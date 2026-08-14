The best budget FPL players for Gameweek 1, including cheap defenders, midfielders and forwards to help build your opening Fantasy Premier League squad.

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Best Budget FPL Players for Gameweek 1: Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards

Building around the right budget FPL picks is one of the easiest ways to afford premium players without weakening your Gameweek 1 squad. From £4.0m defenders to £6.0m midfielders and forwards, there are several cheap starters who offer secure minutes, favorable early fixtures or set-piece roles.

Below are my favorite budget defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 1, with an emphasis on players who can contribute immediately rather than long-term punts that may need time to develop.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see our FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.

Our Gameweek 1 FPL Rankings are also live.

Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.

Best Budget FPL Picks for GW1

Player Position Price GW1 Fixture Why Luke Shaw DEF £4.5m Hull (A) Starting role + fixtures Dara O'Shea DEF £4.0m Sunderland (H) Cheap starter Iliman Ndiaye MID £6.0m Palace (H) Set pieces + penalties Pascal Gross MID £5.5m Villa (H) Set pieces Dominic Calvert-Lewin FWD £6.0m Forest (A) Penalties + secure role

Best Budget FPL Defenders for GW1

Luke Shaw (£4.5m) is the standout value defensive pick at the start of the season. He's expected to start for Manchester United, who face Hull City away and Ipswich Town at home in the opening two gameweeks. The combination of attacking potential and clean sheet opportunity against two promoted sides makes him one of the easiest defensive selections for Gameweek 1.

Dara O'Shea (£4.0m) is arguably the best £4.0m defender available, with a strong track record for defensive returns and a starting spot that looks as secure as any in this price bracket. Matchups don't matter as much for underdog defenders who could hit DEFCON points every game.

Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) is one for managers planning an early Bench Boost, with Coventry hosting Hull at home in Gameweek 2. At £4.0m with a solid record for defensive contributions, he's an affordable way to strengthen the bench for that particular window. The question with Thomas is if he's a nailed-on starter to open the season with Aurele Amenda now in the squad.

Best Budget FPL Midfielders for GW1

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) has reportedly turned down Saudi League interest and looks committed to the season ahead. Nailed for minutes, involved in set pieces and potentially on penalty duties, he offers multiple routes to points at a reasonable price.

Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m) has been one of Sunderland's standout performers in pre-season and is expected to take penalties. He's a particularly attractive option for managers planning an early Bench Boost, with Sunderland facing Ipswich Town and Fulham in the opening two gameweeks.

Pascal Gross (£5.5m) is nailed to start, has strong opening fixtures and sits on set pieces. With Danny Welbeck now gone from Brighton, he could also inherit penalty duties, which would make him exceptional value at this price point.

Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) has been a defensive contributions machine in the French league and is expected to be a secure starter for Brentford. There is a genuine case that he could be this season's Elliot Anderson in terms of replicating that kind of defensive contribution success in the Premier League.

Best Budget FPL Forwards for GW1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is the standout budget forward in the game. Nottingham Forest away, Brentford at home, Brighton away, Newcastle at home and Crystal Palace at home to open the season, completely nailed, on penalties and 16 attacking returns last season. At that price, he's too good to leave out.

Brian Brobbey (£6.0m) arrives off the back of a strong Premier League season followed by an impressive World Cup campaign with the Netherlands. Another appealing option for managers eyeing an early Bench Boost, with his price making him an easy fit alongside more expensive assets elsewhere in the squad.

For more FPL Bargains, check out our full season picks for 2026/27.

Final Thoughts

Budget picks are there to make the rest of your FPL squad work, but that doesn't mean settling for players who barely play. The best cheap options for Gameweek 1 combine secure minutes with either good fixtures, set pieces or defensive-contribution upside.

Luke Shaw and Dara O'Shea stand out in defense, Pascal Gross and Iliman Ndiaye offer multiple routes to midfield points, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is my preferred budget forward. Check predicted lineups before the deadline, particularly with the £4.0m defenders and newer signings where roles can still change.

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