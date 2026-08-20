Find the best FPL defenders for Gameweeks 1-5, with clean-sheet targets, DEFCON options and top picks from Man United, Everton, Liverpool and Brentford.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Best FPL Defenders for Gameweeks 1-5: Teams to Target

The best FPL defenders for Gameweeks 1-5 combine favorable fixtures with clean-sheet potential and strong DEFCON upside. Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool and Brentford stand out as the defensive teams to target, with several goalkeepers and defenders offering multiple routes to points before the GW1 deadline.

Below are the best defensive fixture runs and the players I'd prioritize from each side.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see our FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.

Best FPL Defenses to Target in Gameweeks 1-5

Team Best Fixtures Top Defensive Picks Main Appeal Manchester United Hull, Ipswich, Everton Shaw, Maguire, Lammens Clean sheets + DEFCON Everton Palace, Bournemouth, Ipswich Tarkowski, Pickford DEFCON + saves Liverpool Forest, Ipswich, Fulham Van Dijk, Frimpong, Kerkez Clean sheets + attacking upside Brentford Leeds, Sunderland, Bournemouth Collins, Kelleher Value + DEFCON

Manchester United

Hul (A), Ips (H), Eve (A), Mci (H), Ful (A)

Manchester United kept eight clean sheets last season, tied for the fewest among teams that avoided relegation. However, only five Premier League sides conceded fewer goals overall. That being the case, there were only five teams in the Premier League that conceded fewer goals last season.

The opening three Gameweeks provide a much better clean-sheet outlook, with Hull and Ipswich followed by Everton. They play two promoted sides in Hull and Ipswich in the opening two gameweeks and then face Everton in Gameweek 3. The opportunity is there for a hot start before Champions League begins.

Senne Lammens, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all popular choices and will prove to be popular for different reasons. Lammens and Shaw are mostly there for clean sheets, while Maguire adds DEFCON potential and set-piece threat.

Everton

Cry (H), Bou (A), Mun (H), Tot (A), Ips (H)

Everton's defensive strength and James Tarkowski's DEFCON upside have made the centre-back a premium FPL option at £6.0m. Only four defenders are priced higher.

Everton start the season welcoming Crystal Palace to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Palace have dealt with disruption throughout the summer, including the departure of manager Oliver Glasner and transfer speculation surrounding Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz. It wouldn't be surprising if they got off to a slow start.

Jordan Pickford can always be a strong scoring keeper, with 2.6 saves per game on average. He's not overly expensive, makes saves and also is a mid-table source for clean sheets. Pickford was third in the league for clean sheets last season, behind only David Raya and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Liverpool

New (A), Nfo (H), Ips (A), Ful (H), Bou (A)

Liverpool will be looking to start life in the Premier League strongly under Andoni Iraola. They start the season with a trip to St James' Park where Newcastle are in a bit of disarray. Eddie Howe left the club in the middle of the summer, as preseason preparations for most clubs were underway. They also lost star players in Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool's opening game at Anfield comes against Nottingham Forest and then they travel to the newly promoted Ipswich.

Virgil van Dijk will be the pick of the bunch in defence for his DEFCON ability, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez could be good attacking threats alongside the clean sheet threat for the 2024/25 Champions.

Brentford

Tot (H), Lee (A), Sun (H), Bou (A), Che (H)

Brentford are surprisingly one of the most stable clubs in the league with Keith Andrews entering his second season as manager. Their signings of Mamadou Sangare and Jannik Schuster will only make the defence even more solid in the opening weeks. Spurs, Leeds and Sunderland all scored fewer than 50 goals last season, and taking a clean sheet or two from those first three seem probable.

Caoimhin Kelleher is a fun keeper to own and Nathan Collins is the reliable option in their defence who can do well with DEFCON.

Final Thoughts

Manchester United and Liverpool offer the strongest combination of fixtures and defensive upside, while Everton and Brentford provide more specialist routes through DEFCON, saves and lower-cost options. For GW1 and the opening five Gameweeks, I'd prioritize defenders who can score in more than one way rather than relying entirely on clean sheets.

For a team-by-team breakdown of the schedule, see our fixture difficulty guide, and for the complete list of who to start, check the full player rankings for the opening five gameweeks. For gameweek rankings, expert articles and player statistics updated throughout the season, visit RotoWire's soccer hub.

More FPL Gameweek 1 Tips