FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season

Find the best FPL players for Gameweeks 1-5 with short-term Fantasy Premier League rankings based on fixtures, projected minutes and early-season upside.
August 5, 2026
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
August 5, 2026
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FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season

These rankings project player value over the opening five Gameweeks rather than the full season. Fixture difficulty, expected minutes and captaincy potential carry more weight than long-term outlook, making this the ideal guide for managers building a Gameweek 1 squad.

Looking for season-long player values instead? Check out my Top 400 FPL Rankings for 2026/27.

For more preseason planning, use the following resources:

FPL 2026/27 Hub: Tips, Team News & Season Guide

FPL 2026/27 Rule Changes

FPL Top 400 Rankings for 2026/27 Season

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

RWSOCCER for 35% off all RotoWire Subscriptions

Best FPL Fixture Runs: Gameweeks 1-5

#TeamOpening-5 read
1Manchester CityElite. Two 80%+ home games and nothing scary
2ArsenalElite. 80%+ opener, still strong through a tougher middle
3LiverpoolStrong and steady, no real trap week
4Manchester UnitedFast start, then it bites
5Nottingham ForestThe value team with the schedule
6ChelseaLumpy, one huge week
7Newcastle UnitedBackloaded
8EvertonBackloaded
9BrentfordDecent, home-heavy
10Aston VillaMiddling
11Brighton & Hove AlbionMiddling, tough finish
12Tottenham HotspurMiddling
13Crystal PalaceSlow start
14FulhamMiddling
15AFC BournemouthBrutal opener, then fine
16Leeds UnitedBelow average
17SunderlandCollapses late
18Coventry CityTwo wipeouts
19Ipswich TownRough throughout
20Hull CityThe worst in the league

Best Teams to Target in Gameweeks 1-5

Manchester City and Arsenal are a tier of their own, each with multiple games that my model prices at more than 80-percent to win. A trip to Villa and the Manchester derby aren't easy, but both teams should be in good spots after five gameweeks. 

Liverpool are the steady third option with games against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Fulham. The value play is Nottingham Forest, fifth on fixtures off three strong home games, including Gameweek 5 vs Coventry. Manchester United look great for two weeks, then draw City in Gameweek 4, so treat their assets as a fast start.

Teams to Avoid in Gameweeks 1-5

Hull have the worst run in the league thanks to three of their first five being away, while their home games are against Man United and Villa. Ipswich and Coventry aren't far behind, with Coventry drawing near-zero-chance trips to Arsenal and Man City. Sunderland open fine but fall off a cliff with Arsenal then City in Gameweeks 4 and 5.

Captaincy Outlook

Erling Haaland will be a popular captain every gameweek with Gameweeks 1, 3 and 5 standing out. City are home against Bournemouth, Coventry and Sunderland in those contests. Bruno Fernandes and Man United open with Hull City and Ipswich Town the first two Gameweeks. Chelsea have the best matchup in Gameweek 4 where Joao Pedro or Cole Palmer could stand out at that point.

Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweeks 1-5

RankPlayerTeamPosPriceAdj Total
1Erling HaalandMan CityF15.537.7
2Bruno FernandesMan UtdM12.031.1
3Jeremy DokuMan CityM7.530.3
4Dominik SzoboszlaiLiverpoolM7.029.9
5Bukayo SakaArsenalM9.529.3
6Ollie WatkinsAston VillaF8.029.0
7Igor ThiagoBrentfordF8.028.7
8Nico O'ReillyMan CityD6.528.6
9Antoine SemenyoMan CityM8.528.2
10Viktor GyokeresArsenalF7.527.5
11Joao PedroChelseaF7.527.4
12Jean-Philippe MatetaCrystal PalaceF6.527.2
13Bryan MbeumoMan UtdM8.027.1
14Alexander IsakLiverpoolF9.027.0
15Cole PalmerChelseaM9.526.8
16Florian WirtzLiverpoolM7.526.6
17Dominic Calvert-LewinLeedsF6.026.5
18Matheus NunesMan CityD6.026.1
19Phil FodenMan CityM7.025.2
20Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEvertonM6.525.0
21Jurrien TimberArsenalD6.524.5
22Matheus CunhaMan UtdM8.024.5
23Riccardo CalafioriArsenalD5.524.5
24Igor JesusNott'm ForestF6.024.4
25Ismaila SarrCrystal PalaceM6.524.4
26Marc GuehiMan CityD6.024.2
27RayanBournemouthM6.524.1
28Brian BrobbeySunderlandF6.024.0
29GabrielArsenalD8.023.9
30Martin OdegaardArsenalM6.523.9
31Harvey BarnesNewcastleM6.023.6
32Dango OuattaraBrentfordM6.523.3
33Cody GakpoLiverpoolM7.023.3
34Georginio RutterBrightonF5.523.3
35Marcus TavernierBournemouthM6.023.1
36Gianluigi DonnarummaMan CityG5.523.0
37Daniel MunozCrystal PalaceD5.522.9
38EvanilsonBournemouthF6.022.9
39Emiliano BuendiaAston VillaM6.022.8
40Chris WoodNott'm ForestF6.022.8
41Anton StachLeedsM6.022.8
42Harry WilsonLeedsM6.522.7
43David RayaArsenalG6.022.7
44Yeremy PinoCrystal PalaceM5.522.6
45John McGinnAston VillaM5.522.5
46Neco WilliamsNott'm ForestD5.022.3
47Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNott'm ForestM8.022.2
48Kevin SchadeBrentfordM6.022.0
49Dominic SolankeSpursF6.021.9
50Trai HumeSunderlandD4.521.7
51Diego GomezBrightonM5.021.7
52Will OsulaNewcastleF6.021.6
53Iliman NdiayeEvertonM6.021.6
54Thierno BarryEvertonF5.521.5
55Cristhian MosqueraArsenalD5.521.4
56Morgan RogersChelseaM7.521.4
57Jack HinshelwoodBrightonM6.021.4
58Milos KerkezLiverpoolD5.521.2
59Amad DialloMan UtdM6.021.1
60Abdul FatawuIpswichM5.521.0
61Justin KluivertBournemouthM6.021.0
62Enzo Le FeeSunderlandM6.020.9
63Ian MaatsenAston VillaD4.520.9
64Haji WrightCoventryF5.520.8
65Jordan PickfordEvertonG5.520.7
66Oliver McBurnieHullF5.520.6
67Abdukodir KhusanovMan CityD5.520.5
68Jack RudoniCoventryM5.020.4
69AlissonLiverpoolG5.520.4
70Mats WiefferBrightonD5.020.4
71Christos TzolisArsenalM6.520.3
72Emiliano MartinezAston VillaG5.020.2
73Senne LammensMan UtdG5.020.1
74Virgil van DijkLiverpoolD6.520.0
75Declan RiceArsenalM7.519.7
76Alejandro GarnachoAston VillaM6.019.7
77Caoimhin KelleherBrentfordG5.019.6
78Tyrick MitchellCrystal PalaceD4.519.4
79Kaoru MitomaBrightonM6.019.3
80Pedro PorroSpursD5.519.3
81Alex IwobiFulhamM5.519.3
82Lewis HallNewcastleD5.019.2
83Matz SelsNott'm ForestG5.019.0
84Bart VerbruggenBrightonG4.518.9
85Vitaliy MykolenkoEvertonD4.518.8
86Jeremie FrimpongLiverpoolD5.518.8
87Luke ShawMan UtdD4.518.8
88Mikkel DamsgaardBrentfordM5.518.8
89Harry MaguireMan UtdD5.018.8
90Dean HendersonCrystal PalaceG5.018.7
91Jayden BogleLeedsD4.518.7
92Enzo FernandezChelseaM7.018.7
93Matty CashAston VillaD4.518.6
94Ferdi KadiogluBrightonD4.518.5
95Elliot AndersonMan CityM6.518.5
96Lewis MileyNewcastleM5.518.5
97James TraffordLeedsG4.518.5
98Pedro NetoChelseaM6.518.4
99Pascal GrossBrightonM5.518.4
100Ola AinaNott'm ForestD4.518.1

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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