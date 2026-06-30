Belgium vs Senegal Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Wednesday, July 1, 4:00 p.m. ET.

This is a coin-flip dressed up as a Belgium edge, and it looks set to produce goals. Belgium are the narrow favorite at +123 but have misfired all tournament, especially with Charles De Ketelaere as a false nine rather than a true striker, while Senegal bring real pace and quality in transition through Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr. This projects as a 2-2 after 90 minutes, an open game both teams can score in, with Senegal then finding a way through in extra time. The card is built around goals and the regulation draw rather than a Belgian win.

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Belgium vs Senegal Odds

Market Odds Belgium win (90 min) +123 Draw (90 min) +230 Senegal win (90 min) +255 Both teams to score -110 Over 2.5 goals +124 Over 9.5 corners +118 Senegal to advance (incl. extra time) +135

Belgium vs Senegal Team News

Belgium project Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku around Charles De Ketelaere, with Leandro Trossard wide, an attack that has looked sharper with a true striker and flatter without one. Senegal counter with Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, a quick, direct front line that punishes space in transition and has the legs to trouble a Belgium side that does not defend its rest defense well. That sets up an open, end-to-end game between two attacks that can both score, which is how a knockout drifts to 2-2 and into extra time. Senegal are expected without Edouard Mendy in goal, with Mory Diaw projected to start. Belgium saw Zeno Koen Debast back in partial training but he is aiming the next round to return if the Red Devils go through.

Belgium vs Senegal Best Bets

Draw +230 (90 Minutes)

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the most likely 90-minute result. Two evenly matched sides who can both score, with Belgium no better than a coin-flip favorite, is exactly the profile of a game that finishes level in regulation before extra time decides it. This projects as a 2-2, and at +230 the regulation draw is plus money on the tense, end-to-end 90 expected here.

Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals +140

A 2-2 has both teams scoring and clears the total comfortably, and the matchup backs it: two quality attacks, two shaky-enough defenses, and a game neither side will sit on. Confirm the both-teams-to-score and over 2.5 prices once the board is back up and build them into a slip. They back the same open, high-event shape as the draw.

Over 9.5 Corners +118

This is the corners play, and the matchup makes it clean. The corner handicap is essentially pick-em, which tells you the market expects both teams to win their share rather than one side dominating, and that is the point: two attacking sides going at each other in an open, end-to-end game both create from wide areas and pile up corners at both ends. At +118, over 9.5 total corners is plus money on the same high-event shape that produces the goals, and it does not depend on which side advances.

Senegal to Advance +135

This is the play that captures the whole read: level after 90, then Senegal through. They are the quicker, more dangerous side in transition, and finding the decisive goal in extra time or holding up in a shootout fits their profile. The to-advance market includes extra time and penalties, which is the right vehicle for a Senegal side expected to survive and progress. Confirm the price and build it into a slip.

Belgium vs Senegal Score Prediction

Two attacking sides who can both score should produce an open, level 90 minutes, with Senegal's pace and transition quality the most likely difference-maker once the game stretches into extra time.

Score Prediction: Belgium 2-2 Senegal (Senegal to advance in extra time)

Belgium vs Senegal Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Draw (90 minutes) +230 Best bet Both teams to score -110 Strong lean Over 9.5 corners +118 Lean Over 2.5 goals +124 Lean Senegal to advance (incl. extra time) +135 Value

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