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FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season

These rankings project player value over the opening five Gameweeks rather than the full season. Fixture difficulty, expected minutes and captaincy potential carry more weight than long-term outlook, making this the ideal guide for managers building a Gameweek 1 squad.

Looking for season-long player values instead? Check out my Top 400 FPL Rankings for 2026/27.

For more preseason planning, use the following resources:

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

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Best FPL Fixture Runs: Gameweeks 1-5

# Team Opening-5 read 1 Manchester City Elite. Two 80%+ home games and nothing scary 2 Arsenal Elite. 80%+ opener, still strong through a tougher middle 3 Liverpool Strong and steady, no real trap week 4 Manchester United Fast start, then it bites 5 Nottingham Forest The value team with the schedule 6 Chelsea Lumpy, one huge week 7 Newcastle United Backloaded 8 Everton Backloaded 9 Brentford Decent, home-heavy 10 Aston Villa Middling 11 Brighton & Hove Albion Middling, tough finish 12 Tottenham Hotspur Middling 13 Crystal Palace Slow start 14 Fulham Middling 15 AFC Bournemouth Brutal opener, then fine 16 Leeds United Below average 17 Sunderland Collapses late 18 Coventry City Two wipeouts 19 Ipswich Town Rough throughout 20 Hull City The worst in the league

Best Teams to Target in Gameweeks 1-5

Manchester City and Arsenal are a tier of their own, each with multiple games that my model prices at more than 80-percent to win. A trip to Villa and the Manchester derby aren't easy, but both teams should be in good spots after five gameweeks.

Liverpool are the steady third option with games against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Fulham. The value play is Nottingham Forest, fifth on fixtures off three strong home games, including Gameweek 5 vs Coventry. Manchester United look great for two weeks, then draw City in Gameweek 4, so treat their assets as a fast start.

Teams to Avoid in Gameweeks 1-5

Hull have the worst run in the league thanks to three of their first five being away, while their home games are against Man United and Villa. Ipswich and Coventry aren't far behind, with Coventry drawing near-zero-chance trips to Arsenal and Man City. Sunderland open fine but fall off a cliff with Arsenal then City in Gameweeks 4 and 5.

Captaincy Outlook

Erling Haaland will be a popular captain every gameweek with Gameweeks 1, 3 and 5 standing out. City are home against Bournemouth, Coventry and Sunderland in those contests. Bruno Fernandes and Man United open with Hull City and Ipswich Town the first two Gameweeks. Chelsea have the best matchup in Gameweek 4 where Joao Pedro or Cole Palmer could stand out at that point.

Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweeks 1-5