Belgium vs Iran Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

Belgium were rescued by Romelu Lukaku's mere presence in their opener, equalizing within seconds of his introduction to draw 1-1 with Egypt after an Emam Ashour goal had them chasing. Iran, for their part, twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand, a result that felt like two points dropped given they led the xG and the run of play late. Now both meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles needing a win to take control of a tight 2026 World Cup Group G.

Every team in the group sits on a point, so this is effectively a six-pointer in disguise. Belgium are favorites on talent, but they looked vulnerable against Egypt, and Iran are exactly the kind of disciplined, physical side that can make a heavy favorite uncomfortable. Lukaku starting from the off should sharpen Belgium's edge, but Iran will back their structure.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group G clash in Los Angeles.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Belgium vs Iran Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Iran vs Belgium Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Belgium line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Romelu Lukaku leading the line, Kevin De Bruyne behind him and Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard wide. Zeno Koen Debast is out despite resuming invididual training on the pitch, so Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy continue at center-back, and Charles De Ketelaere is a game-time decision in attack but not projected to start. Iran set up in a deep 4-4-2 around Mehdi Taremi, with Saman Ghoddos (ankle) a game-time decision in the projected midfield and Roozbeh Cheshmi carrying a knock of his own.

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne (DEF); Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans (DM); Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku (AM); Romelu Lukaku (FW).

Iran predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Ramin Rezaeian, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Milad Mohammadi (DEF); Aria Yousefi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi (MID); Mehdi Taremi, Shahriyar Moghanlou (FW).

Belgium Lineup Notes

Zeno Koen Debast is out. He appears on the World Cup injury table with a leg problem and is not expected back during the group stage despite resuming training on the pitch in individual sessions, so Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy are in line to continue as the central-defensive pairing. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

The big call is up top. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to spark the equalizer against Egypt and is projected to start here, which should give Belgium a focal point they lacked early in the opener. Kevin De Bruyne pulls the strings behind him, with Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard providing the width and Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans screening the defense. On paper this is a strong side, the opener showed it can be got at if the tempo drops.

Iran Lineup Notes

Iran have two midfielders on the World Cup injury table. Saman Ghoddos (ankle) is a game-time decision but is in the projected XI, so he is the one to monitor, Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring) is also flagged but is not expected to start, so his is more a depth question. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei is expected to keep faith with the disciplined block that nearly beat New Zealand to a win, with Saeid Ezatolahi anchoring midfield and Mehdi Taremi leading the line. Ramin Rezaeian was a real threat from right-back in the opener, scoring and assisting, and Iran will again look to get him and Mohammad Mohebi forward when they can. This is a well-drilled, experienced team that defends in numbers and trusts Taremi to make the most of limited chances.

Belgium vs Iran Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before, so there is no history to lean on. It is a fresh matchup between a European side built on individual quality and an Asian side built on organization and collective discipline, and the contrast in styles is the story rather than any past result.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Belgium will dominate the ball and try to break Iran down through De Bruyne's passing and the dribbling of Doku and Trossard, with Lukaku occupying the center-backs and attacking crosses. The challenge is the one every team faces against Iran: patience against a deep, compact block, and care not to get countered when the full-backs push high. Belgium's opener showed that without a focal point the attack can go stale, which is exactly why Lukaku starting matters.

Iran will cede possession, stay narrow, and look to spring Taremi and the runs of Rezaeian and Mohebi in transition. Coach Ghalenoei's side is comfortable defending for long spells and will fancy its chances of staying in the game and nicking something late, just as it threatened to against New Zealand. If Iran can keep it level into the final twenty minutes, the pressure shifts onto a Belgium side that has not always handled it well.

Belgium get the edge because the quality gap is real and Lukaku changes their attack, but Iran are stubborn and dangerous on the break, and this has the feel of a game that stays tight far longer than the favorites would like.

Belgium vs Iran Odds

Belgium are clear favorites, but the Egypt draw and Iran's defensive discipline should keep the price honest, and the draw is live in a game Iran will be happy to slow down. Worth watching how the market moves once Lukaku is confirmed to start.

Sportsbook Belgium Draw Iran BetMGM -225 +350 +600 DraftKings -225 +360 +650 FanDuel -230 +360 +650 bet365 -225 +350 +650 Kalshi -229 +350 +622

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kevin De Bruyne vs Iran's Midfield Block

Belgium's creativity runs through Kevin De Bruyne finding pockets between Iran's lines. Saeid Ezatolahi and the Iranian midfield have to deny him time and space, because if De Bruyne is allowed to turn and pick passes, Belgium will carve out chances for Lukaku and the wide men. Containing him without dropping so deep that Belgium camp on the edge of the box is the central defensive task.

Mehdi Taremi vs Belgium's Center-Backs

Iran's hopes hinge on Mehdi Taremi making the most of whatever falls his way. Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy are a relatively untested pairing in Debast's absence, and Taremi's movement and finishing are good enough to punish a lapse. If Iran can get him isolated against that back line in transition, they have their moment.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Belgium

Iran

Belgium vs Iran Prediction

Belgium have the better players and, with Lukaku starting, a sharper attack than the one that stumbled through much of the Egypt game. Iran will defend deep and make it a grind, and a tense, low-scoring afternoon would not be a shock, but Belgium's quality should eventually tell. A Belgium win, with Iran making them work for it.

Score Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Iran

Upcoming Fixtures

Belgium: June 26 vs New Zealand, BC Place (Vancouver)

Iran: June 26 vs Egypt, Lumen Field (Seattle)

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.