to Salah on the right and Marmoush through the middle as quickly as possible. Emam Ashour is the creative link. Egypt are organized and dangerous in transition, exactly the profile that can punish Belgium's defense.

Belgium vs Egypt Head-to-Head Record

These sides have met only a handful of times, and the record is closer than you might expect, with Egypt holding their own historically. The most recent meeting went Belgium's way with a comfortable 3-0 win in a friendly. As ever with infrequent international matchups, the history is hard to lean on too heavily, but it does reflect that Egypt are not a team Belgium can take lightly.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a game about whether Belgium's attack outscores their defensive problems. Manager Garcia's side will dominate possession and use De Bruyne to thread Doku and Trossard into dangerous areas. De Ketelaere as a false nine is designed to drop in and create overloads in midfield, pulling Egypt's center-backs out of position. When it works, Belgium are a relentless attacking machine. The concern is what happens when they lose the ball.

Egypt are built precisely to exploit that. Coach Hossam Hassan's team will sit in, stay compact through the middle, and look to spring Salah and Marmoush into the spaces behind Belgium's advancing full-backs. Castagne and Meunier both like to push forward, and the moment they do, Egypt have the pace to counter. Salah operating against a makeshift Belgian back line is the single most dangerous recurring situation in this match.

Belgium's attacking quality is just higher, and over 90 minutes that usually tells. But this is the kind of game where the favorite concedes one it did not need to, and suddenly a routine win becomes a nervy one. Egypt have a real path to a result if they stay disciplined and Salah gets one clear look.

Belgium vs Egypt Odds

Belgium are clear but not overwhelming favorites, which feels right for a team with this much attacking talent and these many defensive questions. Egypt's price reflects genuine upset potential given Salah's presence.

Sportsbook Belgium Draw Egypt BetMGM -165 +290 +450 DraftKings -170 +295 +475 FanDuel -170 +290 +490 bet365 -163 +280 +475 Kalshi -161 +279 +454

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mohamed Salah vs Belgium's Left Side

This is the matchup the whole game hinges on. Salah operating off the right against Castagne and whatever cover Belgium provide is Egypt's clearest route to goal. If Belgium's full-back pushes high and leaves space in behind, Salah will find it, and against this Belgian defense he does not need many chances. Containing him without committing extra bodies, which would weaken Belgium's own attack, is manager Rudi Garcia's central problem.

Kevin De Bruyne vs Egypt's Double Pivot

On the other end, the game runs through whether De Bruyne can find room between Egypt's lines. Lasheen and Ateya will try to deny him the pocket where he does his damage. If they succeed, Belgium's attack becomes more predictable and Egypt can stay compact. If De Bruyne gets time and space, he will carve Egypt open, and the floodgates could open quickly.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Belgium

Egypt

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction

Belgium have the better squad and should win, but that defense will not keep Egypt quiet for 90 minutes. De Bruyne and Belgium's attack do enough to take the points, but Salah or Marmoush get Egypt on the board and make it interesting. A 2-1 Belgium win, with a nervier final 20 minutes than the favorites would like.

Score Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Egypt

Upcoming Fixtures

Belgium: June 21 vs Iran, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Egypt: June 21 vs New Zealand, BC Place (Vancouver)

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.