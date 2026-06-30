Belgium vs Senegal clash in Seattle in a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 knockout that could go either way. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Belgium vs Senegal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

This is the most evenly matched tie of the round, and the most likely to be wild. Belgium won Group G but have been misfiring, still searching for the best version of their attack. Senegal arrived as one of the best third-placed teams, talented and quick in transition but error-prone enough to keep every game open. Neither side has met the other before, which adds to the sense this could go anywhere.

The Belgium question is the same one that dogged them in the group stage: they look toothless when Charles De Ketelaere plays as a false nine and far more dangerous once Romelu Lukaku and his proper center-forward runs are on the pitch. Senegal will fancy their pace in behind, with Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, but they have gifted goals through individual errors. Two sides who can both score and both concede.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Round of 32 clash in Seattle.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, July 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Belgium vs Senegal Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Senegal vs Belgium Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Belgium are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Rudi Garcia, with Charles De Ketelaere as the false nine, Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings and Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard providing width, while Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench. Senegal set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Pape Thiaw, with Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye up front and Idrissa Gueye anchoring midfield. Senegal are expected without Edouard Mendy in goal, with Mory Diaw projected to start. Belgium saw Zeno Koen Debast back in partial training but he is aiming the next round to return if the Red Devils go through.

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper (DEF); Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken (DM); Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (AM); Charles De Ketelaere (FWD).

Senegal predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Mory Diaw (GK); Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, Abdoulaye Seck, El Hadji Malick Diouf (DEF); Lamine Camara, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye (MID); Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye (FWD).

Belgium Lineup Notes

Zeno Koen Debast returned to partial team training but is still expected to miss that clash. Otherwise, Belgium are healthy and can call on plenty of quality, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard supplying the creativity and Thibaut Courtois a steadying presence in goal. The selection call is up front, where Charles De Ketelaere is projected as a false nine with Romelu Lukaku held in reserve. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Rudi Garcia's side has the talent to win this comfortably, but the group stage suggested they function best with a true number nine. If the De Ketelaere experiment stalls, expect Lukaku early, because Belgium can look short of penalty-box threat without him.

Senegal Lineup Notes

Senegal are expected to be without Edouard Mendy, so Mory Diaw is projected to start in goal, which is worth monitoring against a Belgium side with this much attacking quality. The rest of the side is strong, with Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye carrying the threat and Idrissa Gueye providing experience in midfield. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

There are three real questions for the XI. Will Mendy move back in if healthy, will Ndiaye actually be given his first World Cup start and will Kalidou Koulibaly move in after his costly mistakes two games ago?

Coach Pape Thiaw will trust Senegal's pace and power in transition, bypassing the press and getting their forwards running at the Belgium back line. The flip side has been costly errors at the back, and against players like De Bruyne and Doku, those mistakes get punished.

Belgium vs Senegal Head-to-Head Record

These two have never met. This is the first encounter between Belgium and Senegal, so there is no history to draw on, and the matchup of Belgium's possession quality against Senegal's transition threat will decide it. Both have looked beatable, which is part of why this feels like the round's true coin flip.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Belgium will see plenty of the ball and look to create through Kevin De Bruyne and the dribbling of Jeremy Doku. The concern is the finish: with Charles De Ketelaere as a false nine, Belgium can dominate possession without truly threatening, which is exactly when Senegal's transition game becomes dangerous. Getting Romelu Lukaku on to occupy the center-backs may be the unlock.

Senegal will look to soak Belgium up and break at speed. Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye are quick and direct, and if Belgium over-commit, the spaces are there. The worry is at the back, where Senegal have been error-prone and are now expected without Edouard Mendy, against a Belgium attack that punishes mistakes.

This one looks open and high on chances both ways, the sort of tie that does not get settled in 90 minutes. Belgium have more match-winners, but their attacking balance is off and Senegal carry a real transition threat. This could easily go level late, and once it reaches extra time, Senegal's pace and power should tell against tiring legs.

Belgium vs Senegal Odds

The market sees this as close, with Belgium favored on overall quality but Senegal live as a quick, dangerous underdog. A high-variance, end-to-end game is the read. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Belgium Draw Senegal BetMGM +120 +220 +240 DraftKings +120 +230 +255 FanDuel +120 +210 +250 bet365 +120 +220 +250 Kalshi +118 +217 +239

Odds as of June 29 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kevin De Bruyne vs the Senegal Midfield

Belgium's creativity runs through Kevin De Bruyne, and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye and Pape Gueye have to deny him time and space. If De Bruyne gets to dictate, Belgium's chances flow. If Senegal can press him and turn the game into a transition battle, that plays to their strengths.

Senegal's Forwards vs the Belgium Back Line

Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye against the pace of the Belgium defense is the matchup that could swing it. Senegal are at their best running in behind, and with Edouard Mendy out, both boxes look vulnerable. Whoever wins the transition exchanges probably wins the tie.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Belgium

Senegal

Belgium vs Senegal Prediction

This looks like the coin flip of the round, and goals look likely. Belgium have the bigger names but a misfiring attack, and Senegal have the pace to hurt a high line and the habit of trading mistakes. A level scoreline after 90 in an open game is a real possibility, with Senegal's transition threat then telling as the game stretches into extra time.

Score Prediction: Belgium 2-2 Senegal (Senegal to advance in extra time)

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of another Round of 32 tie in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.