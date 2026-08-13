The best FPL chip strategy for 2026/27, including when to use the Wildcard, Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain throughout the first half of the season.

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Best FPL Chip Strategy 2026/27: When to Play Every Chip

FPL chip strategy can define a season. Play a Bench Boost or Triple Captain too early and you may waste a better opportunity later. Hold too long and the ideal window can disappear. Below are the best early windows for the Wildcard, Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain in 2026/27, plus when it may be better to save each chip.

FPL chips reset after Gameweek 19 and you don't get to carry them over, so plan on using them early.

For more preseason planning, use the following resources:

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to the opener)

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Chip Best Early Window Alternative Why Bench Boost GW1 GW2 / GW7-8 Strong 15-man squad Wildcard GW6 GW4 / GW11 International-break reset Free Hit Save GW3 / GW6 Better reserved for blanks Triple Captain GW3 GW7 / GW16 Haaland vs promoted sides

FPL Bench Boost

Gameweek 1 is an option worth taking seriously. Playing the Bench Boost early allows you to Wildcard your way out of the heavy bench investment later on, without worrying about a strong eighth midfielder/forward or a second goalkeeper eating into your budget for the rest of the season. Build a strong 15, get the points, then reshape freely when the Wildcard comes.

Gameweek 2 suits managers who prefer to wait. Lineups and minutes are difficult to predict in the opening week, so holding off until things become clearer has its merits. Coventry host Hull in Gameweek 2, which makes loading up on cheap Coventry assets an affordable way to build a competitive Bench Boost squad without significant budget commitment.

Gameweek 5 suits managers who plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 4, with a refreshed squad ready to capitalise on the chip immediately afterwards.

Gameweek 7 or 8 is the natural landing spot for those who Wildcard during the three-week international break in Gameweek 6, using the chip straight after rebuilding the squad.

FPL Wildcard: Best Time to Play

Gameweek 4 is realistically the earliest sensible Wildcard window. The transfer window will have closed by then, giving managers a much clearer picture of the squad landscape. It's also a good moment to sell Manchester United assets after their strong opening fixtures and rotate in Chelsea, who play Hull at home in Gameweek 4. Managers who missed out on players returning late from the World Cup can also use this window to bring them in.

Gameweek 6 will be one of the most popular Wildcard windows, coming immediately after the three-week international break. Fulham are an interesting option here, with all three promoted sides on their fixture list between Gameweeks 6 and 8.

Gameweek 11 sits during the second international break and suits managers who prefer to hold the Wildcard for as long as possible before committing.

Keeping it flexible is also a perfectly valid approach. Some of the best FPL seasons are built around using the Wildcard reactively rather than sticking to a predetermined window, saving it for an injury crisis or a moment where the squad genuinely needs a full reset.

FPL Free Hit

Gameweek 3 is the standout Free Hit window. Arsenal play Chelsea, Manchester City host Coventry at home, Brentford welcome Sunderland and Liverpool face Ipswich, all in the same Gameweek.

The Arsenal versus Chelsea clash in particular means a lot of managers will have assets from both sides going head to head, and a Free Hit allows you to sidestep that problem entirely rather than making a permanent transfer decision. For managers without Erling Haaland, it also offers a way to cover his captaincy against Coventry without committing to owning him long term.

Gameweek 4 brings the Manchester derby, another week where most squads will have players from both sides facing each other. Rather than making a permanent call on who to drop, the Free Hit lets you field everyone and move on without lasting consequences.

Gameweek 6 sees Liverpool host Manchester City, arguably the most anticipated fixture of the early season. Most managers will have key assets from both clubs, making it another natural Free Hit window to avoid the headache of picking a side.

Saving it for later remains a valid approach for those who prefer to hold the chip in reserve for an unexpected blank or double gameweek that emerges during the season.

FPL Triple Captain

Gameweek 3 could be a popular early window for the Triple Captain, with Haaland facing Coventry at home. Playing it this early reduces the risk of managed minutes later in the season when Champions League commitments begin to build up.

Gameweek 7 is the alternative with Haaland taking on Ipswich at home which comes a week after the long international break. Of note, this game would come after Matchday 2 in Champions League.

Gameweek 16 is arguably the most enticing window of the season. City host Hull City, who recorded the second worst expected goals conceded in the Championship last season despite earning promotion. If any fixture is tailor-made for a Haaland Triple Captain haul, Gameweek 16 could be it.

Should You Save Your Chips for Double Gameweeks?

Double Gameweeks remain some of the most obvious chip opportunities because one player can receive two fixtures in the same scoring period. That doesn't mean every chip needs to be saved. A strong single-Gameweek captaincy matchup or an early Bench Boost with 15 reliable starters can still produce more value than waiting for a mediocre double. The key is upside, not simply the number of fixtures.

Most double gameweeks happen in the second half of the season, so the chips available in the first half won't be useful if you wait for double gameweeks later in the campaign.

For predicted lineups, fixture difficulty ratings and FPL rankings updated throughout the season, visit RotoWire's FPL hub.