Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 27 (GW27 Draft & Picks)

Gameweek 27 presents one of the clearer one-week opportunities of the season for managers deploying the Free Hit chip. With several strong home favourites, clean sheet odds concentrated among a few sides, and multiple premium attackers in favourable matchups, this is a week where fixture targeting can meaningfully outweigh long-term planning.

Rather than spreading funds evenly, this Free Hit draft leans into high-probability clean sheets, penalty exposure and attackers with genuine double-digit potential. The goal is simple: maximise ceiling while maintaining a stable floor across the XI.

How This FPL GW27 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 27

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez is a strong Free Hit goalkeeper option for FPL GW27 in a home fixture against Leeds that comes with save potential, as well. If Villa manage to keep a clean sheet, he has the upside to deliver a very strong haul in this fixture.

Defenders

Daniel Munoz plays at home to a Wolves side that has scored the fewest goals in the league this season. He ranks among the top three defenders for expected goal involvement giving him genuine attacking return potential alongside clean sheet points.

Maxence Lacroix could also justify a defensive double-up for Palace in this fixture. According to the odds, Palace have around a 42-percent chance of keeping a clean sheet and Lacroix sits third among defenders for defensive contributions, giving him a reliable four-point floor in most matches.

Trevoh Chalobah offers a strong route into the Chelsea defence this week. Chelsea have the best clean sheet odds of the Gameweek at home to Burnley, with a healthy 50-percent probability. Burnley are bottom for expected goals this season, which enhances the appeal of Chelsea defensive coverage. Chalobah appears to be the most secure starter in that back line and is also capable of accumulating defensive contributions.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer comes into this Gameweek in exceptional form with five attacking returns and 32 points across the last two matches. He remains on penalties and now faces a Burnley side that has conceded the highest expected goals in the league, making him an explosive differential option.

Enzo Fernandez offers a cheaper entry into the same attack, and given the quality of the fixture, doubling up on Chelsea midfield looks justified. He's first among midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGi) this season, which highlights his attacking threat.

Bruno Fernandes continues to deliver through multiple routes to points. Penalties, set pieces, bonus accumulation and possible defensive contributions all contribute to his appeal, especially with the improved attacking output under coach Michael Carrick.

Antoine Semenyo has established himself within the Manchester City attack and now faces a Newcastle side that struggles away from home.

Ismaila Sarr should be on penalties without Jean-Philippe Mateta in the side and remains the Palace talisman ahead of a very favourable home fixture against lowly Wolves.

Forwards

Erling Haaland has a home fixture against Newcastle and remains the default captain for most managers. His explosive potential and league-leading anytime goalscorer odds make him difficult to ignore.

Igor Thiago sits second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and offers a secure, affordable forward option at home to a Brighton side that has conceded regularly in recent weeks.

Final Thoughts for GW27

In a single-Gameweek chip scenario, maximising fixture concentration and penalty exposure is critical. This Free Hit build leans into high clean sheet probability and explosive attackers to create both stability and ceiling in FPL GW27.

As always, keep a close eye on team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as late changes can still influence optimal Free Hit construction.

Best Gameweek 27 Free Hit team

